Boys Soccer | McGrath leads Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden to third straight win

ANNA — Senior Nick McGrath scored the first goal of the game and added two more in the second half to score his fourth career hat trick to lead Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden to a 5-2 win over Massac County in a River-to-River Conference boys soccer match Wednesday afternoon.
“The clock was ticking down to the last minute, but I was able to squeeze my third goal in,” McGrath said. “I came here a lot in the summer to practice my shooting.”
The game was postponed from a day earlier due to rain.
“It took us a while to wake up and start playing and get into gear, so in the second half we did a lot better than the first,” said Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden coach Mark Boomer. “At halftime we regrouped ourselves and said, ‘we need to turn this around because we’re better than this’, so we came out in the second half and proved it.”
Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden (4-1, 3-1 SIRR) won its third game in a row after opening the season with a 2-1 win over conference foe Murphysboro and a 1-0 loss to Pinckneyville. The streak began with a 2-1 win over second place Carterville/Herrin on Saturday and a 2-0 win over South Seven foe Marion on Monday.
The Wildcats will put their first place on the line Thursday against the Lions, who come in with a 2-1-1 conference record having lost to the Wildcats and tying Massac County.
Massac County fell to 1-3-1 for the season and in the conference remain in fifth place ahead of Harrisburg (0-3-0) and behind Murphysboro (3-2-0) and Pinckneyville (3-2-0).
“I was much more happy with this game than I was on Monday,” said Massac County coach Kyle Reinwald. “Against Murphysboro I didn’t think we played very hard and even though the score wasn’t the way I wanted it our effort was good and better tonight and I’ll take that every time.”
McGrath got the scoring going at the 3:58 mark off a pass from senior captain Maddox Thorpe.
“I was at the top of the 18 and Maddox crossed it in and I got it,” McGrath said. “It was easy.”
A little over five minutes later, the Wildcats were called for a foul inside the goal box resulting in a penalty kick. At that point, the Patriots designated penalty kick specialist senior center middlefielder Eli Henry stood before Wildcats goalkeeper Bryce Henry for a few seconds to devise his strategy before beating the other Henry tying the score at the 8:57 mark.
“Bryce guessed the right way, but he just couldn’t get to it quick enough,” Boomer said.
For Henry it was his second goal of the season and his second penalty kick goal as well. Last year Henry scored four or five goals on penalty kicks.
The game remained tied until Thorpe scored his second goal of the season with 15:07 remaining in the first half to regain the lead for Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden.
The play began on the right side with Adriel Del Rosario gaining possession of the ball before sending a cross pass to McGrath, who immediately redirected to ball to Thorpe, who blasted it past Patriot goalkeeper JJ Sweatt.
The Wildcats doubled their lead 4:30 into the second half on junior captain Romeo Godinez’ first goal of the season.
The score remained 3-1 until McGrath scored his second goal off a pass from freshman forward Zach Henry 17:46 remaining in the game following a scramble in front of the net a minute before that resulted in two good scoring chances that the Patriot defense was able to stop.
“Zach set it up perfectly and I put in it in the back of the net,” McGrath said.
Massac County cut the lead in half with 9:54 remaining on Jake Miller’s third goal of the game with the assist going to Lex Henderson.
With 1:45 left, McGrath and Thorpe teamed up again to score his third goal of the game and his team leading fifth of the season for the final margin.