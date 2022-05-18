 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Track | Class 1A Fairfield Sectional

Boys Track | Du Quoin captures another sectional title

  • Updated
  • 0

FAIRFIELD — The Du Quoin Indians were the class of the field Wednesday, placing first overall by a wide margin at the Class 1A Fairfield Boys Track and Field Sectional.

The Tribe totaled 135 points compared to second-place Fairfield's 99. Webber Township was a surprising third with 73 points followed by Pinckneyville (58); Flora (41); Christopher/Zeigler-Royalton (33); Johnston City (21); Hamilton County (19); Vienna (18); Sesser-Valier (11); Carmi-White County (11); Goreville (10); Eldorado (6); Louisville North Clay (5); Pope County (4); NCOE (4); West Frankfort (4); Christ Our Rock Lutheran of Centralia (3).

"I thought our kids did a good job today," said Du Quoin head coach Derek Beard. "A lot of our experienced guys stepped up and kind of took care of business. I was proud of them."

Beard said Eli Nehring was a pleasant surprise, qualifying for state with a second-place finish in the pole vault at 10 feet, 8 inches. That's eight inches better than his previous best.

Henry Harsy was also impressive, finishing second in both the shot and discus throws, to qualify for state in each event.

"I knew Henry was capable of that," Beard said. "I also liked the way our senior group in the 4x800 competed today, placing second. I was especially happy for senior Nathan Smith qualifying for state."

Looking ahead to the state meet next weekend in Charleston, Beard was optimistic.

"Winning the championship is always the goal," he said. "But it's hard to do up there. We're going to have to perform to the best of our abilities if we're going to have a chance."

Du Quoin has never won a state title in track, having placed second in 2019, 2007 and this is no typo, 1897.

Perry County rival, Pinckneyville, also enjoyed a nice outing Wednesday. Sophomore Isaac Teel won both the 1600 and 3200 meter runs and competed on the 4x400 meter relay team, which placed second.

"I was just trying to make it to state, more so than going after my best time," Teel said. "Overall, I felt that I did a pretty good job, although I didn't quite reach my goal in the 3200 of running a sub 9:40. I was a couple of seconds off that time. Nothing I can do about it now, though. I will see if I can better my time at state - compete to the best of my ability."

Senior Holden Hutchcraft of the Panthers enjoyed a solid day, as well, placing first in the open 400 meters, second in the 100 and running a leg in the 4x400 relay, which also qualified for state.

"It was a huge day for me," he said. "I didn't really think I was going to make it out of the 100, but I did. I'll take it. In the 400, I was ranked first coming in and expected to win, but I kind of surprised myself with my time (52.32 seconds). I'm looking forward to state. I'm going to go up there and compete hard."

Hutchcraft added that Coach Blair deserves some credit for his improved performances in the sprints.

"He has pushed me really hard and wants me to PR at every meet. He's my big motivator."

john.homan@thesouthern.com

618-925-0563

Class 1A Fairfield Sectional

High Jump

*Landon Webb, Vienna, first (6 feet, 4 inches); *Trent Bliss, Fairfield, second (6-0 3/4); Levi Smith, Louisville, third; Traijon Smith, Du Quoin, fourth; Jadon Leib, Flora, fifth.

Long Jump

*Jaden Smith, Du Quoin, first (21 feet, 6 3/4 inches); *Weston Hails, Webber Township, second (20-5 3/4); Camden Robbins, Fairfield, third (20-2 1/4); Jake Rush, Norris City, fourth (19-7); Gabe Todd, Fairfield, fifth (19-7); and Elijah Jones, Du Quoin, sixth (18-9).

Triple Jump

*Elijah Beaver, Goreville, first (40 feet, 9 3/4 inches); *Gabe Todd, Fairfield, second (40-2 1/4); Elijah Jones, Du Quoin, third (39-10); Nick Brown, Du Quoin, fourth (39-7 3/4); Camden Robbins, Fairfield, 38-10 1/4); Josh Owen, Eldorado, sixth (38-5).

Pole Vault

*Jakob Eaton, Du Quoin, first (12 feet, 1 1/2 inches); *Eli Nehring, Du Quoin, second (10-8); Jeffrey Hargrove, Hamilton County, third; Scotty Cuff, Fairfield, fourth; Griffen Hinkle, Fairfield, fifth.

Shot Put

*Peyton Mazur, Christopher/Zeigler-Royalton, first (48 feet); *Henry Harsy, Du Quoin, second (44-7 1/2); Jeffery Mitchell, Flora, third (41-8 1/5); Evan Sanders, Johnston City, fourth (40-6 3/4); Willie Moore, Du Quoin, fifth (40-6 1/4); Jaxon Combs, Fairfield, sixth (40-3 1/4).

