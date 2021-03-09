Boys Soccer | Murphysboro, Marion open season in a tie

The second was 34 seconds later on a similar play by Alan Rulfo, but Roye hustled to beat Rulfo to the ball near the top of the box.

“It’s been over a year since the boys played, so I think they were a little rusty,” said Marion coach Rob Underwood. “There are things we have to work on, so we’re going to build on this and move on. I told the boys I hate ties, but we just have to keep telling ourselves it was the first game. We came out flat at the start of the second half and I think we got a little lax, but those two plays kicked them in the butt and they realized they need to step it up and start playing.”

Murphysboro had another golden opportunity with 23:54 remaining when Efrain Lemus took possession of the ball just outside the box and dribble past two Marion defenders, but his open shot was high and wide right.

With 13:30 left, Marion had a good scoring chance, but the shot hit the right post and bounced clear.

Rulfo had another chance on a break off a long clearing pass from his own goal box with 11:12 left, but the Marion defense was able to recover and clear the ball before Rulfo had a chance to shoot.