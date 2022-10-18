Boys Soccer | Hutchinson leads Marion past Harrisburg, Waterloo downs Anna-Jonesboro

HARRISBURG — Senior Trenton Hutchinson scored three first-half goals Tuesday and senior goalie Nehemiah Goodman made a handful of diving saves to lead the Marion Wildcats to a 3-1 victory over host Harrisburg in the semifinal round of the Class 1A regional tournament.

With the victory, the Wildcats (12-10-1) advance to the championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday against Waterloo.

The Bulldogs' season ends at 11-6-4.

There were times the play was as physical as a football game and the players didn't have the benefit of pads. There were also some yellow cards issued to players for both sides, but no ejections.

Whereas the Wildcats had more shots on goal and kept the ball in Harrisburg's end of the field more often than not, the Bulldogs hung tough and kept Marion off the scoreboard in the second half. While Goodman was robbing the home team of surefire goals, Harrisburg goalie Tyler Barger was doing a credible job of his own, making repeated stops in front of the net.

Hutchinson delivered his first of three goals at the 33:53 mark of the first half.

The Bulldogs tied the score at 1-1 on a Grant Wilson goal at 23:20 of the first half.

Hutchinson untied the game with a goal less than a minute later for a 2-1 lead and added an insurance goal with just seconds remaining before the half.

The play was wildly entertaining in the second half, but neither team ended up scoring.

"The kids came out strong tonight. They were hungry to get the win," said Marion head coach Girolamo Intravaia. "I thought we did a good job isolating, containing, passing and then scoring. I saw the potential in Trenton (Hutchinson) to be a scorer. He has good speed and good ball control."

Hutchinson said he has had bigger scoring games - five goals against Pinckneyville and four against Mount Vernon - but those nights did not compare with the thrill of the postseason goal.

"It was cold out tonight and I felt really good out there. I just wanted to make sure I was not off sides when I went on the attack."

said he thinks the Wildcats have a shot at beating Waterloo Saturday.

"I think so," the coach said. "They're a good team, but I think we have a shot. We just have to bring the same intensity Saturday that we brought tonight against Harrisburg."

In the preliminary match Tuesday, top-seeded Waterloo improved to 9-12-2 overall after blanking Anna-Jonesboro, 6-0, in the semifinals of the Harrisburg Class 1A Regional. The Bulldogs advance to the reginal championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Ethan Gardner performed the hat trick for Waterloo on Tuesday night, scoring three of his team's six goals. Adding one goal apiece for Waterloo were Grant Eugea, Caeden Wille and Drew Stafford.

A-J head coach Mark Boomer said the Bulldogs, despite their record, "are an excellent team" largely because of their team speed, spacing, and passing skills.

Five of Waterloo's goals were scored in the first half.

"I think the kids were nervous in the first half. We were playing too fast and our timing was off," Boomer said. "We regrouped at the half and played much better in the second half, especially defensively."

Boomer said Southern Illinois is slowly but surely closing the competitiveness gap with Metro East schools.

"We're getting there, but it's going to take some time," he said.

Boomer added that he was pleased with the Wildcats' effort this season. A-J finished 12-9-1 overall.

"It was a bit of a roller-coaster season and we had some injuries toward the end of the season, but the kids battled."