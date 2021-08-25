Boys Soccer | Season starts with high hopes

The returning defenders are seniors Alek Abell and Omari Morris and juniors Alex Clark and Efrain Lemus with senior Yousef Alamleh also returning in the midfield.

Pinckneyville is beginning its third varsity season after the program began with an 8-13-2 record in 2019 and posted its first winning record this spring at 5-4-2.

“At one time we were leading the conference and then we had a couple hiccup games,” said Pinckneyville coach Jay Ray. “The end of the season we played a great game with Carterville going 0-0 and actually gave A-J a share of the title with that tie.”

The returning starters are seniors Jayden Clark in goal, Holden Hutchcraft at inside back and Will Epplin at forward and junior Matthew Rohlfing also at inside back.

“Clark was voted co-MVP of our team and it’s great to have him back,” Ray said. “Hutchcraft made first team all-conference and was voted best defender on our team. He’s unbelievable. He runs 11.00 flat in the 100, so no forward can outrun him. Rohlfing has been a starter for three years and he is just solid. Epplin is the only experienced guy we have up top, so we have to get him the ball.”

Massac County finished fifth in the River-to-River with a 2-7-1 record and Harrisburg last at 0-12.