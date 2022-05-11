Boys Track & Field | Du Quoin, Herrin unofficially claim league titles

HERRIN — Although some individual event results and all team scores were not available due to technical difficulties that lasted well after the conclusion of the meet, indications were that Herrin (Ohio Division) and Du Quoin (Mississippi Division) walked away winners of the River-to-River Conference boys track meet Wednesday.

If verified, Herrin's win would be its fourth straight league title under head coach James Elliott.

"Hands down, this was a complete team effort," Elliott said. "We had kids stepping up and volunteering for events they never ran before. We were on the hunt to win. Today, we did better in pretty much every event than what we had planned for."

The top scorer for the Tigers, and for the meet, was freshman sensation Chris Nelson, who placed first in four different events - 100 and 200 meter dashes, high jump, and long jump.

Turning in almost as strong a performance was senior Riley Chrostoski, who won the 400 meter dash and also ran legs on two sprint relays that finished first.

Chrostoski said the open 400 is probably his best event. He has consistently turned in times under 52 seconds.

"It's the event I've been running the longest time. I know how to run it the right way, I guess. As for the relays, they're really fun. We have a lot of talented freshmen and sophomore sprinters."

Chrostoski said that he doesn't mind playing the role of senior leader.

"It feels pretty good to have everyone listen. I don't really have to tell them that much. They do the work on their own."

Nelson said winning four events means a lot to him.

"It's exciting because of the fact that I'm a freshman doing stuff like this and also because I was sick at the Benton meet and wasn't able to do anything. I wanted to come back strong and do well at conference."

Unofficially, Harrisburg finished second to Herrin in the Ohio.

"We had a bunch of younger guys show up today to put us in the running (for the team title)," said Bulldogs coach Matt Griffith.

Griffith said sophomore Tony Keene enjoyed a solid day at the track.

Keene placed first in the 300 hurdles in 43.94 seconds; first in the 110 meter high hurdles (16.02 seconds) and first place in the pole vault (14 feet).

"He's been accelerating quite a bit in the pole vault," Griffith said. "Every day, he's getting better."

Keene said performing well at the conference meet was important to him.

"It's good to put in the work and then see it pay off," he said. "The pole vault is definitely the event I have improved the most, but I like running the hurdle events, too. I believe I had personal bests in all three of my events today."

On the Mississippi side, the Du Quoin Indians enjoyed yet another banner outing.

Sophomore Da'Marion Johnson competed in the 200 meters, as well as the 400 and 800 meter relays, placing first in the two relays and second in the open 200 meters.

"That's a lot of points out of a sophomore," said Indians head coach Derek Beard. "He had a good performance today. And Landon Swiney had a great day, too (placing first in the 3200 meters, second in the 1600 and also competing in the 3200 relay). He's such a great kid. You hardly ever hear a word out of him. He never complains no matter what we ask of him. It was just a gutsy day for him."

Swiney, a senior who plans to run track next school year at the University of Southern Indiana at Evansville, said running in 90-degree temps was a shock to the system.

"It's not something we've been practicing in because it was in the 70s last week," he said. "It was a struggle at times today, but everyone had to deal with it. When it's this hot, you don't worry about times. You just focus on placement."

Johnson said he was pleased with the results.

"I've improved my speed from last year," he said. "Just a lot of practice. I'd say the 200 is my best event. I especially like running the curve and then having the lead down the straightaway. I am really wanting to qualify for state in the 200."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0