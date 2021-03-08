Boys Soccer | Local teams set for season openers

The 2020-21 prep boys soccer season finally takes to the pitch this week for a COVID-19 shortened six-week season with the River-to-River Conference competing for a championship for first time.
The COVID-19 protocols for the season begin with everyone in attendance at the games being required to wear masks as was the case during the basketball season.
The last day of the season is April 17. Specific to soccer the team benches are required to be on the same side of the field opposite from the fans, the players must be equally separated on the benches and the ball must be sanitized each time it goes out of bounds. In addition, hand sanitizer is provided at the field.
The addition of Pinckneyville last season brought the conference up to six teams from seven of the 12 member schools, so the conference authorized its first championship series this season.
Anna-Jonesboro was the first school in the conference to field a team in 2004 with Harrisburg joining the next year. Massac County started its team in 2012 followed by Carterville/Herrin in 2015 first based in Herrin before shifting to Carterville in 2017 and Murphysboro in 2016.
Last season, Carterville/Herrin would have won the first conference title with a 6-0-1 regular season conference record if there was one. Coach Chip Lennox lost four key starters, but has five returning starters to build upon his most successful season to date. The Lions improved to 14-3-1 last year after finishing 8-8-2 in 2018 and 8-11-0 in Lennox’s first year at helm after the move.
The five returning starters are two seniors: forward Reece North and midfielder/forward Harrison Rangitsch, and three juniors: midfielder Evan Lennox, midfielder Riley Sims and center defender Ty Morley. Senior Daniel Shao takes over in goal from Mitchell Cagle.
“We lost 60% of our goal production, but we have three juniors who have started since their freshman year and two others who have been big contributors since their freshmen year too,” Lennox said. “Evan was All-South last year. The two new starters are Konnor Turner in the midfield and Chandler Teeling at forward. We have another junior who saw a lot of minutes last year - Brennen Hale, who will start at midfield and in the back.”
Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden (12-6-3) is coming off its 13th straight season with 10 or more wins and Coach Mark Boomer has six returning starters to keep that streak going.
“We’ve been trying to get a championship for some time, so I’m glad it finally happened,” Boomer said.
The returning starters are four seniors: center midfielder Nick McGrath, defender Hayden Webb, outside midfielder Maddox Thorpe and forward/midfielder Juan Valencia, and two juniors: center midfielder Romeo Godinez and defender Noah Reece.
“We’re not going to be as strong in some spots as in past years,” Boomer said. “Our strong positions are goalkeeper, midfield and up top, but we’re still working on our defense.”
Juniors Tristan Brummer on defense and Bryce Henry at goalkeeper move into the starting lineup.
Murphysboro (8-7-3) has eight returning starters, but Coach Michael Lydy has a problem having to play the season with no margin for injuries, health or eligibility issues with only three reserves.
“It’s going to be a rough season for everybody, so I think it’s going to be a competitive season,” Lydy said.
Lydy has four returning senior starters to build around in goalkeeper Jett Hayes, midfielder/forward Alan Rulfo, forward/midfielder Jonathan Portillo and midfielder/defender Marco Gaona. In addition, senior forward/midfielder Edgar Garcia returns after not playing last year.
“Those five seniors are the nuts and bolts of the team,” Lydy said. “I also have five juniors, so out of 14 players I have 10 upperclassmen.”
Pinckneyville (8-13-2) is coming off a successful inaugural season and Coach Jay Ray has six returning starters and a veteran unit to make a run at the conference title.
“We’re going to be more physical and faster,” Ray said. “We also picked up some kids who didn’t come out last year.”
Returning in the midfield are senior Cameron Hawk, senior Ben Restoff and junior Willie Epplin with senior Preston Dagner and sophomore Matthew Rohlfing on the back line and senior Barrett Denny at striker.
Last year, Harrisburg (3-8-0) was a young team with four freshmen in the starting unit. This year those four return along with two others that started as sophomores and one as a junior to build around this season.
However, Coach Jared Butler has to replace all four on the back line, but has junior Talon Thurston back in goal.
“We’re loaded on offense with our top two scorers sophomores Jack Winters and Grant Wilson back in the midfield,” Butler said. “We’re running a 4-4-2 with junior Luke Dunston and sophomore Kelsyn Fricker returning forwards.”
Wilson and senior Quinyon Thomas return at inside midfield with Winters and sophomore Sebastian Brown on the outside.
“Our core group is sophomores and juniors, so next year we should be even better than we will be this year,” Butler said.
Massac County is coming off a 4-13-2 record in Kyle Reinwald’s first year as head coach.
The South Seven Conference will not be crowning a champion this season. Carbondale is the reigning champs coming off a its best season in 15 years since the 2004 team (25-4-0) finished second at state with a 21-2-2 record.
Coach Jeff Hansen has a big rebuilding job to do in a short time after losing 15 seniors that won a school record of four straight regional titles with a combined record of 66-26-5.
“We’re not rebuilding it’s just these kids had to sit behind those 15 very talented seniors,” Hansen said. “Some of those kids have been practicing for two and three years and are ready to go. So I’m excited for this group. This is their time to shine.”
He has three returning starters led by goalkeeper Nathaniel Pimentel. However, the senior will be playing a new position moving from between the pipes to center midfield.
Junior Nate Torres is another returning starter who is also changing positions, moving from outside defender to center midfield. The other returning starter is junior T.J. Person, who will remain at center defense.
Belleville Althoff, which won the conference title two years ago and its first sectional title since 2005, fell from 18-5-3 to 11-8-1 last year.
Coach Skip Birdsong has seven returning starters starting with four-year starter Mason Wagner in the midfield. Fellow seniors also back are defender Tyler Blair and midfielder Drew Ysursa.
“We should be pretty well rounded this year,” Birdsong said. “We have decent size and going to have athleticism, so I think it should be a good year for us. We play good teams, but at least we should be competitive for sure.”
Marion (6-10-4) is coming off its first under .500 record since the program began in 2004. Coach Rob Underwood has 10 seniors and six returning starters to start a new streak. He also has a young squad with only one junior, seven sophomores and three freshmen.
“The seniors have been playing varsity since their sophomore year, so we’ve been rebuilding year after year,” Underwood said. “I’ve finally got a good returning core of guys coming back, so we feel this is going to be our year.”
Underwood has a solid defense and midfield to build around. The back line is manned by seniors Drew Garrett, Chase Dodds and Dylan Graves, junior Nate Dampier and sophomore Camden Doss. In the midfield are senior Gavin Vickers and sophomores Dane Bell and Gabriel Bradley. Senior Dyson Roye returns at goalkeeper. Senior Dresden Bell and sophomore Chase Banks return at forward.
Mount Vernon (5-19-0) hasn’t had a winning season since going 9-9-2 in 2013 and 9-7-2 in 2011. Referee David Gump takes over as head coach and has 14 returning players, including three senior returning starters, to build his first team around.
The returning senior starters are Gavin Wagner at left wing, Dustin Barnett on right wing and Ben Houle left defense. Juniors Caden Tinsley and Amare Patton return in the midfield.
Centralia (8-12-1) also hasn’t had a winning season since going 11-8-1 in 2016. Coach Travis Sanders lost six seniors off last year’s team.
The only other local prep boys soccer program is Centralia’s Christ Our Rock Lutheran. The Silver Stallions are coming off a 4-19-0 season.