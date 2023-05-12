HARRISBURG – Just call him Mr. Versatility. There isn’t much that Harrisburg High School junior Tony Keene can’t do in track and field. No matter what the event, he stands out.

Keene was crowned River-to-River Conference (Ohio Division) champion in the pole vault earlier this week and also placed second in both the long jump and 300 meter intermediate hurdles. He is hoping to do at least as well in those events next Thursday at the Class 2A Salem Sectional.

For the season, Keene has vaulted a personal best 14 feet, 6 inches, just a little over a foot off the school record of 15 feet, 7 inches. He has long jumped 20 feet, 11 inches; triple jumped 42 feet, 4 inches; and high jumped 5 feet, 8 inches.

Additionally, he has been clocked in 15.13 seconds in the 110 meter high hurdles and 42.21 seconds in the 300 meter intermediate hurdles. He was also sixth in the pole vault at the state’s indoor meet a few months ago and qualified for the finals in the 60 meter high hurdles.

Keene was also conference champ in both hurdle events, along with the pole vault, last year as a sophomore.

Yet another indication of his versatility is that Keene is a state-ranked wrestler. He has placed fourth at the state meet in each of the last two seasons in his weight category.

“I just appreciate having the opportunity to compete,” Keene said. “I enjoy both track and wrestling. It would be hard to say what I like doing more.”

Keene said the transition to track from wrestling is made easier by the fact that both involve so much running and weight training.

“I come into track season in good shape and toward the end of the season, I’m in even better shape or track shape. The pole vault is definitely my best event. I started working on it when I was in the seventh grade.”

Keene said what intrigues him about vaulting is that you get back what you put into the workouts.

“You work hard to get the right number of steps down in your approach and then use your strength and agility to get up and over the bar,” he said. “My goal is to win the sectional next week and place high at the state meet.”

Keene said he dreams of winning a championship.

“I’ve never been to state before, but I think about winning all the time. If I have my mind right and focus on what I am trying to accomplish, I believe I can make a run at it.”

Bulldogs track coach Zach Cox, himself a former athlete at Herrin, said he is convinced that Keene will accomplish most of his goals.

“Tony is a team-first guy,” Cox said. “And he did everything I asked of him, including an event like the high jump that he hadn’t practiced, to help us out at the conference meet. Now, we focus on individual goals and try to get as many kids qualified for the state meet as possible.”

Cox said Keene is especially motivated to perform at a high level at the sectional because he wants to show what he can do on the biggest stage – the state tournament.

“Tony is a unique track athlete, perhaps one of the more unique talents than I’ve seen compete at the high school level the last 15-to-18 years,” Cox said. “He can just about do it all. I’ve even considered running him in our 4 x 400 relay. And I know he would run it if I asked him. He’s that kind of kid and I’m glad to have him on our side.”