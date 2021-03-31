Boys Soccer | McGrath leads Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden to third straight win

ANNA — Senior Nick McGrath scored the first goal of the game and added two more in the second half to score his fourth career hat trick to lead Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden to a 5-2 win over Massac County in a River-to-River Conference boys soccer match Wednesday afternoon.

“The clock was ticking down to the last minute, but I was able to squeeze my third goal in,” McGrath said. “I came here a lot in the summer to practice my shooting.”

The game was postponed from a day earlier due to rain.

“It took us a while to wake up and start playing and get into gear, so in the second half we did a lot better than the first,” said Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden coach Mark Boomer. “At halftime we regrouped ourselves and said, ‘we need to turn this around because we’re better than this’, so we came out in the second half and proved it.”

Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden (4-1, 3-1 SIRR) won its third game in a row after opening the season with a 2-1 win over conference foe Murphysboro and a 1-0 loss to Pinckneyville. The streak began with a 2-1 win over second place Carterville/Herrin on Saturday and a 2-0 win over South Seven foe Marion on Monday.