Boys Tennis | Carbondale, Herrin, Marion hope to shine this spring

"I would have to say Centralia is the team to beat," he said. "Belleville Althoff returns a lot of talent, too, but Centralia should be really good. Still, we're not conceding anything. We could be right in the thick of it if we play well. I like our team. I can't wait to see them grow as players, especially our younger kids who will be around the next two-to-three years."

Herrin is the lone representative on either side of the River-to-River Conference playing tennis this spring as Benton recently dropped its program.

"We're anticipating a pretty good year," said Matt McManaway now entering his 15th year at the helm. "We lost a match to Fairfield last week, but we were playing without several of our kids who will be joining us after football and soccer season ends."

According to McManaway, the Tigers will be led by senior Matthew Smith, who starts the season as one of the team's top singles players.

"We graduated six seniors so that makes a difference," McManaway said. "But we have a very strong group of underclassmen with the potential to be very good."

Topping that list of underclassmen is freshman Michael Cagle who has already ascended to No. 1 singles play status.