BLUFORD — One for the thumb.

The Du Quoin High School boys track team won their fifth-straight Class 1A sectional track championship Wednesday, beating out 10 other schools at a meet hosted by Webber Township High School.

The Indians amassed 187 points, easily outdistancing second-place Webber Township’s 84 points. Fairfield was third with 65 followed by Carmi-White County (58), Hamilton County (41), Johnston City (25), Christopher (24), Sesser-Valier (23), West Frankfort (21), Vienna (12), and Woodlawn (9).

“Our seniors ran really well today – guys that want to do especially well this time of the year,” said Du Quoin coach Derek Beard, who has built a dynasty of sorts in Perry County. “We were strong in the sprints, sprint relays, jumps, and hurdles.”

Beard said his kids have worked hard this spring to be in position to win yet another sectional and qualify for the state meet May 27 in Charleston.

Senior Malik Jones was one of the stars of the day for the Indians. He won both the 100 and 200 meter dashes and ran a leg on the first-place 4 x 100 relay.

“Personally, I love the 100 meters a lot,” Jones said. “That’s definitely my favorite moreso than any other event.”

Jones said he couldn’t have planned a better outcome for his team and himself.

“It means a lot to be going to state,” he said. “I work hard every day in practice. Even though I didn’t PR today, I can’t wait to PR at the state meet.”

Junior Da’Marion Johnson of the Tribe cruised to a first-place finish in the 400 meters and also ran a leg on the first-place 4 x 100 meter relay.

“The 400 went pretty easy for me today. It’s my strongest event,” he said. “This is my first year running it. I need a lot more practice to be the best in this event. I’m shooting for Top 5 this year and plan to be state champion next year.”

Webber Township coach Jackson Pierce was also pleased with his team’s performance on its brand new track.

“My kids worked hard all year for this,” he said. “We lost a lot of key pieces last year. For us to come back and kind of repeat the same level of performance this year is outstanding. All the credit goes to them.”

One of the standouts for the Trojans on Wednesday was senior Chase Smith. He won the 800 meters and was a big part of two relays – 4 x 400 and 4 x 800 – that both placed first to qualify for state.

“We’ve been working hard all season for this,” Smith said. “We’ve fought some injuries this spring. This is the first time we could put out our best four for the 4 x 800. To win by 100 meters was pretty awesme.”

As for the 800… Smith was skeptical at first.

“When Coach Pierce put me in the 800, I said, ‘I haven’t done this in a while. I don’t know how I’m going to do in it,’ but I guess it all worked out. “

Following is a breakdown of the event results. The top two in each event automatically qualify for the state meet on May 27 in Charleston.

Long Jump: Weston Hails-Webber Township, first (6.06 meters); Elijah Jones-Du Quoin, second (5.89 meters); Gabe Todd-Fairfield, third; Brett Janello-Christopher, fourth; Travion Johnson-West Frankfort, fifth; Amiri Rose-Johnston City, sixth.

High Jump: Landon Webb-Vienna, first (1.88 meters); Trent Bliss-Fairfield, second (1.85 meters); Tiyon Bardo-Spiller-Du Quoin, third; Eyson Van Eycke-Woodlawn, fourth; Kaden Page-Woodlawn, fifth; Carson Hoffard-Sesser-Valier, sixth.

Triple Jump: Elijah Jones-Du Quoin, first (12.41 meters); Brayden Jokish-Du Quoin, second (12.08 meters); Kaleb Carson-Hamilton County, third; Gabe Todd-Fairfield, fourth; Quentin Osburn-West Frankfort, fifth; Brady Melvin-West Frankfort, sixth.

Shot Put: Evan Sanders-Johnston City, first (14.02 meters); Dwayne Wilmington-Du Quoin, second (13.32 meters); Cash Mydler-Du Quoin, third; Gavin Peyton-Carmi, fourth; Caleb Wharry-West Frankfort, fifth; Austin Owen-Carmi, sixth.

Discus Throw: Hunter Danberrry-Webber Township, first (43.55 meters); Nelson Rider-Carmi, second (41.32 meters); Diego Garza-Johnston City, third; Carson Murrah-Johnston City, fourth; Drake Juhl-Du Quoin, fifth; Jaxon Lamczyk-Sesser-Valier, sixth.

Pole Vault: Jakob Eaton-Du Quoin, first (3.96 meters); Eli Nehring-DuQuoin, second (3.50 meters); Jeffrey Hargrove-Hamilton County, third; Brody Webb-Hamilton County, fourth; Aiden Dunn-Fairfield, fifth; Scotty Cuff-Fairfield, sixth.

