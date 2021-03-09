Boys Soccer | Murphysboro, Marion open season in a tie

MARION — Murphysboro and Marion opened the season in a non-conference boys soccer game played on the turf at Wildcat Stadium and played to 0-0 tie.
“We effectively played 10 and a half against 18 tonight and I thought we really gave it to Marion,” said Murphysboro coach Michael Lydy. “Both teams had really good chances and especially in the southern part of the state this was a really good game of soccer. I was very proud of the boys and that was one of the best games they’ve played as a group in a long time. Against this team and those circumstances I will take a 0-0 tie anytime.”
The big play of the game came with 22:50 left when Red Devils’ goalkeeper Jett Hayes tipped a blistering shot just over the crossbar to preserve the shutout.
“They have some good players who can dribble the ball and the play started in the midfield,” Hayes said. “They kind of beat a few of our players and I was a little too far up, so he shot the ball over my head. Luckily I was able to jump up and get back far enough to tip it over the crossbar. I’ve had trouble with those kind of shots in the past, especially with my height, but I practice those shots and it paid off tonight.”
The second half opened with Murphysboro on the attack with two good scoring chances in the first two and a half minutes. The first came at 1:55 on a break by Jonathan Portillo, but the pass was too long allowing Wildcat goalkeeper Dyson Roye to get the ball first.
The second was 34 seconds later on a similar play by Alan Rulfo, but Roye hustled to beat Rulfo to the ball near the top of the box.
“It’s been over a year since the boys played, so I think they were a little rusty,” said Marion coach Rob Underwood. “There are things we have to work on, so we’re going to build on this and move on. I told the boys I hate ties, but we just have to keep telling ourselves it was the first game. We came out flat at the start of the second half and I think we got a little lax, but those two plays kicked them in the butt and they realized they need to step it up and start playing.”
Murphysboro had another golden opportunity with 23:54 remaining when Efrain Lemus took possession of the ball just outside the box and dribble past two Marion defenders, but his open shot was high and wide right.
With 13:30 left, Marion had a good scoring chance, but the shot hit the right post and bounced clear.
Rulfo had another chance on a break off a long clearing pass from his own goal box with 11:12 left, but the Marion defense was able to recover and clear the ball before Rulfo had a chance to shoot.
Marion’s Daniel Hernandez just missed scoring off a corner kick when his high looping shot got over Hayes out-stretched fingers to land just over the crossbar on top of the net with 8:47 remaining. Hernandez had another chance 1:37 later, but his shot sailed wide left.
The first half was scoreless with Murphysboro having the only shot on goal with 9:42 remaining on a shot by Rulfo from the middle that Roye made the save on.
Marion had four shots that either sailed high over the net or went wide to the right of Hayes. The Wildcats had two other scoring chances that didn’t end up materializing in a shot.