Discus

*Konnor Dagg, Fairfield, first (135 feet, 1 inch); *Henry Harsy, Du Quoin, second (134-4); Hunter Danberry, Webber Township, third (129-2); Jeffery Mitchell, Flora, fourth (128-10); Wyatt Richards, Hamilton County, fifth (123-9); Drake Juhl, Du Quoin, sixth (119-10).

100 meters

*Jonathan Hamilton, Du Quoin, first (11.43 seconds); *Holden Hutchcraft, Pinckneyville, second (11.47 seconds); Austin Brown, Johnston City, third (11.55 seconds); Landon Webb, Vienna, fourth (12.04 seconds); Jay Snyder, Fairfield, fifth (12.05 seconds); and Brett Janello, Christopher/Zeigler-Royalton, sixth (12:06).

200 meters

*Austin Brown, Johnston City, first (23.06 seconds); *Elijah Marlow, Webber Township, second (23.45 seconds); Weston Hails, Webber Township, third (23.96 seconds); Brett Janello, Christopher/Zeigler-Royalton, fourth (24.54 seconds); Trenton Pike, Hamilton County, fifth (24.98 seconds); and Dez Malone, Sesser-Valier, sixth (25.17 seconds).

400 meters

*Holden Hutchcraft, Pinckneyville, first (52.32 seconds); *Jeffery Hargrove, Hamilton County, second (53.17 seconds); Jay Snyder, Fairfield, third (54.53 seconds); Nick Ort, Sesser-Valier, fourth (55.04 seconds); Brock Cantrell, Eldorado, fifth (55.06 seconds); and Jubal Alvis, Du Quoin, sixth (55.45 seconds).

800 meters

*Isaac Stanford, Flora, first (1 minute, 58.99 seconds); *Seth Hamerski, Webber Township, second (1:59.95); *Dylan Bledsoe, Pinckneyville, third (2:02.36); *Eason Comer, Pope County, fourth (2:02.57); Elijah Gregory, Christ Our Rock Lutheran, fifth (2:07.32); and Nathan Smith, Du Quoin, sixth (2:11.04).

1600 meters

*Isaac Teel, Pinckneyville, first (4 minutes, 36.63 seconds); *Tanner Spence, Carmi White County, second (4:41.95); Landen Swiney, Du Quoin, third (4:42.57); Isaac Stanford, Flora, fourth (4:46.96); Sean Acree, Vienna, fifth (4:56.21); and Jaxon Dalby, Webber Township, sixth (5:01.29).

3200 meters

*Isaac Teel, Pinckneyville, first (9 minutes, 42.82 seconds); *Landen Swiney, Du Quoin, second (10:11.88); Jonathan Paul, Fairfield, third (11:03.32); Owen Ayers, Flora, fourth (11:05.98); Noah Bledsoe, Pinckneyville, fifth (11:49.28); Zerek Koch, Christ Our Rock Lutheran (12:10.98).

110 meter hurdles

*Kameron Hugya, Du Quoin, first (17.59 seconds); *Josh Bevis, Christopher/Zeigler-Royalton, second (17.70 seconds); Riley Baumgarte, Sesser-Valier, third (18.42 seconds); Trey Mason, Fairfield, fourth (18.49 seconds); Alek Couch, Fairfield, fifth (19.94 seconds); and Nick Cullum, Johnston City, sixth (20.04 seconds).

300 meter hurdles

*Josh Bevis, Christopher/Zeigler-Royalton, first (42.78 seconds); *Trey Mason, Fairfield, second (43.90 seconds); Griffen Hinkle, Fairfield, third (46.03 seconds); Kameron Hugya, Du Quoin, fourth (47.01 seconds); Andrew Wagner, Pinckneyville, fifth (47.02 seconds); and Andrew Dodgson, Carmi White County, sixth (47.13 seconds).

4x100 relay

*Du Quoin, first (44.35 seconds); *Webber Township, second (44.62 seconds); Fairfield, third; West Frankfort, fourth; Carmi White County, fifth; and Eldorado, sixth.

4x200 relay

*Du Quoin, first (1 minute, 34.24 seconds); *Webber Township, second (1:34.53); Flora, third (1:36.22); Fairfield, fourth (1:38.63); Pinckneyville, fifth (1:43.41); and Hamilton County, sixth (1:44.21).

4x400 relay

*Webber Township, first (3 minutes, 34.12 seconds); *Pinckneyville, second (3:41.32); Fairfield, third (3:45.46); Du Quoin, fourth (3:48.13); and Eldorado, fifth (3:52.28).

4x800 relay

*Webber Township, first (8 minutes, 50.72 seconds); *Du Quoin, second (9:00.23); Fairfield, third; Flora, fourth; and Vienna, fifth.

Editor's Note: Star denotes those qualifying for the state meet next weekend in Charleston.

Tags