100 Meter Dash: Malik Jones-Du Quoin, first (11.11 seconds); Dez Malone-Sesser-Valier, second (11.42 seconds); Brayden Jokish-Du Quoin, third; Weston Hails-Webber Township, fourth; Landon Web-Vienna, fifth; Trenton Pike-Hamilton County, sixth.

200 Meter Dash: Malik Jones-Du Quoin, first (23.05 seconds); Dez Malone-Sesser-Valier, second (23.15 seconds); Da'Marion Johnson-Du Quoin, third; Jerry Tate-Johnston City, fourth; Beck Huff-Carmi, fifth; and Marc Lawrence-Woodlawn, sixth.

400 Meter Dash: Da'Marion Johnson-Du Quoin, first (51.16 seconds); Bruce Conner-Carmi, second (53.65 seconds); Jeffrey Hargrove-Hamilton County, third; Jubal Alvis-Du Quoin, fourth; Marc Lawrence-Woodlawn, fifth; Jayde Albright-Carmi, sixth.

800 Meter Run: Chase Smith-Webber Township, first (2:04.9); Eason Comer-Pope County, second (2:06.06); Jonathan Paul-Fairfield, third; Nathaniel Marlow-Webber Township, fourth; Braydon Middendorf-Hamilton County, fifth; Jaxon VanZandt-Du Quoin, sixth.

1600 Meter Run: Tanner Spence-Carmi, first (4:47.63); Conor Gross-Du Quoin-second (4:58.19); Eason Comer-Pope County, third; Reid Tilley-Du Quoin, fourth; Masin Presser-Pope County, fifth; Wyatt Brown-Hamilton-County, sixth.

3200 Meter Run: Grant Jennette-Fairfield, first (10:37.09); Eason Comer-Pope County, second (10:50.84); Wyatt Brown-Hamilton County, third; Josh Lewis-Webber Township, fourth; Jon Hall-Sesser-Valier, fifth; Brennan Tate-Webber Township, sixth.

110 Meter High Hurdles: Kameron Hugya-Du Quoin, first (16.58 seconds); Gauge Schlake-Christopher, second (16.65 seconds); Hunter Martin-Du Quoin, third; Kale Wiggins-Carmi, fourth; Landon Sveda-Christopher, fifth; Braxton Miller-Hamilton County, sixth.

300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles: Trey Mason-Fairfield, first (42.12 seconds); Hunter Martin-Du Quoin, second (43.27 seconds); Kameron Hugya-Du Quoin, third; Hayeden Hughes-West Frankfort, fourth; Landon Sveda-Christopher, fifth; Edin Alili-Sesser-Valier, sixth.

4 x 100 Meter Relay: Du Quoin-first in 44.37 seconds (Brayden Jokish, Kameron Hugya, Malik Jones and Da'Marion Johnson); Webber Township-second in 44.93 seconds (Weston Hails, Aidan Reed, Ashton James, and Elijah Marlow); Carmi-third; Fairfield-fourth; Hamilton County-fifth; and Christopher-sixth.

4 x 200 Meter Relay: Du Quoin-first in 1:35.03 (Tiyon Bardo-Spiller, Jace Colvin, Elijah Jones, and Eli Nehring); Webber Township-second in 1:35.57 (Weston Hails, Aidan Reed, RJ Hargrove, and Elijah Marlow); Carmi-third; West Frankfort-fourth; Hamilton County-fifth; and Christopher-sixth.

4 x 400 Meter Relay: Webber Township-first in 3:38.58 (RJ Hargrove, Ashton James, Aidan Reed and Chase Smith); Carmi-second in 3:40.76 (Isaac King, Trey Dixon, Bruce Conner, and Tanner Spence); Fairfield-third; Christopher-fourth; Du Quoin-fifth; and West Frankfort-sixth.

Webber Township-first in 3:38.58 (RJ Hargrove, Ashton James, Aidan Reed and Chase Smith); Carmi-second in 3:40.76 (Isaac King, Trey Dixon, Bruce Conner, and Tanner Spence); Fairfield-third; Christopher-fourth; Du Quoin-fifth; and West Frankfort-sixth. 4 x 800 Meter Relay: Webber Township-first in 8:50.94 (Nathaniel Marlow, Jaxon Dalby, RJ Hargrove, and Chase Smith); Du Quoin-second in 9:11.23 (Jaxon VanZandt, Conor Gross, Reid Tilley, and Parker Ridgeway).