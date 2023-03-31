HERRIN — With all six of their starters back in the fold, the Herrin Tigers are the top-rated boys tennis team in The Southern’s coverage area this spring.

Juniors Michael Cagle and Keegan Weber are the highest-ranked singles players and No. 1 doubles team, which won two matches at state last year.

Also returning to the squad are seniors Brady and Brisdon Quaglia, senior Cameron Christ, and sophomore Brennan Cox.

Other seniors on the team are Jarrett Coleman and Leyten Earl. Other juniors are Luke Smith and Coleman Bailie. Other sophomores are Luke McCluskie, Madox Billingsley, Gabriel Patterson, Noah Pulley, Vince Champion, and Joshua Jones.

Freshmen out for the team are Parker Coop, Jose Mendez, Jonah Garlick, and Cooper Christ.

“I expect to win,” said Herrin coach Matt McManaway, now in his 17h season at the helm. “Our goal is to win the sectional tournament at Centralia.”

McManaway said he is splitting up the twins. Brady Quaglia will now pair up with Christ as No. 2 doubles team. Brady is also the No. 6 singles player on the team.

Brisdon Quaglia will now team up with Cox as the No. 3 doubles team. Brisdon is the No. 3 singles player. Christ is the No. 4 singles player at this time followed by Cox at No. 5.

To date, the Tigers are 1-0 following a 9-0 sweep of Centralia. They are scheduled to compete at the Edwardsville Invitational on Saturday and will host Marion in a dual meet Tuesday. Other tourneys preceding the sectonal meet include Triad and Flora.

CARBONDALE

The Terriers are led by longtime coach Mike Butler. He welcomes back only two returning starters – seniors Cooper Brown and Johnny Lai.

“They were our No. 5 and 6 singles players last year,” Butler said.

Graduating were Kabeer Ahuja, Kurt Robinson, and Arka Kolay. A fourth – Ahmed Hindi – is not playing due to personal reasons.

“I wouldn’t say we’re building, it’s more like we’re retooling,” Butler said of this year’s team. "We are looking to find our way. We hope to be playing our best tennis by the time the conference tournament and sectional rolls around. Those are the only two tournaments that really matter.”

The team’s top singles player is a freshman – Russell McElveen – who according to Butler, has a bright future.

“He’s off to a 1-3 start in his singles matches, but he’s been competitive in every match,” Butler said, “He’s a tremendously hard worker who is going to get better and better. He might surprise some people by the end of the season.”

Butler said others vying for varsity playing time are: seniors Laith Khader and Louis VanMuylder, junior Daniel Tsung, and sophomore Declan Hickam.

Butler said Herrin is the best team in the region.

“They are by far the favorite to win the sectional this year. They return everybody.”

MARION

Head coach Carrie Watson is now in her 14th season coaching the boys squad. She welcomes back her entire team from last year sans Alex Gott, who graduated.

Seniors include Nathan Hendry, Nathan Hudspath and Altesh Soni. Juniors are Logan Arnold, Ben Moll and Noah Motsinger.

“Logan is our No. 1 singles player and Ben is No. 2 right now and I would say Nathan is No. 3 and Noah is No. 4. Everything else is pretty much up for grabs, and that includes all our doubles teams,” Watson said.

Watson is just four match wins shy of 300 for her career.

“I’m just hoping for great improvement over last year (one match win). I’d like to see the kids step up their game.”