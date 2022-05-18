Boys Track | Du Quoin captures another sectional title

FAIRFIELD — The Du Quoin Indians were the class of the field Wednesday, placing first overall by a wide margin at the Class 1A Fairfield Boys Track and Field Sectional.

The Tribe totaled 135 points compared to second-place Fairfield's 99. Webber Township was a surprising third with 73 points followed by Pinckneyville (58); Flora (41); Christopher/Zeigler-Royalton (33); Johnston City (21); Hamilton County (19); Vienna (18); Sesser-Valier (11); Carmi-White County (11); Goreville (10); Eldorado (6); Louisville North Clay (5); Pope County (4); NCOE (4); West Frankfort (4); Christ Our Rock Lutheran of Centralia (3).

"I thought our kids did a good job today," said Du Quoin head coach Derek Beard. "A lot of our experienced guys stepped up and kind of took care of business. I was proud of them."

Beard said Eli Nehring was a pleasant surprise, qualifying for state with a second-place finish in the pole vault at 10 feet, 8 inches. That's eight inches better than his previous best.

Henry Harsy was also impressive, finishing second in both the shot and discus throws, to qualify for state in each event.

"I knew Henry was capable of that," Beard said. "I also liked the way our senior group in the 4x800 competed today, placing second. I was especially happy for senior Nathan Smith qualifying for state."

Looking ahead to the state meet next weekend in Charleston, Beard was optimistic.

"Winning the championship is always the goal," he said. "But it's hard to do up there. We're going to have to perform to the best of our abilities if we're going to have a chance."

Du Quoin has never won a state title in track, having placed second in 2019, 2007 and this is no typo, 1897.

Perry County rival, Pinckneyville, also enjoyed a nice outing Wednesday. Sophomore Isaac Teel won both the 1600 and 3200 meter runs and competed on the 4x400 meter relay team, which placed second.

"I was just trying to make it to state, more so than going after my best time," Teel said. "Overall, I felt that I did a pretty good job, although I didn't quite reach my goal in the 3200 of running a sub 9:40. I was a couple of seconds off that time. Nothing I can do about it now, though. I will see if I can better my time at state - compete to the best of my ability."

Senior Holden Hutchcraft of the Panthers enjoyed a solid day, as well, placing first in the open 400 meters, second in the 100 and running a leg in the 4x400 relay, which also qualified for state.

"It was a huge day for me," he said. "I didn't really think I was going to make it out of the 100, but I did. I'll take it. In the 400, I was ranked first coming in and expected to win, but I kind of surprised myself with my time (52.32 seconds). I'm looking forward to state. I'm going to go up there and compete hard."

Hutchcraft added that Coach Blair deserves some credit for his improved performances in the sprints.

"He has pushed me really hard and wants me to PR at every meet. He's my big motivator."

