Boys Track & Field | Du Quoin, Herrin officially claim league titles

HERRIN - The final results are in and, as expected, Herrin and Du Quoin were the big winners in Wednesday's River-to-River Conference boys meet hosted by Herrin.
Du Quoin was first in the Mississippi Division with 198 points compared to second-place Carterville's 170. Nashville was third with 93 points. Pinckneyville was fourth with 61 points and Anna-Jonesboro was fifth with 52 points.
On the Ohio side, Herrin topped out with 158 points, slipping past second-place Murphysboro (139) and third-place Harrisburg (132). Benton was fourth with 107 points. Massac County was fifth with 35 points and West Frankfort was sixth with 8.
Herrin's win was its fourth straight league title under head coach James Elliott.
"Hands down, this was a complete team effort," Elliott said. "We had kids stepping up and volunteering for events they never ran before. We were on the hunt to win. Today, we did better in pretty much every event than what we had planned for."
The top scorer for the Tigers, and for the meet, was freshman sensation Chris Nelson, who placed first in four different events - 100 and 200 meter dashes, high jump, and long jump.
Turning in almost as strong a performance was senior Riley Chrostoski, who won the 400 meter dash and also ran legs on two sprint relays that finished first.
Chrostoski said the open 400 is probably his best event. He has consistently turned in times under 52 seconds.
"It's the event I've been running the longest time. I know how to run it the right way, I guess. As for the relays, they're really fun. We have a lot of talented freshmen and sophomore sprinters."
Chrostoski said that he doesn't mind playing the role of senior leader.
"It feels pretty good to have everyone listen. I don't really have to tell them that much. They do the work on their own."
Nelson said winning four events means a lot to him.
"It's exciting because of the fact that I'm a freshman doing stuff like this and also because I was sick at the Benton meet and wasn't able to do anything. I wanted to come back strong and do well at conference."
Unofficially, Harrisburg finished second to Herrin in the Ohio.
"We had a bunch of younger guys show up today to put us in the running (for the team title)," said Bulldogs coach Matt Griffith.
Griffith said sophomore Tony Keene enjoyed a solid day at the track.
Keene placed first in the 300 hurdles in 43.94 seconds; first in the 110 meter high hurdles (16.02 seconds) and first place in the pole vault (14 feet).
"He's been accelerating quite a bit in the pole vault," Griffith said. "Every day, he's getting better."
Keene said performing well at the conference meet was important to him.
"It's good to put in the work and then see it pay off," he said. "The pole vault is definitely the event I have improved the most, but I like running the hurdle events, too. I believe I had personal bests in all three of my events today."
As for Du Quoin, the Indians enjoyed yet another banner outing. The conference title is their fourth in the last five years with Beard at the helm.
"We're very fortunate to be in this position," Beard said. "We finished second a lot of times, but we've been blessed with a lot of good athletes the last few years."
Sophomore Da'Marion Johnson competed in the 200 meters for the Tribe, as well as the 400 and 800 meter relays, placing first in the two relays and second in the open 200 meters.
"That's a lot of points out of a sophomore," said Indians head coach Derek Beard. "He had a good performance today. And Landon Swiney had a great day, too (placing first in the 3200 meters, second in the 1600 and also competing in the 3200 relay). He's such a great kid. You hardly ever hear a word out of him. He never complains no matter what we ask of him. It was just a gutsy day for him."
Swiney, a senior who plans to run track next school year at the University of Southern Indiana at Evansville, said running in 90-degree temps was a shock to the system.
"It's not something we've been practicing in because it was in the 70s last week," he said. "It was a struggle at times today, but everyone had to deal with it. When it's this hot, you don't worry about times. You just focus on placement."
Johnson said he was pleased with the results.
"I've improved my speed from last year," he said. "Just a lot of practice. I'd say the 200 is my best event. I especially like running the curve and then having the lead down the straightaway. I am really wanting to qualify for state in the 200."
EVENT RESULTS
Shot Put
Ohio: Max Bremer, Massac County, first (49 feet, 9 1/4 inches); Cooper Phalin, Harrisburg, second; Terry Janssen, Massac County, third; Kevin Hale, Murphysboro, fourth; Hunter Stitely, West Frankfort, fifth; and Andrew Unthank, Harrisburg, sixth.
