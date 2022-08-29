Boys Soccer | Season Preview: Murphysboro off to strong start in region

The boys soccer season has already kicked off in Southern Illinois and there is a growing number of schools participating in the fall sport.

Five of the six schools in the South Seven Conference - Belleville Althoff, Carbondale, Marion, Centralia and Mount Vernon compete with Cahokia the lone dissenter. Seven of the 11 schools or six teams in the River-to-River Conference compete - Murphysboro, Anna-Jonesboro, Pinckneyville, Harrisburg, Massac County and Carterville-Herrin (cooperative agreement).

The Red Devils are pretty much viewed as the top team in Southern Illinois by area coaches.

They only return three seniors in Efarin Lemus (center back), David Taylor (forward and midfielder) and Alex Clark (center back). There is one junior who will see varsity time in Keyshaun Wills at goalie. Sophomores expected to make an impact are returning starters Angel Lemus (midfielder), Cade Brooks (midfielder) and Kaden Shields (forward).

Freshmen stepping into starting roles include: Justin Maynor (defender), Myles Guthman (midfielder), Van Woosley (defender), and Landon Worthen (forward).

To date, the Red Devils have posted a 3-1 record with two wins over Carbondale and another over Salem. The lone loss came to Perryville, a state runner-up in Missouri.

"We're very young, but we're talented," said Murphysboro head coach Michael Lydy. "I'd like to think we can compete for a conference title this year, and hopefully, go pretty far in the postseason."

Now in his sixth year as head coach, Lydy said depth could be a factor in his team's success.

"We have more depth this year than we've had in a couple of years, so that helps," he said.

The Red Devils host Pinckneyville on Tuesday and Carterville-Herrin on Thursday and then travel to Metro East Lutheran on Saturday.

MARION

The Wildcats are senior heavy this fall and presently sport a 1-2 record after participating in the Metro Cup near St. Louis. Marion opened tourney play with a win over Highland, 5-1, and then dropped a heartbreaker to Columbia, 1-0, followed up by a 4-1 loss at the hands of Bethalto Civic Memorial.

"We have 10 returning seniors, six of whom started last year," said Marion's first-year head coach Girolamo Intravaia.

Back are tri-captains Gabriel Bradley (holding midfielder), Camden Doss (center back defender), and Chase Banks (center midfielder). Dane Bell returns as a right midfielder. Trenton Hutchinson is back as a right forward and Nehemiah Goodman returns as a goalie. Other seniors on the squad include: Will Absher-right forward; Carter Baer-left forward; Killian Raijmakers, a right midfielder from Belgium; and Danny Kimmel-forward and midfielder).

Three returning starters in this year's junior class are Ricky Wade (left back), Joshua Edwards (left midfielder), and Ryan Will (right forward).

Sophomore Cooper Banks returns after starting at right back last year as a freshman. Other sophomores expected to contribute this season include: Josiah McPhail (right forward), Noah Throgmorton (left back transfer from Crab Orchard High School), Jason McBride (holding midfielder) and Luke Gregory (back-up goalie).

Four freshmen will figure into the mix, as well, such as Drake Garret (forward), Miles Wiseman (right back). Eduardo Perez (right forward or right midfielder), and Braiden Young (back-up goalie).

"As you can see, we have a lot of experienced players on this team," Intravaia said. "A lot of the boys played club ball over the summer in the St. Louis area. They've gotten better. I would say that we are a very defensive-minded team. All three of our captains are outstanding defensive players. We have a lot of team quickness and we do a much better job communicating with one another than ever before. I think we're going to have a pretty good season."

Intravaia, who said Belleville Althoff would probably be the team to beat in the South Seven Conference, is confident this Wildcats squad "has the tools and the attitude" to beat the best teams in the region, Althoff included.

"They only beat Columbia 2-1 and Columbia beat us 1-0. I know we can beat them if we play a great game," Intravaia said.

Marion played Monday at home against Centralia and will return to action Thursday at Sikeston, Mo.

CARBONDALE

Terriers head coach Jeff Hansen, in his 12th year with the team, returns three senior starters to the fold in Eli Guyton (forward), Sol Lopez (defender), and Carter Snowden (defender). Of the six remaining seniors, one other - Louis Van Muylder - a midfielder - figures to play significant varsity minutes.

Returning juniors who started last year include Ezra Robinson (forward), Khalil Oues (forward), and Luca DiMaggio (midfielder). There are also two returning sophomores who started as freshmen in Andrew Stevens (defender and midfielder) and Declan Hickam (midfielder).

