SALEM – It came down to the last race – the 4 x 400 meter relay. The Marion Wildcats were in second place, two points behind the Herrin Tigers and just a few points ahead of third-place Mascoutah.

Marion needed a strong finish and got one. Anchor runner for the relay, Hayden Lees, ran the race of his life, scooting past a handful of opponents over the last 50 meters to help his team place second with a school-record time of 3 minutes, 26.15 seconds.

The Wildcats were only three-thousandths of a second back of first-place Waterloo.

Thursday’s meet surpassed tournament officials’ expectations. There were several events in which more than the first and second-place finishers advanced to state. The times were so fast that five, six and seven individuals or relays advanced in a given relay.

Marion finished with 72 team points, placing first overall. Mascoutah was second with 67. Herrin finished third with 66 points. Columbia was fourth with 53 followed by Mount Vernon (50), Centralia (44), Carbondale (42), Harrisburg (37), Salem (36.5), Waterloo (29), and Freeburg (28).

The sectional win was the Wildcats’ first since 1992.

“This is huge for us,” said head coach Enrico “Chico” Castellano. “I knew we were close. This is the best – our second goal that we set as a team and we achieved it. You can’t ask for anything more than achieving your goals.”

Castellano said Lees gutted it out down the stretch.

“He’s done that so many times,” the coach said. “It’s exciting to see him do that. He has dove at the finish line before. He’s amazing.”

Lees said he was simply doing what he could to help the team win.

“That last 100 meters was the most important part of the race,” he said. “I was in fifth for a period of time. I was pushing as hard as I could and was able to tie for first. It’s the craziest thing. I’m as pumped as I can be. It was a great, great meet.”

As great as the relay teams performed, the most pleasant surprise for the Wildcats was senior Elliot O’Keefe stunning the field to win the triple jump with a personal-best leap of 41 feet, 10 inches. It’s about two feet over his previous personal best.

“Elliot was outstanding, unbelievable, and that was something we did not count on,” Castellano said. “He was fired up going into this meet. He told me he was going to win today, and he did it.”

O’Keefe was overjoyed.

“I give all the credit to my teammates and coaches,” the senior said. “My win is a win for the Wildcats.”

O’Keefe said he knew he was an underdog in the triple jump.

“I worked hard to memorize the number of steps I needed and gave it my best shot. I’ve been an underdog my whole life. But not today. Today is one of the best days of my life.”

Herrin head coach James Elliott was pleased with his team’s performance.

“We had a really strong day,” he said. “I’m super excited for the kids. We had a lot of PRs today – 4 x 100, 4 x 200, 800 meters, 1600 meters. Exavier set the tone by winning the long jump, and then we just started rolling.”

Williams was all smiles after the meet.

“Today after my first jump, I told everybody that I’m going to state,” the junior said. “It’s a really big deal for me.”

Williams also qualified in the two sprint relays.

Sophomore Chris Nelson won both the 100 and 200 meter dashes, setting a school record with his time of 21.64 seconds in the 200. He was also a key component of the 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 relays that placed first, setting school records in the process.

Following is a breakdown of the event results. All athletes marked in bold qualified for state.

Shot Put: Caleb Smith-Salem, first (59 feet, 6.75 inches); JehChys Brown-Centralia, second (58 feet, 10.25 inches); Jaden Smith-Carterville, third (53 feet, 5.50 inches); Henry Harsy-Carbondale, fourth (49 feet, 9 inches); Jordyn Beverly-Marion, fifth; Wyatt Pilson-Mount Vernon, sixth.

Discus: Caleb Smith-Salem, first (175 feet, 6 inches); JehChys Brown-Centralia, second (172 feet); Cole Johnson-Salem, third (164 feet, 7 inches); Jordyn Beverly-Marion, fourth (155 feet, 2 inches); Wyatt Pilson-Mount Vernon, fifth (153 feet, 5 inches); Andrew Unthank-Harrisburg, sixth (148 feet, 3 inches).

High Jump: Matt Pluff-Freeburg, first (6-foot-4.75 inches); Ben Scott, Columbia, second (6-foot-4.75 inches); Jacari Virden-Mount Vernon, third (6-foot-2.75 inches); Ryegan Warren-Salem, tied for fourth; Mason Watts-Carterville, tied for fourth; Nicholas Beyer-Mascoutah, sixth.

Long Jump: Exavier Williams-Herrin, first (21 feet, 6.25 inches); Jacob Morrison-Mount Vernon, second (21-5.25 inches); Carson Green-Centralia, third (21 feet, 4 inches); Calen Lilly-Carbondale, fourth; Miking Ettress-Salem, fifth; and Braden Wakey-Carterville, sixth.

Triple Jump: Elliot O’Keefe-Marion, first (41 feet, 10 inches); Karmello Downey-Harrisburg, second (41 feet, 10 inches); Tony Keene-Harrisburg, third; Nick Bisching-Carterville, fourth; Kevin Hale-Murphysboro, fifth; and Connor Tennyson-Salem, sixth.

Pole Vault: Tony Keene-Harrisburg, first (15 feet, 3.5 inches); Nathaniel Moralde-Mascoutah, second (13 feet, 5.75 inches); Mason Walton-Freeburg, third; Michael Scott-Mascoutah, fourth; Alek Bandy-Salem, fifth; and Kaden Jones-Benton, sixth.

