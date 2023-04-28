MARION — Harrisburg had the best individual performance Friday afternoon, but the host Wildcats had the best team performance in earning a second straight Marion Relays championship on the home track.

Marion totaled 106 points and placed first. Carterville followed up in second at 93 points. Carbondale was third with 85 followed by Salem (81), Granite City (69), Harrisburg (64) and Murphysboro (55).

Harrisburg junior Tony Keene won the pole vault with a personal best mark of 14 feet, 3 inches. He won the triple jump with a hop, skip and jump of 42 feet, 4 inches.

Keene also ran a leg on the 4 x 110-meter high hurdles shuttle, helping the Bulldogs place first in that event with a time of 1:08.89. Other team members included: Karmello Downy, Juelz Tullis, and Adrian Mann.

If that weren’t enough, he also ran a leg on the 4 x 400-meter relay, which placed second to Marion with a time of 3:38.15. Other team members include: Tevin Godsey, Mann, and Ryan Persinger.

For his efforts, Keene received the prestigious Gene Watson Marion Relays MVP award.

“This means a lot to me,” Keene said. “I’ve never won anything like this before in track. It just shows that if you put in the work, you may get rewarded. You get what you put into it.”

Keene, who also placed at the state wrestling meet a couple of months ago, said he has worked hard on his track skills.

“It takes a lot of dedication and commitment,” he said. “You have to go as hard as you can and commit every step of the way. Trust the process.”

Keene said hurdling comes more naturally to him, but pole vaulting is always a work in progress.

“You run a lot of sprints and you have to practice a lot at getting your steps down before you go up in the air,” he said. “I started vaulting my sixth-grade year. It looked fun and I wanted to try it. Fortunately, I’ve always been able to flip pretty well. You just have to commit to it the whole way and hope you don’t hit the bar.”

Carbondale shot putter Henry Harsy set a pair of personal records Friday. He placed second to Salem’s Caleb Smith in the shot put with a heave of 50 feet, ½ inch, almost seven feet better than where he was at the start of the season and almost two feet better than his previous best at Mascoutah.

For the record, Salem's Smith threw an unbelievable 57 feet, 2 inches, and will undoubtedly be in the hunt for a state title in the event.

Harsy also tied for fourth with Carterville’s Jaden Smith in the discus throw at 142 feet, 8 inches. But again, the Carbondale junior’s effort was several feet better than his previous best.

“Today was a great day for me,” Harsy said. “I was feeling good in the shot. My coach, DeAndre Smith, was working with me on the little things this week in practice. I was focusing on my speed in the ring and finally got the shot to go further.

“At the beginning of the season, I set my goal in the shot for 50-to-55 feet, so I’m there now and want to push closer to 55.”

Marion placed first in the 4 x 1600 relay (Jack Tate, Joseph Mings, Tai Doan, and Evan Daily (20 minutes, 0.95 seconds).

The Wildcats were also first in the distance medley in 10 minutes, 28.63 seconds. Team members included: Sean Hudspath, Mekye Lomax, Max Wade and Dylon Nalley.

Nalley’s time in the 1600 meters or mile was 4 minutes, 24 seconds – not too shabby for competing in his first meet since sustaining a hamstring injury earlier this spring.

Marion was also first in the 4 x 100 meter relay in 44.56 seconds. The starting quartet featured Tommy Wiseman, Wade, Junious Thomas, and Jordan Beverly.

The Wildcats placed first in the 4 x 800 meter relay in 8:28.39. Team members were: Benja Stone, Tate, Hudspath and Lomax.

And the Wildcats’ 4 x 400 meter relay group of Wade, Haydan Little, Hudspath, and Lomax punched their ticket for first place in 3:32.79.

Marion coach Chico Castellano said the team title for the Relays was the school’s fifth in its 37-year history.

“It’s very special to win it back-to-back, considering injuries we’ve had to deal with this season,” he said. “I’m very proud of what the kids accomplished today.”

Castellano said he’s happy to have Nalley back healthy again.

“We’re getting over our illnesses and hoping to finish this track season on a high note.”

Asked what he thinks is special about his team, Castellano pointed to its resiliency.

“When we’re down, the kids find a way to get back up – compete, perform and do well. We’ve had some not so good meets, but have followed those up with some really good meets like Mascoutah (14 personal records) and again tonight. Hopefully, we’re on an upward trajectory.”

Carbondale’s 4 x 200 meter junior varsity relay placed first in 1:36.47. Team members included: Coryion Keen, Oluwapelumi Badejo, Rudy Altman, and Jaxon Marlow-Evans.

The Terriers also captured the 1600 meter sprint medley in 3:45.16. Runners featured were: Brennan Gleason, Mogolodi Kebinang, Austin Dedecker, and Zion Wilkins.

Carbondale placed first in the varsity 4 x 200 meter relay in 1:33.54. Starters included: Mogolodi Kebinang, Chris Burnside, Boston Robbins, and Jaxon Marlow-Evans.

Marion will host the South Seven Conference meet on May 12.