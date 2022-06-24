Boys Tennis Player of the Year | Carbondale's Kabeer Ahuja was a leader and winner for the Terriers

CARBONDALE — State qualifier Kabeer Ahuja of Carbondale is The Southern Illinoisan's Player of the Year in boys tennis.

The graduated senior posted a 63-35 overall record in his career as a Terrier and was the staff's choice over Herrin sophomores Michael Cagle and Keegan Weber.

Ahuja finished 27-8 overall in his senior season this past spring. He was 17-8 in singles play and a perfect 5-0 in doubles matches.

Cagle was 22-14 overall with a 7-5 mark in singles play and 17-9 record in doubles competition. He was part of a doubles team with Weber, which placed second at the Carbondale Sectional meet and went 2-2 at the state meet.

Weber was 11-0 in singles play, but competed as the No. 2 player on his own team behind Cagle, who was the No. 1 player. Weber was also 17-9 in doubles play to finish 28-9 overall. Both Herrin players were selected All-South like Ahuja.

Ahuja's best performance this spring most likely occurred in the championship match of the South Seven Conference tournament, where he knocked off Cole Curtis of Belleville Althoff, 6-4, 3-6, 15-13.

"That was one epic match," said Carbondale head coach Mike Butler. "A nail-biter for sure. The Curtis kid had beaten Kabeer last year in straight sets, so beating him this year was pretty special."

Ahuja agreed with his coach's assessment.

"Yeah, I would say that was probably my most rewarding victory," he said. "As soon as I got my medal, my older brother, Vrain (also a former Terriers tennis player), drove me straight to my graduation. I wasn't there very long before we had to line up to come out."

Ahuja went on to place fourth at the sectional to qualify for the state meet a second straight year. Unfortunately for him, he was unable to win any matches at state.

"That was a little disappointing. Mentally, I didn't play my best. As my coach put it, I was playing not to lose instead of playing to win. There's nothing I can do about it now."

Ahuja has been a consistent performer at CCHS. After a decent start his freshman year, posting a 15-19 overall record, he missed out on his entire sophomore season due to COVID-19. He bounced back last year, however, to go 26-8 overall, including a 17-7 mark in singles play and 11-1 mark in doubles play.

Both last year and this year, the now former Terrier was named All-Conference and All-South.

"Kabeer was a leader in his own way," Butler said. "He inspired many of his teammates to learn the game and become better players. He was a good ambassador of the game and was truly a team player."

Butler said Ahuja had a "tremendous" forehand volley and "powerful" serve when he was on his game.

"He had a nice last two years for us," Butler said. "It was great to watch him grow as a player and teammate. He was a very good high school player."

Ahuja said he will enroll at St. Louis University this fall, where he plans to major in aerospace engineering. He said he may walk on to the college's tennis team, or he may just play club tennis; he hasn't yet made up his mind.

"I'm proud of the career I had at Carbondale," Ahuja said. "I'm really going to miss my teammates."

Kabeer is the son of Naresh and Reno Ahuja. When not playing tennis, the honors student can often be found coaching youngsters in the sport.

"That's been a lot of fun, working with middle-school-age kids mostly. It's my way of giving back to the game."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0