Boys Soccer | Local teams set for season openers

The 2020-21 prep boys soccer season finally takes to the pitch this week for a COVID-19 shortened six-week season with the River-to-River Conference competing for a championship for first time.

The COVID-19 protocols for the season begin with everyone in attendance at the games being required to wear masks as was the case during the basketball season.

The last day of the season is April 17. Specific to soccer the team benches are required to be on the same side of the field opposite from the fans, the players must be equally separated on the benches and the ball must be sanitized each time it goes out of bounds. In addition, hand sanitizer is provided at the field.

The addition of Pinckneyville last season brought the conference up to six teams from seven of the 12 member schools, so the conference authorized its first championship series this season.

Anna-Jonesboro was the first school in the conference to field a team in 2004 with Harrisburg joining the next year. Massac County started its team in 2012 followed by Carterville/Herrin in 2015 first based in Herrin before shifting to Carterville in 2017 and Murphysboro in 2016.