Boy's Soccer | Hodges’ three goals helps Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden beat Pinckneyville

PINCKNEYVILLE — Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden led by a natural hat-trick by freshman forward Taj Hodges extended its non-losing streak to 14 games with a 5-0 win over Pinckneyville in a SIRR boys soccer game Tuesday

“It’s a little scary and it weighs heavy every night, but it’s been fun,” said Wildcats coach Mark Boomer. “We’ve got a good group of fellows. We’ve had our ups and downs and played through it. They dig deep and keep going. We showed that at Saturday’s game against Cape Central where we tied 1-1. It was the toughest game so far. Our longest home winning streak was back in 2014 where we went 22-0, but this is longest non-losing streak overall.”

Hodges scored his first two goals over a 5:26 span midway through the first half and his third goal at the 9:50 mark of the second half.

The Wildcats up their record to 10-4-2 and 8-0-1 in the conference while the Panthers dropped their fifth straight game to fall to 1-14 overall and 0-9 in the conference.

AJ/C opened the season with losses to Perryville (8-1) and Poplar Bluff (3-2) at Carbondale’s Greg Kline Invitational and hasn’t lost since with 10 wins and four ties out-scoring the opposition, 53-15, including four shutouts.

Zach Henry scored the game-winning goal 9:16 into the game on a high shot from the right sideline that got over Pinckneyville goalkeeper Jayden Clark and into the far corner of the net. For the sophomore it was his third goal of the season.

Hodges first goal came with 21:31 remaining in the first half and his second came with 17:05 left.

“On the first goal the goalie fumbled it and I was there to tap it in,” Hodges said. “The second goal I had a breakaway and I put it bottom left.”

Hodges third goal was off a corner kick from the right side for his fourth hat-trick of the season upping his team-leading total to 16 goals.

“The third one was header off a corner kick by Romeo Godinez,” Hodges said. “It’s very exciting. I think we all have that energy to keep the winning streak going.”

Senior goalkeeper Bryce Henry played the first half between the pipes turning away the only shot on goal by Pinckneyville that came at the 5:09 mark on a shot by Hunter Smith.

At the half Henry moved into the field and Carter Lannom took over in goal. The sophomore also faced just one shot on goal turning away Cody Brand with 2:20 remaining in the game. Henry scored his second goal of the season with 12 seconds left in the game.