100 Meters: Chris Nelson-Herrin, first (10.62 seconds); Kyrese Lukens-Herrin, second (10.92 seconds; Anthony Lash-Mount Vernon, third (10.99 seconds); Nathan Hippard-Mascoutah, fourth (11.13 seconds); Carson Green-Centralia, fifth (11.10 seconds); and Noah Feldt-Mascoutah, sixth.

200 Meters: Chris Nelson-Herrin, first (21.64 seconds); Kyrese Lukens-Herrin, second (22.23 seconds); Carson Green-Centralia, third (22.37 seconds); Jacob Morrison-Mount Vernon, fourth; Mogolodi Kebinang-Carbondale, fifth; and Chris Pete-Waterloo, sixth.

400 Meters: Austin Dedecker-Carbondale, first (49.83 seconds); Judd Hicks-Mount Vernon, second (50.87 seconds); Riley Frech-Freeburg, third (50.89 seconds); Max Wade-Marion, fourth; Tevin Godsey-Harrisburg, fifth; and Carson Mueth-Columbia, sixth.

800 Meters: Calvin Range-Columbia, first (1:58.22); Sean Hudspath-Marion, second (1:58.35); Mekye Lomax-Marion, third (1:58.69); Trey Mygat-Mount Vernon, fourth (2:00.07); Matteo Vaca Diez-Anna-Jonesboro, fifth (2:01.30); Ian Moll-Mascoutah, sixth (2:01.38); Waylon Hall-Herrin, seventh (2:01.49).

1600 Meters: Gavin Genisio-Benton, first (4:09.65); Ethan Hogan-Columbia, second (4:19.26); Joe Schwartz-Waterloo, third (4:19.58); Dylon Nalley-Marion, fourth (4:25.68); Gabriel McLain-Benton, fifth (4:30.15); Calvin Range-Columbia, sixth (4:32.56); Luke Winkleman-Harrisburg, seventh (4:34.16).

3200 Meters: Ethan Hogan-Columbia, first (9:10.19; Dylon Nalley-Marion, second (9:16.33); Ben Simmons-Carbondale, third; Evan Dailey-Marion, fourth; Andrew Latham-Mascoutah, fifth; and Kaden Blades-Benton, sixth.

110 Meter High Hurdles: Antonio Mack-Mascoutah, first (14.78 seconds); Christian Kronk-Columbia, second (14.86 seconds); Arion Hill-Centralia, third (15.14 seconds); Adrian Mann-Harrisburg, fourth (15.33 seconds); Tony Keene-Harrisburg, fifth (15.33 seconds); AJ Banks-Freeburg, sixth (15.44 seconds).

300 Meter Int. Hurdles: Antonio Mack-Mascoutah, first (40.01 seconds); Arion Hill-Centralia, second (40.23 seconds); Chrstian Kronk-Columbia, third (40.30 seconds); Adrian Mann-Harrisburg, fourth (40.95 seconds); Haydan Little-Marion, fifth; and AJ Banks-Freeburg, sixth.

4 x 100 Relay: Herrin-first in 42.00 seconds (Exavier Williams, Chris Nelson, Logan Clough, and Kyrese Lukens; Mascoutah-second in 42.14 seconds (Antonio Mack, Nathan Hippard, Wyatt Stoltz, and Noah Feldt); Mount Vernon-third in 42.48 seconds (Anthony Lash, Judd Hicks, Jacari Virden, and Jacob Morrison); Carbondale fourth in 43.10 seconds (Boston Robbins, Brennan Gleason, Chris Burnside, and Austin Dedecker); Marion-fifth; and Salem-sixth.

4 x 200 Relay: Herrin-first in 1:28.76 (Logan Clough, Kyrese Lukens, Exavier Williams, Chris Nelson); Carbondale-second in 1:30.84 (Mogolodi Kebinang, Brennan Gleason, Chris Burnside, and Boston Robbins); Mascoutah-third in 1:31.54 (Camren Reed, CamRon Holcomb, Wyatt Stoltz, and Noah Feldt); Waterloo-fourth in 1:31.62 (Chris Pete, Dylan Brewer, Ian Huebner, and Hunter Kettler); Salem-fifth; and Carterville-sixth.

4 x 400 Relay: Waterloo-first in 3:26.15 (Ian Huebner, Morgan Stratton, Austin Corey, and Hunter Kettler); Marion-second in 3:26.15 (Max Wade, Sean Hudspath, Mekye Lomax and Haydon Lees); Mascoutah-third in 3:26.56 (Noah Feldt, Robert Williams. Ayden Ellsworth, and Justin Killian); Carbondale-fourth in 3:27.01 (Oluwapelumi Badejo, Makari Roper, Brennan Gleason, and Austin Dedecker); Freeburg-fifth in 3:27.07 (Zach Duffie, Matt Pluff, AJ Banks, and Riley Frech); Mount Vernon-sixth in 3:31.07 (Jacari Virden, Trey Mygatt, Rowan Wilford, and Judd Hicks).

4 x 800 Relay: Marion-first in 7:56.92 (Hayden Lees, Benja Stone, Sean Hudspath, and Mekye Lomax); Waterloo-second in 8:07.49 (Corey Austin, Morgan Stratton, Joe Schwartz, and Ethan Schimpf); Mascoutah-third in 8:08.10 (Ian Moll, Ayden Ellsworth, Nick Fuess, and Leo Cozzi; Mount Vernon-fourth in 8:09 (Caedmon Cook, Trey Mygatt, Rowan Williford, and Branden Etheridge); Freeburg-fifth; and Columbia-sixth.