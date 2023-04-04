HERRIN — The Herrin Tigers pitched a shutout on the tennis courts Tuesday, winning all three doubles matches and all six singles matches to defeat visiting Marion, 9-0, in a dual meet.

With the victory, Herrin improves to 4-0 on the spring, while Marion drops to 0-1.

One of the stars of the day was senior Brisdon Quaglia, who teamed with Brennan Cox, to post a 6-0, 6-1 doubles win over Alepshi Soni and Mason Hudspath of the Wildcats. He then followed up with a singles victory over Logan Arnold, 6-2, 6-0.

Quaglia was awarded the privilege of playing in the No. 1 slot in place of Herrin’s Michael Cagle in an effort to raise Quaglia’s shot at a higher seed when singles pairings are announced for the Centralia Sectional next month.

“It feels pretty good to get the win today,” Quaglia said. “I didn’t really feel any added pressure at the No. 1 position. I’m pretty confident in myself.”

Quaglia said that although he thoroughly enjoys doubles competition, he prefers the singles life.

“In singles play, I have full control over what happens out there on the court. It’s all up to me. I like relying upon myself.”

Tigers coach Matt McManaway said Quaglia is a “very confident” player.

“I like that about him. He told me was going to win and he did.”

McManaway said he thought his team performed well as a whole Tuesday.

“I moved things around in singles to get some players in different positions and that worked out today,” he said. “Marion’s a rival and usually a pretty good team for us to play. I’m very happy with the way everybody played, including the junior varsity.”

McManaway said a strong wind is always a factor in tennis. Herrin seemed to navigate it quite well.

“On Saturday, we played in wind, which was worse than this. I think it helps us in the long run. It could help us in tournaments, including the sectional or state.”

McManaway said Luke Smith stepped up into the No. 6 singles slot and won his match over Marion’s Hudspath, 6-0, 6-0.

“He usually plays JV for us, but I moved him up and he won pretty easy.”

Wildcats coach Carrie Watson said her team handled the wind better than she expected, but pointed out there is much improvement that needs to be made in order to be successful.

“I’m still not really liking what I’m seeing. There’s not enough movement of the feet. We’re not closing points like we should. Just a lot more basics that need to get better before our matches get better.

“I’m not going to deny Herrin,” Watson continued. “His boys have really improved over the last couple of years and they have been very competitive. They’re doing the right things and they have the numbers.”

Watson said she does like what she sees of her underclassmen.

“We just have to give them a little more time to mature and season before we can call them up to the majors.”

Other singles results found Keegan Weber of Herrin (No. 2) beating Marion's Ben Moll, 6-0. 6-2; Cameron Christ (No. 3) rolling past Nate Hendry, 6-1 6-2; Brennan Cox (No. 4) knocking off Noah Motsinger, 6-0. 6-1; and Brady Quaglia (No. 5) beating Alepshi Soni, 6-1, 6-1.

In other doubles play, the No. 1 doubles team of Cagle and Weber posted a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Marion's Arnold and Moll. Brady Quaglia and Christ (No. 2) edged past Hendry and Motsinger of the Wildcats, 6-3, 6-3.

The Tigers will compete next on Saturday at Flora in another dual meet. Marion will play again at Salem next Tuesday.