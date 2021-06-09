Boys Track | Du Quoin wins third straight sectional title

“My thoughts were to just go out there, do what I can and have fun with it,” Fisher said. “It’s my birthday tomorrow, so it was a good birthday win for me. This is my first time to go to state in high school, so it will be a good old time.”

Du Quoin junior Landen Swiney qualified for state for the second time in the 3200-meter run by shattering his previous best run with a time of 9:57.30 to beat Zach McKowen from Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran by 1.54 seconds.

“My previous PR was 10:19.05 and I ran that last week at conference and that’s over a 20 second PR,” Swiney said. “It’s not been my best year, so halfway through I kind of changed up some stuff and add some extra workouts with the goal being peak at this time. Last time I didn’t know what to expect at state, but I’m definitely looking to PR this time.”

Swiney also qualified in the 1600-meter run for the first time with a second place finish to Pinckneyville freshman Isaac Teel by just 0.34 seconds with a time of 4:46.40.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The only other first place finish for the Indians came in the last event of the meet in the 4x400 relay when the brothers tandem of Jaden Smith and Traijon Smith and Jon and David Gomes beat Fairfield by 2.42 seconds with a time 3:42.23.