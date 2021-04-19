Boys Tennis | Carbondale, Herrin, Marion hope to shine this spring

Carbondale's Mike Butler has dealt with almost every imaginable scenario in his 21 years of service as high school boys tennis coach. He has built a highly successful program in his time at the school, but losing a full year to a worldwide pandemic falls under the category of unimaginable.
Butler said Sunday he only returns four players from the 2019 squad. That includes senior captains Sam Baker and Jackson Beaupr, along with juniors Kabeer Ahuja and Kurt Robinson.
"As things stand today, Kabeer will be our No. 1 singles player," Butler said. "Kurt starts out at No. 2. Sam and Jackson are my No. 4 and 5 players. A sophomore, Macyeo Franks, is our No. 3 player. And it's a wide-open competition for the No. 6 spot. We're a tremendously young and inexperienced team. We will be counting on several underclassmen this spring."
The doubles teams are still a work in progress. Butler said too many of his kids have yet to play a competitive match.
"It's just going to take some time to sort things out, but we're no different than anyone else. We'll figure it out."
The Terriers were scheduled to play this past Saturday at Triad, but the match was canceled due to inclement weather.
Asked who he felt the favorite was to win the South Seven Conference tournament later this spring, Butler quickly pointed north.
"I would have to say Centralia is the team to beat," he said. "Belleville Althoff returns a lot of talent, too, but Centralia should be really good. Still, we're not conceding anything. We could be right in the thick of it if we play well. I like our team. I can't wait to see them grow as players, especially our younger kids who will be around the next two-to-three years."
Herrin is the lone representative on either side of the River-to-River Conference playing tennis this spring as Benton recently dropped its program.
"We're anticipating a pretty good year," said Matt McManaway now entering his 15th year at the helm. "We lost a match to Fairfield last week, but we were playing without several of our kids who will be joining us after football and soccer season ends."
According to McManaway, the Tigers will be led by senior Matthew Smith, who starts the season as one of the team's top singles players.
"We graduated six seniors so that makes a difference," McManaway said. "But we have a very strong group of underclassmen with the potential to be very good."
Topping that list of underclassmen is freshman Michael Cagle who has already ascended to No. 1 singles play status.
"Michael beat Matthew in practice so he holds the No. 1 spot for now," McManaway said.
The lone junior on the squad is Luke Hileman. Sophomores vying for varsity starter status include Brisdon and Brady Quaglia, Reese Billingsley, Cameron Christ and Jarrett Coleman. Other freshmen expected to make an impact are Keegan Weber, Coleman Bailey and Luke Smith, who is Matthew's younger brother.
"A lot of these kids have worked out in our summer program for the last six or seven years and also in P.E. with the help of our girls team coach, Matt Snell," McManaway said. "They've made some positive strides."
The Herrin coach added that he is thankful the school district supports a tennis program and believes the new sports complex has helped to spur interest among student-athletes.
The Tigers were scheduled to play at home Tuesday against Carmi-White County and will travel to Salem on Thursday.
Marion is coached by Carrie Watson, who also leads the girls squad in the fall. Watson welcomes four players who were members of the Wildcats squad in 2019. They include seniors Kaleb Jordan, Caleb Flesch and Jacob Reichert, as well as one junior, Alex Gott.
Sophomore Justice Lee will split time with the baseball team. Two freshmen expected to compete with the varsity are Logan Arnold, younger brother of Sophia and Charlotte Arnold, and Noah Motsinger, younger brother of Luke Motsinger.
"Just like any other team, a lot of our kids haven't played much tennis the last year or so due to the pandemic," Watson said. "And not only was there no school tennis last year, but no summer leagues or camps. It's going to take a while to knock the rust off."
Watson, now in her 11th season coaching the boys, said she couldn't predict just how successful the Wildcats will be this spring.
"My goal is simply to see improvement from the kids every day and every week," she said. "And I've been seeing improvement already with our younger kids."
Marion was shut out in its season-opening match with Centralia.
"Centralia is a very good team and we had just started practicing. I think we're going to be Ok," Watson added.
The Wildcats were scheduled to play host to Belleville Althoff early this week, but the match was postponed for COVID-19 concerns involving the Belleville school.
Marion's next match is scheduled for April 27 at home against Mount Vernon.