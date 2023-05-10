CARTERVILLE — The Du Quoin Indians and Herrin Tigers won River-to-River Conference boys track titles Wednesday.

Du Quoin captured the Mississippi Division of the conference with 179 team points, outdistancing host, Carterville, who finished second with 152 points. Pinckneyville was third with 148 points. Anna-Jonesboro was fourth with 56 points and Nashville was fifth with 45.

On the Ohio side of the league, Herrin prevailed over Harrisburg. The Tigers amassed 185 points to the Bulldogs’ 166. Benton was third with 97 points followed by Murphysboro in fourth (73.5); Massac County fifth (31.5 points) and West Frankfort sixth (31).

“This is special for us,” said Indians coach Derek Beard. “These things don’t come around that often. We’ve been fortunate.”

The win is Du Quoin’s fourth straight league title. The Indians would likely have five if not for COVID-19 wiping out what would have been a strong 2020 spring campaign.

“This feels like a program win right now,” Beard said. “We have a lot of kids who have bought into our track program. They want to get better. When you have kids that show up every day and work, it makes you appreciative as a coach.

“I’m happy for the kids.” Beard said. “Coming out of the field events, we were down by 20 or 30 points to Carterville. But about halfway through the meet, we started picking up some huge wins. Da’Marion won the 400. We went 1-2 in the 300 hurdles with Kameron Hugya and Hunter Martin and 1-2 in the 200 meters (Malik Jones and Johnson).”

Hugya, who won both the 110 and 300 meter hurdles, was excited with the team’s performance.

“Winning this meet means a lot,” he said. “We graduated a lot of talent from last year’s team, but we have quite a few freshmen and sophomore who have stepped up and made this team special. We had a lot of PRs (personal records) today. Anytime you have a lot of those, it’s a good thing for the team.”

Herrin coach James Elliott said the Tigers’ team title was the school’s fifth straight. It marks the second time in school history that the track team has won five straight league titles.

“This is a great win for the boys,” Elliott said. “It was truly a team effort. Everybody pitched in.”

Elliott said there is no weakness with the Tigers.

We’re dominant in the sprints. We’ve got a lot of young guys running well in distance races. Our field events are strong, too – long jump, high jump, triple jump. We’re strong all around.”

Standout sophomore Chris Nelson won four events to earn high honors, placing first in the high jump; 100 meters, 200 meters, and 400 meters.

“You can never underestimate how amazing that performance was,” Elliott said.

Nelson said winning another team title felt great.

“It was great to win my four events, but I had a lot of fun watching my teammates work so hard and push through to win conference today. I’m glad to celebrate this win with them. Hopefully, we can keep pushing and go to state and do bigger things.”

Following is a breakdown of the event results:

High Jump (OHIO) Chris Nelson-Herrin, first (6 feet); Tony Keene-Harrisburg, second; Exavier Williams-Herrin, third; Quentin Osburn-West Frankfort, fourth; Deajohn Beard-Murphysboro, fifth; Nate Lawrence-Harrisburg, sixth.

High Jump (MISSISSIPPI) Mason Watts-Carterville, first (6 feet); Tiyon Bardo-Spiller-Du Quoin, second; Hunter Smith-Pinckneyville, third; Jace Colvin-Du Quoin, fourth; Riley Crain-Carterville, fifth.

Long Jump (OHIO) Exavier Williams-Herrin, first (21 feet, 8 inches); Tony Keene-Harrisburg, second; Kevin Hale-Murphysboro, third; Jeremiah Kay-Benton, fourth; Kyrese Lukens-Herrin, fifth; and Travion Johnson-West Frankfort, sixth.

Long Jump (MISSISSIPPI) Brody Wilt-Pinckneyville, first (20 feet, 2 inches); Braden Wakey-Carterville, second; Mason Watts-Carterville, third; Elijah Jones-Du Quoin, fourth; Marshawn Fisher-Pinckneyville, fifth; Jace Colvin-Du Quoin, sixth.

Triple Jump (MISSISSIPPI) Nick Bisching-Carterville, first (41 feet, 1 inch); Brayden Jokish-Du Quoin, second; Brody Wilt-Pinckneyville, third; Elijah Jones-Du Quoin, fourth; Akon Qiu-Carterville, fifth; and Steven Morrison-Pinckneyville, sixth.

Pole Vault (OHIO) Tony Keene-Harrisburg, first (14 feet, 6 inches); Tucker Horstmann-Murphysboro, second; Kaden Jones-Benton, third; Stetson Cornman-Herrin, fourth; Ethan Osborne-Benton, fifth; and Isaiah Jones-Murphysboro, sixth.

