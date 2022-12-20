Boys Soccer Player of the Year | Harrisburg's Jack Winters had impressive season

HARRISBURG — The competition was fierce, but in the end, Harrisburg High School senior Jack Winters was selected as The Southern Illinoisan Player of the Year in boys soccer.

Winters had an amazing senior season, scoring 23 goals and recording 17 assists in only 21 games. That translates to 1.2 goals per game and 0.9 assists per game.

According to his coach, Jared Butler, Winters is one of the top two offensive players in school history at Harrisburg, along with Anfernee Houston.

In three years at Harrisburg, Winters scored 52 goals and had 39 assists and that’s after missing his sophomore year due to a knee injury. He earned All-South honors two of his three years with the Bulldogs. He was also All-Conference each of the last two years.

Earning runner-up status to Winters was Murphysboro senior Efrain Lemus.

Lemus, a sensational center back defender for a Red Devils team that went 18-4-1 this past fall, including a 9-1-1 mark against River-to-River Conference schools, was most certainly on our short list of candidates.

His coach, Michael Lydy, pushed hard for Lemus.

“Efrain is the best defender in the state based on weight,” he said. “He was involved in nine shutouts this season. He even scored one goal and had eight assists as a defender.”

A third candidate for consideration was sophomore Cooper Banks of Marion, who was another center back defender.

“Cooper is an incredible player, He has started varsity since he was a freshman,” said Wildcats coach Girolamo Intravaia. “His knowledge and eye for the game is one of the best I have seen as a defender. His communication and attitude, along with his drive to succeed ... This young man never quits and always gives 110% every game.”

In the end, however, Winters won out.

“Jack was the backbone—the anchor of our team,” Butler said. “He had a ton of experience from all the club ball that he played and his work ethic was so solid. He set the tone for our team offensively.”

Butler described Winters as “athletic and speedy” with a strong skill set.

“His knowledge of the game and his phenomenal ability to move with the ball and pass the ball set him apart from so many other good players,” Butler said. “I don’t know where we would have been as a team without him. He was pretty much irreplaceable.”

Winters said he is appreciative of receiving the recognition and thoroughly enjoyed his senior season as a Bulldog.

“I did my best to be a role model for my teammates both on and off the field,” Winters said. “We only had 14 players on our team, so we had to work especially hard in the preseason to be in the best shape of our lives. You have to be in great shape or you won’t survive 90 minutes on the field.”

Winters said he and several of his teammates worked out over the summer, running distances, and competing on the soccer field.

“The only way you can get better is to play the game,” the senior said. “As a team, we finished 11-6-5, which wasn’t bad, but so many of those ties should have been wins. We were very close to having a very special year.”

Winters said that he has not yet decided where he will play soccer next fall in college. Doane University in Nebraska has offered a five-year scholarship.

“I haven’t made up my mind yet, but I will play somewhere next fall,” he said.

Winters said one of his favorite games with the Bulldogs this past season was a come-from-behind tie with Massac County.

“I scored the tying goal. It was a pretty exciting match,” he said. “Although I’m not a big fan of ties, it’s still better than a loss.”

Winters credits his mother—Jessica—a former soccer player and coach—for his development as a player.

“She’s the one who deserves the credit. She got me involved in the sport when I was about 9 years old. It was kind of a late start for me, but I really took to it. It helped a lot that I was fast and could outrun a lot of the other kids.”

Winters also had to overcome an injury sustained on the football field his sophomore year.

“A broken knee,” he said. “Thankfully, it only cost me one season of soccer. My physical therapy went well and I’ve been 100% for a while now.”

Winters said club ball—first with St. Louis and now with Evansville—has allowed him opportunities to play throughout the Midwest and even he made a trip to the Netherlands.

“I no longer play other sports. Just soccer. It’s what I love doing the most.”