Miss: Henry Harsy, Du Quoin, first 44 feet, 4 3/4 inches); Jaden Smith, Carterville, second; Saxton Hoepker, Nashville, third; Willie Moore, Du Quoin, fourth; Zander Smith, Carterville, fifth; and Vincent Beaty, Nashville, sixth.
Discus
Ohio: Max Bremer, Massac County, first (153 feet, 2 inches); Andrew Unthank, Harrisburg, second; Jack Reed, Herrin, third; Gabe Swarringingin, Harrisburg, fourth; Tony Gonzalez, Massac County, fifth, John Braid, Herrin, sixth.
Miss: John Blumhorst, Nashville, first (128 feet, 9 inches); Ayden Brown, Carterville, second; Henry Harsy, Du Quoin, third; Saxton Hoepker, Nashville, fourth; Drake Juhl, Du Quoin, fifth; and Alec Morley, Carterville, sixth.
Long Jump
Ohio: Chris Nelson, Herrin, first (20 feet, 8 1/2 inches); Kyrese Lukens, Herrin, second; Tyreek Feggins, Murphysboro, third; Antoine Walker, Murphysboro, fourth; Tony Keene, Harrisburg, fifth; and Isaiah Ward, Benton, sixth.
Miss: Jaden Smith, Du Quoin, first (21 feet, 5 1/4 inches); Evan Lennox, Carterville, second; Jordan Cordes, Carterville, third; Peter Geppert, Nashville, fourth; Elijah Jones, Du Quoin, fifth; and Wyatt Kwiatkowski, Nashville, sixth.
Triple Jump
Ohio: Tyreek Feggins, Murphysboro, first (42 feet, 4 3/4 inches); Karmello Downey, Harrisburg, second; Zack Naas, Murphysboro, third; Isaiah Ward, Benton, fourth; Reese Billingsley, Herrin, fifth; Nate Lawrence, Harrisburg, sixth;
Miss: Nick Brown, Du Quoin, first (41 feet, 11 1/4 inches); Elijah Jones, Du Quoin, second; Akon Qu, Carterville, third; Jordan Cordes, Carterville, fourth; Romeo Godinez, Anna-Jonesboro, fifth; and Wyatt Kwiatkowski, Nashville, sixth.
Pole Vault
Ohio: Tony Keene, Harrisburg, first (14 feet); Hayden Sullivan, Murphysboro, second; Tucker Horstmann, Murphysboro, third; Reese Billingsley, Herrin, fourth; Karmello Downey, Harrisburg, fifth; and Tyler Buntin, Benton, sixth.
Miss: Jakob Eaton, Du Quoin, first (12 feet); Elijah Nehring, Du Quoin, second.
High Jump
Ohio: Chris Nelson, Herrin, first (6 feet, 4 inches); Antoine Walker, Murphysboro, second; Tyreek Feggins, Murphysboro, third; Thomas Claycamp, West Frankfort, fourth; Kaiden Conger, Benton, fifth; and Tiffin Kouzoukas, Benton, sixth.
Miss: Traijon Smith, Du Quoin, first (5 feet, 10 inches); Trelin Smith, Du Quoin, second; Talon Walker, Carterville, third; Andrew Hellriegel, Carterville, fourth; Brayden Hunter, Nashville, fifth; and Seldon Kozuszek, Nashville, sixth.
100 meters
Ohio: Chris Nelson, Herrin, first (10.84 seconds); Kyrese Lukens, Herrin, second; Devon Clemons, Murphysboro, third; Tevin Godsey, Harrisburg, fourth; Keegan Glover, Benton, fifth; and Levi Frost, Benton, sixth.
Miss: Aiden Hinton, Carterville, first (11.31 seconds); Jonathan Hamilton, Du Quoin, second; Holden Hutchcraft, Pinckneyville, third; Triston Webb, Du Quoin, fourth; Zayn Qureshi, Carterville, fifth; and Rylan Hammer, Nashville, sixth.