Pole Vault (MISSISSIPPI) Jakob Eaton-Du Quoin, first (13 feet); Connor Dixon-Carterville, second; Landon Travelstead-Pinckneyville, third; Parker Schoonover-Carterville, fourth-place tie; Elias Jackson-Anna-Jonesboro, fourth-place tie.

Shot Put (OHIO) Cooper Phalin-Harrisburg, first (46 feet, 4 inches); Andrew Kinsman-Benton, second; Jakai Vaughn-Herrin, third; Kevin Hale-Murphysboro, fourth; Jacob Hawk-Herrin, fifth; and Keyshaun Wills-Murphysboro, sixth.

Shot Put (MISSISSIPPI) Jaden Smith-Carterville, first (50 feet, 5 inches); Vincent Beaty-Nashville, second; Cash Mydler-Du Quoin, third; Brynner Inman-Nashville, fourth; Zander Smith-Carterville, fifth; and Dwayne Wilmington-Du Quoin, sixth.

Discus Throw (OHIO) Andrew Unthank-Harrisburg, first (148 feet, 10 inches); Caleb Williford-Harrisburg, second; Andrew Kinsman-Benton, third; Jack Reed-Herrin, fourth; Kevin Hale-Murphysboro, fifth; and DT Thomas-West Frankfort, sixth.

DISCUS THROW (MISSISSIPPI) Braden Wakey-Carterville, first (157 feet, 4 inches); John Blumhorst-Nashville, second; Ayden Brown-Carterville, third; Drake Juhl-Du Quoin, fourth; Matthew Rohlfing-Pinckneyville, fifth; and Vincent Beaty-Nashville, sixth.

100 Meter Dash (OHIO) Chris Nelson-Herrin, first (10.79 seconds); Kyrese Lukens-Herrin, second; Tyjaire Kellum-Murphysboro, third; Tevin Godsey-Harrisburg, fourth; Devon Clemons-Murphysboro, fifth; and Ryan Persinger-Harrisburg, sixth.

100 Meter Dash (Mississippi) Malik Jones-Murphysboro, first (11.02 seconds); Brayden Jokish-Du Quoin, second; Riley Crain-Carterville, third; Devin Jennings-Carterville, fourth; James Deering-Pinckneyville, fifth; and Thomas Fisher-Pinckneyville, sixth.

200 Meter Dash (OHIO) Chris Nelson-Herrin, first (22.30 seconds); Kyrese Lukens-Herrin, second; Tyjaire Kellum-Murphysboro, third; Tevin Godsey-Harrisburg, fourth; Gavin Mann-West Frankfort, fifth; and Travis Fann-Harrisburg, sixth.

200 Meter Dash (MISSISSIPPI) Malik Jones-Du Quoin, first (22.76 seconds); Da’Marion Johnson-Du Quoin, second; Devin Jennings-Carterville, third; Hunter Smith-Pinckneyville, fourth; Nick Bisching-Carterville, fifth; and James Deering-Pinckneyville, sixth.

400 Meter Dash (OHIO) Chris Nelson-Herrin, first (51.09 seconds.); Logan Clough-Herrin, second; Tevin Godsey-Harrisburg, third; Jack Bacon-Benton, fourth; Ryan Persinger-Harrisburg, fifth; and Jaydon Miller-Massac County, sixth.

400 Meter Dash (MISSISSIPPI) Da”Marion Johnson-Du Quoin, first (51.29 seconds); Hunter Smith-Pinckneyville, second; JJ Gerardi-Anna-Jonesboro, third; Will Faries-Carterville, fourth; Jubal Alvis-Du Quoin, fifth; Ryland Szczeblewski-Carterville, sixth.

800 Meter Run (OHIO) Gavin Genisio-Benton, first (1:58.11); Luke Winkleman-Harrisburg, second; Waylon Hall-Herrin, third; Braden Davis-Herrin, fourth; Cole Buchanan-Benton, fifth; and Jonathan Witzman-Murphysboro, sixth.

800 Meter Run (MISSISSIPPI) Matteo Vaca Diez-Anna-Jonesboro, first (2:04.43); Conor Gross-Du Quoin, second; Brendan Conway-Pinckneyville, third; JT Houghlan-Carterville, fourth; Christian Queen-Pinckneyville, fifth; and Rowan Beyke-Carterville, sixth.

1600 Meter Run (OHIO) Gavin Genisio-Benton, first (4 minutes, 17.34 seconds); Gabriel McLain-Benton, second; Luke Winkleman-Harrisburg, third; Mason King-Herrin, fourth; Braden Hudgens-Herrin, fifth; and John Perkins-Harrisburg, sixth.

1600 Meter Run (MISSISSIPPI) Isaac Teel-Pinckneyville, first (4 minutes, 40.25 seconds); Evan Eberhart-Nashville, second; Conor Gross-Du Quoin, third; Landen Boman-Pinckneyville, fourth; Zach Henry-Anna-Jonesboro, fifth; and Lucas Vaca Diez-Anna-Jonesboro, sixth.

