Boys Soccer | Second-half goals lift Marion past Murphysboro

MARION — Monday's soccer match between visiting Murphysboro and Marion was indeed a tale of two halves. Murphy won the first half, registering eight shots on goal, but none found the net.

Marion, meanwhile, was lucky to get maybe three shots on goal the entire first half, but the second half was all Wildcats as they outshot Murphy. More important, they put two balls in the back of the net for a 2-0 nonconference victory.

With the win, Marion improves to 2-4 on the season. Murphy falls to 9-2.

Scoring the first goal for the Wildcats was Killian Raijmakers at the 22:42 mark of the second half. His goal was a soft fly ball over the Red Devils' goalkeeper, Keyshaun Wills, from about 35 yards out.

Trenton Hutchinson delivered the second goal with 12:40 left in the match. He did a nice job with his footwork, eluding two Murphy defenders in the left corner and firing one past Wills from maybe 10 feet out.

"We came out fired up in that second half," said Marion first-year head coach Girolamo Intravaia. "We made some good passes, finished drives and beat a good team tonight - a team that had won nine matches."

Intravaia said it appeared the two teams were evenly matched.

"I think it just came down to who wanted it more. I told our kids that I wanted to see how hungry we were for a win."

Besides the two goals, Marion received a good defensive effort from several players, including Ricky Wade, who broke up a potential breakaway goal from Murphy's David Taylor.

It was Taylor who attempted the most shots on goal for the night and it was Taylor whose fancy footwork left some Marion defenders sprawled out on the ground. But all his fine work went for naught as the Wildcats defended extremely well.

Red Devils coach Michael Lydy said he thought the match was well-played by both teams and Marion simply came out on top this time.

"I think we will get them at our place because I would still argue that we're the better team," Lydy said. "Give credit to Marion tonight, though. They played hard."

Lydy said he thought missing a penalty kick may have changed the momentum of the match.

"I thought we were a little deflated after that and it showed," he said.

Lydy said the positive he takes away from the loss is the fact that six freshmen saw action Monday for his squad. In fact, eight of the 18 players on the roster are freshmen.

"We're very young and we're going to be good for a while," he said.