200 meters
Ohio: Chris Nelson, Herrin, first (22.03 seconds); Devon Clemons, Murphysboro, second; Riley Chrostoski, Herrin, third; Tevin Godsey, Harrisburg, fourth; Levi Frost, Benton, fifth; and Dontavius Wilson, Harrisburg, sixth.
Miss: Aiden Hinton, Carterville, first (23.13 seconds); Da'Marion Johnson, Du Quoin, second; Malik Jones, Du Quoin, third; Zach Stokes, Anna-Jonesboro, fourth; Aiden Heiman, Nashville, fifth; and Rylan Hammer, Nashville, sixth.
400 meters
Ohio: Riley Chrostoski, Herrin, first (51.97 seconds); Logan Clough, Herrin, second; Tevin Godsey, Harrisburg, third; Keegan Glover, Benton, fourth; Logan Vestal, Murphysboro, fifth; and Ethan Sunny, Murphysboro, sixth.
Miss: Ben Reid, Nashville, first (52.18 seconds); Zayn Qureshi, Carterville, second; Evan Lennox, Carterville, third; Jaden Smith, Du Quoin, fourth; JJ Gerardi, Anna-Jonesboro, fifth; and Jubal Alvis, Du Quoin, sixth.
800 meters
Ohio: Gavin Genisio, Benton, first (2:04.07); Logan Vestal, Murphysboro, second; Chase Owens, Benton, third; Waylon Hall, Herrin, fourth; Slayde Huntley, Herrin, fifth; and Aden Parks, Massac County, sixth.
Miss: Dylan Bledsoe, Pinckneyville, first (2:05.11); Matteo Vaca Diez, Anna-Jonesboro, second; Ray Habeck, Nashville, third; Nathan Smith, Du Quoin, fourth; Conor Gross, Du Quoin, fifth; and Brody Meyer, Nashville, sixth.
1600 meters
Ohio: Gavin Genisio, Benton, first (4:54.61); Gabriel McLain, Benton, second; Luke Winkleman, Harrisburg, third; Braden Hudgens, Herrin, fourth; Waylon Hall, Herrin, fifth; and Tucker Horstmann, Murphysboro, sixth.
Miss: Isaac Teel, Pinckneyville, first (4:44.10); Landen Swiney, Du Quoin, second; Sean Taylor, Carterville, third; Evan Eberhart, Nashville, fourth; Zach Henry, Anna-Jonesboro, fifth; and Matteo Vaca Diez, Anna-Jonesboro, sixth.
3200 meters
Ohio: Genisio, Benton, first (10:39.29); Luke Winkleman, Harrisburg, second; Gabriel McLain, Benton, third; Braden Hudgens, Herrin, fourth; Grant Ellet, Herrin, fifth; and Lenny Tweedy, Murphysboro, sixth.
Miss: Landen Swiney, Du Quoin, first (10:41.78); Sean Taylor, Carterville, second; Ostin Habeck, Nashville, third; Yovani Carillo, Anna-Jonesboro, fourth; Reid Tilley, Du Quoin, fifth; and Lucas Vaca Diez, Anna-Jonesboro, sixth.
110 meter high hurdles
Ohio: Tony Keene, Harrisburg, first (16.02 seconds); Kaden Shields, Murphysboro, second; Karmello Downey, Harrisburg, third; Jaxon Hale, Herrin, fourth; Jesser Zepeda, Benton, fifth; and Kaiden Conger, Benton, sixth.
Miss: Townsend Barton, Carterville, first (16.18 seconds); Kameron Hugya, Du Quoin, second; Ty Morley, Carterville, third; Tyler Gassell, Du Quoin, fourth, Silas Hill, Nashville, fifth; and Evan Knolhoff, Nashville, sixth.
300 meter intermediate hurdles
Ohio: Tony Keene, Harrisburg, first (43.94 seconds); Kaden Shields, Murphysboro, second; Karmello Downey, Harrisburg, third; Jesser Zepeda, Benton, fourth; Jaxon Hale, Herrin, fifth; and Ruben Pullum, Herrin, sixth.
