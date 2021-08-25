Boys Soccer | Season starts with high hopes

The second 2021 high school boys soccer season begins this week with the River-to-River Conference co-champs eager to stake their claim on an individual title with Carbondale and Marion hoping to make a run at the South Seven crown.
Since Chip Lennox took over the Carterville-Herrin boys soccer program when it moved from Herrin in 2017, the Lions have been on the upswing going from 8-11 in 2017 to 8-8-2 in 2018 and 14-3-1 in 2019. Last season was the first time the conference authorized a boys soccer championship and the Lions split with Anna-Jonesboro during the season to finish as co-champs with a record of 6-1-3 while finishing the spring season with a 7-1-3 record.
“It was exciting for the team to have the opportunity to play for the first ever title last year,” Lennox said. “I think it will be a very rewarding season for the seniors. They have put in a lot of work over the past four years. Their goal is to win the conference outright.”
Lennox has a veteran unit to go after those goals with nine seniors and 10 returning starters.
On the backline, sophomore Keegan Weber returns in goal. Seniors Ty Morley and Burke Lange at center back and senior Elijah Donaldson at outside back also return. New to the backline are junior Logan Filson, sophomore Michael Cagle and freshman Keith Layson.
The midfield has seniors Evan Lennox and Konnor Turner returning along with sophomore Ashley Morley. Up front are four returning seniors Riley Sims, Chandler Teeling, Jesus Mendez and Brennen Hale.
Anna-Jonesboro lost seven starters off last year’s team that went 10-3 but coach Mark Boomer has five senior and one junior starters to build around.
Bryce Henry returns in goal with Tristan Brummer returning at center back, Romeo Godinez back at center midfield and “Beto” Vaca Diez returning at forward. Junior Matteo Vaca Diez returns at forward. Senior Ethan Carver returns from an injury.
“I think Bryce is the top keeper in the area,” said Boomer. “Romeo is my playmaker in the middle. He’s got a good eye for knowing where people are going to be at without looking and he’s got a really good shot. Tristan is quick. He stands about 6-3 and is very good at clearing the ball. Beto is quick and never gives up."
Murphysboro went 8-3-3 last year and finished third in the conference with a 6-2-2 record with the only losses being 3-2 to Carterville-Herrin and 2-1 to Anna-Jonesboro. Coach Michael Lydy lost six seniors, but returns four seniors to build around.
“We had a very successful season last year and I have my whole defense and the middle of my midfield back, including my main scorer junior David “D.J.” Taylor,” Lydy said. “I have a new goalie and a lot of new moving parts with one sophomore, four juniors and four freshmen. I think we have a core group that if they play hard and stay healthy can be as good as last year.”
The returning defenders are seniors Alek Abell and Omari Morris and juniors Alex Clark and Efrain Lemus with senior Yousef Alamleh also returning in the midfield.
Pinckneyville is beginning its third varsity season after the program began with an 8-13-2 record in 2019 and posted its first winning record this spring at 5-4-2.
“At one time we were leading the conference and then we had a couple hiccup games,” said Pinckneyville coach Jay Ray. “The end of the season we played a great game with Carterville going 0-0 and actually gave A-J a share of the title with that tie.”
The returning starters are seniors Jayden Clark in goal, Holden Hutchcraft at inside back and Will Epplin at forward and junior Matthew Rohlfing also at inside back.
“Clark was voted co-MVP of our team and it’s great to have him back,” Ray said. “Hutchcraft made first team all-conference and was voted best defender on our team. He’s unbelievable. He runs 11.00 flat in the 100, so no forward can outrun him. Rohlfing has been a starter for three years and he is just solid. Epplin is the only experienced guy we have up top, so we have to get him the ball.”
Massac County finished fifth in the River-to-River with a 2-7-1 record and Harrisburg last at 0-12.
“We lost only one senior and have a lot of talent coming back,” said Harrisburg coach Jared Butler. “Last year we were pretty much playing the age game where we were all underclassmen playing varsity. Now we’ve got a good core group of kids all coming back. We have six seniors, a good core group of juniors, some good sophomores and one really good freshman, so things will be turning around this year and I expect at the very worse to have a .500 season. There are high hopes this year.”
The key players back all-south/all-conference junior Grant Wilson at midfield, junior defender Sebastian Brown, junior midfielder Kelsyn Fricker and senior goalkeeper Jesus Aboyte.
Last year the South Seven Conference didn’t crown a champion because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but if it did Belleville Althoff would have won with a 5-0 conference record while going undefeated for the first time with an 11-0 record. Carbondale (6-4), Marion (6-6-1) and Centralia (7-4) would have finished tied for second at 4-3 and Mount Vernon (2-9) fifth at 0-8.
Carbondale lost just three players from last year’s team while returning 13 players with starting experience.
“We jumbled lineups all through the spring, so we had 13 guys who started at one point or another during our spring season,” said Carbondale coach Jeff Hansen. “We lost three starters - two seniors and junior Ian Davis focusing on golf and kicking for the football team.”
The returning starters are led by All-Sectional midfielder senior Nate Torres, first-team all-conference defenseman senior T. J. Person and second-team all-conference goalkeeper senior Alex Van Winkle.
“Van Winkle anchored the back for us and we expect him to be first-team all-conference this year,” Hansen said. “Person is center back for us. He is very athletic and can do a lot of one verses one defending and was first-time all-conference and well deserved. In the midfield Nathan Torres and Pedro Ramos Both are center mids and will be heavy in our attack.”
The other returning starters are juniors Eli Guyton at midfield/forward, Montadhar Nasser at defense/midfield, Sol Lopez at defense, Louis Van Muylder at mifield/forward and Carter Snowden at midfield and sophomores Ezra Robinson at midfield/forward, Luca Dimaggio at midfield, Khalil Oues at forward and Travis Peters at defense/midfield.
Marion returns six starters junior Camden Doss and senior Nate Dampier on defense, juniors Gabriel Bradley, Chase Banks and Dane Bell at midfield and sophomore Daniel Hernadez at forward.
“We’ve worked with a speed agility coach and a strength coach and have added those elements to our training all summer long,” Marion coach Rob Underwood said. “We’re going have to some first year players playing varsity, so there will be a learning curve. With six starters and three guys with varsity minutes we do have some experience, but overall we have a young team.”
Taking over at goalkeeper is junior Nehemiah Goodman, who played baseball in the spring. Joining Hernadez at forward are junior Danny Kimmel and freshman Chase Niemeyer.
“We’re going to have a pretty quick backline,” Underwood said. “Both Camden and Nate are quick. Ricky Wade and Trenton Hutchinson played some minutes last year and they move into the lineup. We also have a transfer from Spain, Mikel Arbelaiz-Aguirre, that will play in the back."