3200 Meter Run (OHIO) Luke Winkleman-Harrisburg, first (10 minutes, 34.46 seconds); Kaden Blades-Benton, second; Braden Hudgens-Herrin, third; Mason King-Herrin, fourth; Jack Castleman-Murphysboro, fifth; and Dylan Jaco-Massac County, sixth.

3200 Meter Run (MISSISSIPPI) Isaac Teel-Pinckneyville, first (10 minutes, 12.82 seconds); Landen Boman-Pinckneyville, second; Lucas Vaca Diez-Anna-Jonesboro, third; Lucas Hoehner-Anna-Jonesboro, fourth; Reid Tilley-Du Quoin, fifth; and August Anderson-Carterville, sixth.

110 Meter High Hurdles (OHIO) Adrian Mann-Harrisburg, first (15.96 seconds); Karmello Downey-Harrisburg, second; Zakhi Huff-Murphysboro, third; Caleb Barnard-Massac County, fourth; Jaxon Hale-Herrin, fifth; and Andrew Craven-Benton, sixth.

110 Meter High Hurdles (MISSISSIPPI) Kameron Hugya-Du Quoin, first (15.96 seconds); Noah Yearian-Pinckneyville, second; Andrew Wagner-Pinckneyville, third; Braden Wakey-Carterville, fourth; Ryland Szczeblewski-Carterville, fifth; Hunter Martin-Du Quoin, sixth.

300 Meter Hurdles (OHIO) Adrian Mann-Harrisburg, first (41,88 seconds); Tony Keene-Harrisburg, second; Jaxon Hale-Herrin, third; Jesser Zepeda-Benton, fourth; Caleb Barnard-Massac County, fifth; and Hayeden Hughes-West Frankfort, sixth.

300 Meter Hurdles (MISSISSIPPI) Kameron Hugya-Du Quoin, first (43.70 seconds); Hunter Martin-Du Quoin, second; Andrew Wagner-Pinckneyville, third; Silas Hill-Nashville,fourth; Noah Yearian-Pinckneyville, fifth; and Ben Roberts-Carterville, sixth.

4 x 100 Relay (OHIO) Herrin-first in 44.32 seconds (Williams, Harrison, Clough, Watson); Murphysboro-second; West Frankfort-third; Massac County-fourth; Benton-fifth; and Harisburg-sixth.

4 x 100 Relay (MISSISSIPPI) Du Quoin-first in 44,09 seconds (Jokish, Hugya, Jones, and Johnson); Carterville-second; Pinckneyville-third; Anna-Jonesboro-fourth; and Nashville-fifth.

4 x 200 JV Relay (OHIO) Herrin-first in 1 minute, 36.08 seconds (Coleman, Youngblood, Schumacher, and Lukens); Benton-second; Murphysboro-third; Harrisburg-fourth; and Massac County-fifth.

4 x 200 JV Relay (MISSISSIPPI) Carterville-first in 1 minutes, 36.46 seconds (Jennings, Goddard, Johnson and Crain); Pinckneyville-second; Du Quoin-third; Nashville; fourth; and Anna-Jonesboro-fifth.

4 x 200 Varsity Relay (OHIO) Herrin-first in 1 minute, 35.01 seconds (Williams, Billingsley, Watson, and Harrison); Massac County-second; West Frankfort-third; Harrisburg-fourth; and Benton-fifth.

4 x 200 Varsity Relay (MISSISSIPPI) Pinckneyville-first in 1 minute, 36.25 seconds (M. Fisher, T. Fisher, Wilt, and Deering); Carterville-second; Du Quoin-third; and Anna-Jonesboro-fourth.

4 x 400 Relay (OHIO) Herrin-first in 3 minutes, 39.20 seconds (Watson, Hall, Clough, and Christ); West Frankfort-second; Murphysboro-third; Massac County-fourth; and Harrisburg-fifth.

4 x 400 Relay (MISSISSIPPI) Carterville-first in 3 minutes, 42.65 seconds (Faries, Dixon, Beyke and Szczeblewski); Pinckneyville-second- Du Quoin-third; Anna-Jonesboro-fourth; and Nashville-fifth.

4 x 800 Relay (OHIO) Benton-first in 8:11.34 (Genisio, McLain, Buchanan and Bacon); Herrin-second; Massac County-third; Harrisburg-fourth; West Frankfort-fifth; and Murphysboro-sixth.

4 x 800 Relay (MISSISSIPPI) Anna-Jonesboro-first in 8 minutes, 51.15 seconds (Henry,Chotner, Chen and Vaca Diez); Du Quoin-second; Pinckneyville-third; Nashville-fourth; and Carterville-fifth.