Miss: Townsend Barton, Carterville, first (42.91 seconds); Kameron Hugya, Du Quoin, second; Brayden Hunter, Nashville, third; JT Houghlan, Carterville, fourth; Tyler Gassel, Du Quoin, fifth; and Andrew Wagner, Pinckneyville, sixth.
4x100 relay
Ohio: Herrin (Clough, Lukens, Miles and Chrostoski), first in 44.14 seconds; Murphysboro (Clemons, Feggins, Shields and Haupt), second; Harrisburg (Fann, Satterfield, Wilson and Godsey), third; Benton (Frost, Kouzoukas, Kimble and Ward), fourth ; and Massac County (Bremer, Myers, Howard and Riley), fifth.
Miss: Du Quoin (Jones, Webb, Hamilton and Johnson), first in 43.88 seconds; Carterville (Qureshi, Lennox, Barton and Hinton), second; Anna-Jonesboro (Godinez, Carver, Gerardi and Stokes), third; Nashville (Geppert, Kozuszek, Reid and Hammer), fourth; and Pinckneyville (Martin, Jausel, Deering and Hutchcraft). fifth.
Frosh 4x200 Relay
Ohio: Benton (Kinsman, Zepeda, Buntin and Kouzoukas), first in 1:40.77; Harrisburg (Persinger, Hicks, Questelle and Unthank), second; Murphysboro (Lopez, Kellum, Craig and Shields), third; and Herrin (Hale, Coleman, Cox and Lewis), fourth.
Miss: Pinckneyville (Fisher, Deering, Conway and Jausel), first in 1:42.70; Carterville (Hellriegel, Johnson, Phillips, and Szczeblewski), second; Du Quoin (Coffman, VanZandt, Ridgeway and Knapp), third; Anna-Jonesboro (Wright, Abernathy, Vaca Diez and Conway), fourth; and Nashville (Inman, Klingeman, Pinski and Eberhart), fifth.
4x200 relay
Ohio: Herrin (Miles, St. Peter, Walls and Lukens), first in 1:33.30; Murphysboro (Sullivan, Naas, Hart and Haupt), second; Harrisburg (Fann, Satterfield, Wilson and Mann), third; Benton (Kimble, Ward, Conger and Frost), fourth; and West Frankfort (Wallace, Mann, Klus and Claycamp), fifth.
Miss: Du Quoin (Hamilton, Jones, Johnson and Jones), first in 1:33.63; Carterville (Dixon, Shasteen, Rice and Hinton), second; Anna-Jonesboro (Godinez, Carver, Chotner and Stokes), third; Nashville (Geppert, Hammer, Heiman and Kozuszek), fourth; and Pinckneyville (Deering, Wagner, Bledsoe and Carter), fifth.
4x400 relay
Ohio: Murphysboro (Sullivan, Vestal, Naas and Hart), first in 3:36.35; Herrin (Miles, Billingsley, Clough and Chrostoski), second; Harrisburg (Black, Fann, Mann and Persinger), third; Massac County (McCuan, Martin, Eskridge and Parks), fourth; and Benton (Glover, Owens, Hanson and Kinsman), fifth.
Miss: Pinckneyville (Hutchcraft, Martin, Bledsoe and Teel), first in 3:33.27; Carterville (Qureshi, Lennox, Rice and Barton, second; Nashville (Reid, Kozuszek, Habeck and Hunter), third; Anna-Jonesboro (Vaca Diez, Carver, Chotner and Gerardi), fourth; and Du Quoin (Nehring, Webb, Alvis and Gross), fifth.
4x800 relay
Ohio: Benton (Owens, Bacon, Buchanan and Genisio), first in 8:49.05; Herrin (Pullum, Hall, Christ and Huntley), second; Murphysboro (Vestal, Horstmann, Campbell and Sunny), third; Harrisburg (Black, Unthank, Mann and Persinger), fourth.Miss: Pinckneyville (Bledsoe, Conway, Bledsoe and Teel), first in 8:35.52; Nashville (Habeck, Eberhart, Hill and Hunter), second; Anna-Jonesboro (Vaca Diez, Chotner, Henry and Vaca Diez), third; Du Quoin (Swiney, Smith, Fred and Gross), fourth; and Carterville (Mesecher, Faries, Arnold and Tabor), fifth.
