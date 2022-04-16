Boys Tennis | Salem defeats Herrin at the Marion Doubles Invitational

MARION — The Herrin Tigers boys tennis team split four matches with Salem Saturday at the Marion Doubles Invitational, but Salem was awarded the team trophy for winning more games as a team when matched up head-to-head. Salem won 42 games in four matches with the Tigers as compared to 39 for Herrin.

Both schools went on to win all remaining matches against the other two teams in the invitational - Carmi White County and Marion.

The host Wildcats finished third overall and Carmi was fourth.

Herrin head coach Matt McManaway said that while disappointing to lose a team trophy to Salem on a tie-breaker, he thought his team played well, winning 10 of its 12 total matches.

"We play doubles very well," he said. "We practice it quite often and work on strategy. There were a couple of loose points and loose games that we had, but other than that, I thought we played pretty well."

McManaway said his top doubles team of sophomores Michael Cagle and Keegan Weber have worked hard to become successful. The duo advanced to the second round of the state tournament last year.

"They're good as a team and they communicate well," he said. "Good doubles teams always communicate well, and they move well, too. They don't just sit still. They listen."

Cagle said he and Weber have been playing tennis together since they were little.

"We have good chemistry out there on the court. We know each other's moves - what we're going to do, where we're going to put the ball. In warm-ups, we take a look at who we're going up against and we'll make a strategy right there."

Weber agreed that he and Cagle do seem to compete well together.

"I think it makes a difference that we've been friends for a long time," he said. "When we have free time, we often go out to the courts and hit balls."

Weber said there have been days when one struggles with a serve, forehand or backhand, but the other picks up the slack. It's what good teams do - find ways to win when not playing their best tennis.

"I think we have a good chance to get back to state," Weber said. "We made it to the second round of state last year. Hopefully, we can at least make it to the second day of the tournament this year."

Cagle and Weber opened with a 7-6, 6-2 win over Salem's Daniyal Islam and John Tran and followed up with wins over Marion's Alex Gott and Logan Arnold (6-2, 6-3) and Carmi's Cameron Courty and Dacin Rudolph (6-2, 6-0).

Herrin's No. 2 doubles team of Brady Quaglia and Brisdon Quaglia also went undefeated on the day, beating Salem's Logan Bandy and Andrew Tate (6-3, 6-3); Marion's Nate Hendry and Noah Motsinger (6-1, 6-0) and Carmi's Gage Atteberry and Braydon Smith (6-3, 3-6, 7-5).

Herrin's No. 3 doubles team of Cameron Christ and Brennan Cox went 2-1 on the day, falling to Brendan Phillips and Trey Simcox of Salem (6-0, 6-1) before bouncing back to beat Marion's Ben Marlo and Ben Moll (6-2, 7-6) and Carmi's Conner Colman and Tyler Goemaat (6-2, 6-2).

In No. 4 doubles play, Herrin's Luke Smith and Jaxson Hale went 2-1 on the day, losing to Salem's Brennon Jeffords and Mason Jones (6-0, 6-1) before notching wins over Marion's Zach Oates and Alepsa Soni (6-0, 6-1) and Carmi's Ian Mosier and Joseph Gates (6-1, 5-7, 6-2).

Additionally, Herrin's doubles partners, Coleman Bailie and Jarrett Coleman, placed first in the exhibition division, beating out Marion's Ben Nicholaides and Zach Walters.

The Wildcats, led by veteran head coach Carrie Watson, claimed a head-to-head team win over Carmi White County's Bulldogs.

Marion's No. 1 doubles tandem of Gott and Arnold bested Courty and Rudolph (7-5, 6-1).

The No. 2 team of Hendry and Motsinger fell to Atteberry and Smith (7-5, 6-4).

The No. 3 Wildcats team of Marlo and Moll earned a hard-fought three-set win over Colman and Goemaat (3-6, 6-4, 6-4).

And the No. 4 team of Oates and Soni posted a win over Mosier and Gates (6-4, 6-3).

Watson said she was pleased with her squad's performance on the day.

"We are a young and inexperienced team, but I did see a lot of improvement today from our last meet," she said.

Marion will host the Marion Duels at Herrin's tennis complex next Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0