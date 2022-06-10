Boys Track & Field Player of the Year | Herrin's Chris Nelson rewriting the record books at Herrin

HERRIN — To say that Chris Nelson was worthy of consideration for The Southern Illinoisan Boys Track & Field Player of the Year award is an understatement of epic proportions.

Despite his youth, Nelson blew our staff away much like he did his competition in the sprints. His accomplishments this spring were magnificent, if not legendary, and included Class 2A state championships in two different events - the 100 meters and 4x200-meter relay. Because of those two gold medals and more, the freshman from Herrin High School is our unanimous pick for the award.

Nelson beat out two other giants of the track in claiming his victory - sophomore distance runner Gavin Genisio of Benton and senior sprinter and jumper Bryce Wilson of Marion.

Genisio fell short of claiming a state championship in the 800-meter run, but ran a phenomenal time of 1 minute, 53.15 seconds to place second overall in Class 2A.

Additionally, he laid claim to fifth place in the 1600 meters with a time of 5 minutes, 20 seconds. That time was well below his ability level, but Genisio's head coach, Brent McLain, himself an outstanding distance runner in his day, pointed out that the sophomore had less than an hour in between his two races to rest and he left most of his energy on the track when competing to the max in the 800.

A week after the state tournament, Genisio redeemed himself at an invitational in downtown Chicago and was clocked in an obscene 4 minutes, 7.71 seconds. That is the No. 1 time in the nation among sophomores in the 1600.

Wilson enjoyed a superb season on the track, as well, for the Wildcats. The SIU-bound sprinter graduated as the only athlete in Marion High School track history to place in the top nine at state six different times.

He turned the trick twice in the long jump; twice in the 400 meter dash; and once each in the 4x100 and 4x400 meter relays. That makes him a six-time All-Stater. No small feat.

As for Nelson, he won gold in the 100-meter dash in a time of 10.70 seconds. That is a new Herrin school record, breaking the former mark held by Tommie Taylor.

Nelson also anchored Herrin's first-place 4x200-meter relay, which cranked out a scintillating time of 1 minute, 27.48 seconds, again a school record. Other relay members featured Logan Clough, Kyrese Lukens and Riley Chrostoski, the only senior of the group.

Nelson earned a fifth-place finish at state in the 200-meter dash (22.40 seconds). Earlier in the season, he ran a time of 22.03 seconds in the 200, breaking the former record held by Kyle Walker.

If that weren't enough, the freshman tacked on another fifth-place finish at state - this time in the high jump. He cleared 6 feet, ¾ inches. Earlier in the spring, he had cleared 6-feet, 4 inches.

At the River-to-River Conference meet on his home track, Nelson collected four firsts: 100 and 200 meters, high jump and long jump. He followed that up with state qualifying marks in the 100, 200, high jump and sprint relay.

For the spring, Nelson placed first in the 100 six different times; first in the 200 three times; first in the high jump four times; first in the long jump three times; first in the 4x100-relay twice; and first in the 4x200 three times, including the state title race.

"Chris is simply an exceptional athlete," said HHS boys track coach James Elliott. "He has matured into a multi-event competitor and has already become an integral part of our track and field program... and will continue to be over the next three years."

Elliott said Nelson is not wrapped up in his accomplishments.

"He is a very humble competitor. When he wins, he just walks off the track, no big celebrations. I mean...he smiles... but very humble. He leads by example."

Elliott said Nelson is just scratching the surface of his skill set.

"I think you'll see Chris running the 400 meters some next year for sure, along with the 100 and 200. It's a good problem to have when you have this great athlete and you're trying to match him up with the right events - those events that are the best fit for him and those events that help us score the most points at meets. The sky's the limit for him, no doubt."

Nelson, who stands about 6 feet, 1 inch with a lean, athletic build, said the two gold medals at state "felt great" and were the end result of countless hours of training.

"I've been working toward this since my eighth-grade state meet last year," he said. "I told my friends that I was going to win the state championship in the 100 this year and they just laughed. But I knew I could do it. I want to be the best at everything that I do. Next year, I expect to be faster. I want to break more records."

Nelson said he has watched hour upon hour of videos of Usain Bolt, Jamaica's world-record-holding sprinter.

"Any little thing in a race can make a difference," he said. "Last year, I was coming out of the blocks slower than I would like. I was constantly running from behind. So, we moved the starting blocks back a little so I wasn't so scrunched up, and ever since that time, I have been coming out faster and that has definitely improved me times."

Nelson credits Herrin assistant coach Zach Riley, a former state champion high jumper for the Tigers, with the starting blocks adjustment.

"At the state meet last month, I really didn't think I would win it, but when I finished first in my preliminary race, I thought that maybe I had a chance. I started out the finals a little slower than I would have liked, but eventually starting passing people. I don't think I got to top speed until nearly midway through the race. Once I took the lead, though, I knew I would win."

When breaking down the 4x200 relay, Nelson said that he just wanted to be close to the leader once he got the baton for his anchor leg. As it turns out, he got the baton with the lead.

"I knew I was faster than the kid from Kankakee, so it was just a matter of going out there and proving it," the freshman said.

Nelson said that while it was gratifying to earn his second gold medal, he was even more pleased for his teammates.

"I'm so proud of those guys," Nelson said. "We have a very young relay (three underclassmen), yet we still went out and destroyed it. We're going to be pretty good the next couple of years, too."

Nelson was a two-sport athlete at Herrin this past school year. He was a member of the football team, manning the quarterback position in jayvee games and was a kick returner and part-time receiver for the varsity. But his heart wasn't committed to football and he quit the team before the last game of the season.

Nelson said he hasn't made up his mind if he is going to perform on the gridiron or not this fall.

"Honestly, I don't know yet," he said. "I really do care about the team and I know my friends will want me to play, but track is my best sport, and what would my future be in track if I tear an ACL (knee injury) in football? I care about the team, but I also have to care about myself. That's why it's a tough decision for me to make."

Looking ahead to next spring, Nelson said he is setting some lofty goals.

"I want to get my 100 meters time down in the 10.5s; my 200 time down into the low 21s; and I want to run the 400 meters next year in 48 seconds or faster. I think I am capable of doing those things."

Why would anyone bet against him?