"It's a good group of kids. They have worked hard in practice this summer and there's good team chemistry," Hansen said. "I truly believe that these kids have the ability to win a lot of matches this fall. We just have to do a better job of finishing around the goal. If we can do that, I like our chances."

The Terriers opened the season Friday with a 2-1 loss to Poplar Bluff, falling on a penalty kick after the match was played to a 1-1 tie. Carbondale bounced back to defeat Anna-Jonesboro, 6-3 on Saturday. Both matches were part of the Greg Kline Invitational at Carbondale. Kline was a highly successful soccer coach at the school for years. The Terriers also dropped a non-conference game to Murphysboro, 3-1.

Carbondale plays Tuesday at Mount Vernon in the conference opener and will follow up with matches Thursday through Saturday at a tournament hosted by Cape Notre Dame High School in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The Terriers will play the host school on Thursday, Cape Central on Friday, and have a rematch with Poplar Bluff on Saturday.

MASSAC COUNTY

The Patriots led by fourth-year head coach Kyle Reinwald, are off to a 2-1 start to date with wins over Paducah St. Mary's (3-1) and Luyon County, Ky. (3-2) sandwiched around a 3-0 loss to Paducah Tilghman.

There are three returning seniors on this year's squad. They include: Reid Martin, an All-Conference defender; Luther Hawes, a striker; and Jak Kowalczik, a defender.

Two sophomores return as starters in Mason Davis, now a midfielder after playing a defender's position last year, and Ashton Reinwald, the team's starting goalie.

Altogether, there are 22 freshmen and sophomores on the team.

"We're very young, but I think we're going to challenge some people this fall," Reinwald said. "Murphysoboro is going to be strong in our conference, but I like our talent. We're small, but quick. Once we learn the speed of the varsity game, we should be OK."

The Patriots played Monday at home against St. Mary's; will play Tuesday at Harrisburg in a league match; and Thursday at Pinckneyville in another league match.

CARTERVILLE-HERRIN

Not a single senior is playing soccer this fall for the Carterville-Herrin squad. There are, however, four juniors returning to the team that started at various positions last fall.

Beginning with Keegan Weber in goal, the Lions managed to post their biggest win in program history last year, defeating Waterloo in the semifinals of the regional tournament, 2-0. Weber is back to protect the net this fall.

Other junior returnees include Michael Cagle (defender), Hatcher Bickett (center back) and Nathan Abba (forward and back-up goalie). Sophomores who either started or saw considerable varsity action a year ago as freshmen were Keith Layson (midfielder) and Jake Mason (defender). Others who will figure into the mix this season are Camdin Ward (defender), Elliot Burge, a transfer from Agape Christian (forward and defender), and Liam Sylwester (defender).

There are also some freshmen who will leave their mark with the varsity squad. They include: Santiago Albuixech (forward), Atticus Applebee (midfielder) and Jose Mendez (midfielder).

"Obviously, we have a very young team," said veteran head coach Chip Lennox. "Hopefully, we will grow together well. I can see that there is already good chemistry developing. We just have to work harder at attacking and defending."

Lennox said the Lions lost some key pieces to graduation in Riley Sims, Ty Morely, Jesus Mendez and Evan Lennox.

That said, Carterville-Herrin posted a 4-0 opening-season win over Mount Vernon last week and will play at Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden on Tuesday with a follow-up match at Murphysboro on Thursday.

"Two huge conference matches," Lennox said. "A serious test for our young team."

HARRISBURG

The Bulldogs are off to a 2-0-2 record this fall with wins posted over Salem (4-1) Tuesday at the Effingham tournament and Altamont (2-0) on Thursday and a pair of ties on Saturday at Effingham St. Anthony (3-3 with Greenville and 1-1 with Teutopolis).

Returning senior starters include Grant Wilson-midfielder, Jaxon Tanner-defender, Kelsyn Fricker-midfielder, Jack Winters-striker, Wekey Wang-defender, and Sebastion Brown-defender.

There are only two junior returnees in Jake Mitchell-defender and Josh Stewart-midfielder.

Sophomores back in the fold are: Adrian Mann-midfielder, Zack Plumlee-defender. Wade Romonosky-midfielder, and Tyler Barger-goalie.

Freshmen expected to make an impact with the varsity are Xavier Castros-striker. Zeaden Bute-goalie. and Elijah Nelson-midfielder.

"Last week was our first week of games," said sixth-year Bulldogs head coach Jared Butler. "What I like about our team is that we are an upper class-heavy team. We have a lot of experience and chemistry. And we are pretty talented offensively. Defensively, we still have to work on some things."

Information was not received by press time on Anna-Jonesboro and Pinckneyville. Visit thesouthern.com for updates to this story online.