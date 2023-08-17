Despite losing three standout players to graduation – David Taylor, Efrain Lemus, and Alex Clark – the Murphysboro Red Devils should once again be a strong team in the region in boys soccer.

Murphysboro posted an 18-4-1 overall record last year under coach Michael Lydy, now in his ninth season at the helm.

“We won the conference (8-1-1 in league play) for the first time last year and won our first game of the regional before falling to Belleville Althoff,” Lydy said.

Returning to the squad are one senior defender Izayah Williams, to go along with junior forward Cade Brooks, who tied Taylor for goals last year with 24; junior midfielder Angel Lemus, who led the team in assists; junior goalie Kaden Shields, who may also play some forward and defense; and junior goalie Tez Bankhead.

Junior A.J. Boese transfers over from the football team, where he served as a placekicker in 2022. Boese will play center back.

Also back in the fold is sophomore defender Justin Maynor to go along with impact freshmen Jeremiah “Jerry” Vaughn, Jonas Schaldemose, Ashton Doody, and Cash Brooks.

“We’re a super young team driven mostly by sophomores, juniors, and an extremely talented freshman class,” Lydy said. “I think we will probably compete for the conference title again this year. I think Massac County, Carterville, and maybe Anna-Jonesboro will all be in contention.”

Lydy said he is excited about the season.

“Our expectations are high,” the coach said. “Our biggest problem would probably be numbers. We don’t have a ton of depth at some positions.”

MARION

The Wildcats graduated 10 seniors from last year’s team. Returning are center back Cooper Banks and left back Ricky Wade, who serve as two of the team’s three captains.

Providing support to that duo will be midfielder Noah Throgmorton, who will also serve as captain; left forward Josh Edwards, right back Miles Wiseman, center midfielder Daniel Ruiz, and forward Ryan Will.

“I feel real confident with this group of young men and I’m impressed with how well they’ve come together as a team,” said Wildcats coach Girolamo Intravaia. “Every team takes hits and losses and suffers at one time or another. This may be a rebuilding year, but I feel that we have a strong team and will be able to compete.”

Intravaia said he has loaded up the schedule with strong non-conference opponents.

“We plan on playing in the Metro Cup and have also picked up a tournament in Champaign,” Intravaia said.

Asked if there was a standout team in the region, the Marion coach said anyone and everyone could be.

“You really want to beat everyone in your area, but I wish everyone the best and very successful season this fall,” he said. “I hope everyone is injury-free and that these young men in our region learn to love and play this game well and move on to play college soccer.”

The Wildcats finished 12-11-1 last year.

CARTERVILLE-HERRIN

The Carterville-Herrin boys' team returns four seniors, including Keegan Weber (goalie); Hatcher Bickett (defender and midfielder); Michael Cagle (midfielder and defender); and Nathan Abba (forward and goalie).

“This is a strong group of seniors with three of the four being varsity starters for at least three seasons,” said Lions coach Chip Lennox. “All four bring strong leadership qualities to the group. Keegan posted an All-Conference and All-South season in goal last year.”

Returning juniors include Keith Layson (forward and midfielder) and Jake Mason (defender and midfielder). Both were selected All-Conference last season.

Junior Camdin Ward (defender) begins the season injured, but a couple of newcomer juniors, Alex Kimbrough (forward) and Ramiro Sebastian (defender), will make an immediate splash in the side.

“The underclassmen group will be exciting to watch this season as returners such as Atticus Applebee (forward) and Daven Yochum (defender and midfielder) bring a ton of minutes from last year,” Lennox said. “Atticus will look to be a strong attacking threat again this year. A few of the freshmen may also see some starting time right away this season as they have proved to be ready to work right off the bat.”

The Lions, who open the season at the Metro Cup, finished 5-4-1 in the league and 6-5-2 overall last year.

“The Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference should be strong this year and we are definitely looking to compete,” Lennox said.

CARBONDALE

Top returnees for the Terriers team this fall are senior Khalil Ques (five goals and four assists in 2022); senior Luca DiMaggio (four assists); junior Declan Hickam (four goals and six assists); junior Andrew Stevens (one assist); and sophomore Henry Thomas (defender).

“We only return 40% of our goals scored from last year and 48% of our total points,” said Terriers coach Jeff Hansen. “We do have experience, but we need to prove ourselves and some of our returnees will have to pick up more of the load this year. We have the ability to be a talented team.”

Hansen, now in his 13th season as head coach, said the teams to beat in the region are Murphysboro and Marion.

Carbondale finished 10-12 last year and lost in the regional championship to Mascoutah.

MASSAC COUNTY

Top returnees from last year’s 6-8 Patriots team include forward Mason Davis (five goals last year); midfielder Jack Turner (12 assists); and Ashton Reinwald (111 saves with three shutouts at his goalie position).

A total of 28 players make up this year’s roster. Only three seniors graduated from last year’s squad.

“I think we should have one of the best soccer seasons in our school’s history,” said Patriots coach Kyle Reinwald. “But it won’t come easy because our conference is loaded. I legitimately think we have the best soccer conference in the area year in and year out. If I were picking a team to beat, I would say Murphysboro until somebody knocks them off. It should be a fun year.”

HARRISBURG

Top returnee is junior midfielder Adrian Mann, who contributed 22 goals last year, second-best on the team to graduated senior Jack Winters. Mann added 13 assists.

Also back in the fold are senior defender Jake Mitchell and junior goalie Tyler Barger.

One other senior on the squad is defender Joshua Stewart, who will start and hope to make an impact.

Juniors Wade Romonosky (midfielder) and Xavier Castros (forward) should be impactful players, as well.

Bulldogs interim head coach Dylan Butler, fills in for his brother, Jared, who has stepped away from his position this fall to help tend to a newborn, said 11 freshmen are also out for the team this fall.

“Murphysboro is the team to beat in our conference again this fall,” he said. "But offensively, we should be very good with Castros and Mann. We will score goals. The key will be how well we defend."

Harrisburg finished 11-6-4 last year.

ANNA-JONESBORO

The Wildcats expect to contend for the River-to-River Conference title this fall. A-J finished 13-9 a year ago and return 10 starters.

Returning starters include; senior forward Zach Henry; senior goalie Om Patel; senior defender Daniel Dover; senior midfielder Adriel Del Rosario; junior midfielder Rylan Frazier, junior forward Taj Hodges; junior center back Kyle Conway; sophomore defender Shane Vicory; sophomore midfielder Juan Del Aquila; and sophomore forward Ethan Plott.

"I would have to say Murphysboro is the favorite, but I think we can play them head-to-head pretty tough," said A-J coach Mark Boomer. "We've got speed and some pretty good depth this season, especially at the forward and midfielder positions. We should be able to compete with anybody this fall."

Boomer, now in his 14th year as head coach, led the Wildcats to a second-place finish at the state meet in 2015.

"I'd like to make it back," he said. "I think this team has the talent to do some special things."