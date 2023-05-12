MARION – The Marion Wildcats pulled out a hard-fought two-point win Friday over Cahokia to claim the South Seven Conference boys track title at the Harry Crisp Sports Complex.

Marion tallied 127 points to Cahokia’s 125, and it took a second-place finish in the final event of the day – the 4 x 400 meter relay to earn the victory.

“That was a great job by our relay team (Max Wade, Mekye Lomax, Sean Hudspath and Hayden Lees),” said Wildcats head coach Enrico “Chico” Castellano. “They knew what they needed to do and they were able to come through for us.”

It was Marion’s fourth championship in the last six seasons with the others occurring in 2017, 2018, and 2021. There was no season in 2020.

Last year’s winner, Mount Vernon, was third Friday with 108 points. Carbondale was right behind the Rams with 102 points. Centralia scored 73 and Althoff Catholic of Belleville finished with 14 points in its final season of competing within the South Seven.

“We’ve had so many kids injured, sick, and missing for whatever reason this spring,” Castellano said. “It’s like every meet is up and down, up and down. We do good one meet and then bad the next. Hopefully, everyone is healthy now.”

Castellano said the Wildcats had been locked in on winning conference.

“This is what we talked about and shot for all season long – winning the conference meet at home. That was our first goal. Our next one is winning the sectional next week at Salem, and then on to state. We hope we do well.”

One of the standout performers Friday for Marion was junior distance runner Dylon Nalley. He won both the 1600 and 3200 meter races, including a school record in the 3200.

Nalley’s time was a scintillating 9 minutes, 19.83 seconds, breaking Eli Baker’s mark of 9:25 set at the sectional meet in 2001.

“This wasn’t the time I wanted, but I won’t complain since it’s a school record,” Nalley said. “I was actually thinking of breaking nine minutes today, my body was too exhausted.”

Nalley’s time in the 1600 was not exactly pedestrian. He circled the track four times in 4 minutes, 28.62 seconds, about eight seconds off the school record.

Marion’s other two-event winner was Lomax, who won the open 800 meters with a time of 1:56.61 and also was part of the 4 x 800 relay team that placed first in 8:41.86. Other members of that relay are: Jack Tate, Lees and Hudspath.

Another Marion athlete who shined was senior Jordyn Beverly, who won the discus throw at 173 feet, 2 inches and shattered the previous school record of 165 feet, 4 inches set by Larry Kigin in 1987.

“I was focused on trying to break the school record today,” said Beverly, who also placed fourth in the 100 meter dash in 11.39 seconds and runs the anchor leg on the 4 x 100 meter relay.

“My previous best throw in the disc was 161-2,” he said. “I’ve been working on being more explosive and executing quicker in my release. It’s all about technique. You have to have everything working together for you, and today, I did.”

Carbondale Terriers first-year head coach Mykel Gary said he was pleased with his team’s effort.

“It was a pretty good day for us on the track,” he said. “I know the guys wish they would have placed a little higher with the team score, but we had some PRs today and solid performances overall. All in all, it was a really good day.”

Junior Austin Dedecker placed first in both the 200 meter dash (22.15 seconds) and 400 meter dash (50.06 seconds). The latter wasn’t a personal best, but it was good enough to nip his Terriers teammate, Oluwapelumi Badejo, who was clocked in 50.39 seconds.

Carbondale also placed first in the 4 x 100 relay in 43.71 seconds (Brennan Gleason, Mogolodi Kebinang, Dedecker and Chris Burnside).

Following is a breakdown of the results for each event:

Shot Put: Chase Crawford-Cahokia, first (59 feet, 9.5 inches); JehChys Brown-Centralia, second; Wyatt Pilson-Mount Vernon, third; Jordyn Beverly-Marion, fourth; Henry Harsy-Carbondale, fifth; and Owen Lee-Carbondale, sixth.

Discus: Jordyn Beverly-Marion, first (173 feet, 2 inches); JehChys Brown-Centralia, second; Chase Crawford-Cahokia, third; Wyatt Pilson-Mount Vernon, fourth; Henry Harsy-Carbondale, fifth; and Javion Kizer-Carbondale, sixth.

High Jump: Nicholas Deloach-Cahokia, first (6 feet, 3.25 inches); Leonard Bratton-Centralia, second; Jo’viano Howard-Cahokia, third; Jacari Virden-Mount Vernon, fourth; Fischer Davis-Mount Vernon, fifth; and Reed Ashford-Centralia, sixth.

Pole Vault: Jonathon Smith-Centralia, first (11 feet, 6.25 inches); Jared Lange-Marion, second; Garrett Mohler-Marion, third; and Silas Stachyra-Mount Vernon, fourth.

Long Jump: Nicholas Deloach-Cahokia, first (20 feet, 11.25 inches); Jo’viano Howard-Cahokia, second; Calen Lilly-Carbondale, third; Carson Green-Centralia, fourth; Fischer Davis-Mount Vernon, fifth; and Makari Roper-Carbondale, sixth.

Triple Jump: Lorenzo Johnson-Cutler-Cahokia, first (44 feet, 1.5 inches); Victreze Thomas-Cahokia, second; Fischer Davis-Mount Vernon, third; Lamareon Bell-Mount Vernon, fourth; Owen Worlds-Centralia, fifth; Elliot O’Keefe-Marion, sixth.

4 x 800 Relay: Marion-first in 8:41.86 (Tate, Lees, Hudspath, and Lomax); Carbondale-second; Mount Vernon-third; and Althoff Catholic-fourth.

4 x 100 Relay: Carbondale-first in 43.71 seconds (Gleason, Kebinang, Dedecker, and Burnside); Cahokia-second; Mount Vernon-third; Marion-fourth; and Althoff Catholic-fifth.

3200 Meters: Dylon Nalley-Marion, first (9:19.83); Zion Wilkins-Carbondale, second; Branden Etheridge-Mount Vernon, third; Evan Dailey-Marion, fourth; Ben Wollard-Carbondale, fifth; and Joel Hayes-Mount Vernon, sixth.

110 Meter Hurdles: Keshawn Lyons-Cahokia, first (14.86 seconds); Arion Hill-Centralia, second; Haydan Little-Marion, third; Sawyer Lusby-Mount Vernon, fourth; Marceille McCormick-Carbondale, fifth; and Nashaun Davis-Carbondale, sixth.

100 Meter Dash: Anthony Lash-Mount Vernon, first (10.94 seconds); Carson Green-Centralia, second; Austin Dedecker-Carbondale, third; Jordyn Beverly-Marion, fourth; Boston Robbins-Carbondale, fifth; and Correyontae Midgett-Cahokia, sixth.

800 Meter Run: Mekye Lomax-Marion, first (1:56.61); Sean Hudspath-Marion, second; Trey Mygatt-Mount Vernon, third; Rowan Wilford-Mount Vernon, fourth; Ajay Altman-Carbondale, fifth; and Ethan Schillinger-Althoff Catholic-sixth.

4 x 200 Relay: Cahokia-first in 1:31.42 (Baxtron, Deloach, Raiford, and Pennington); Carbondale-second; Marion-third; Mount Vernon-fourth; Althoff Catholic-fifth.

400 Meter Dash: Austin Dedecker-Carbondale, first (50.06 seconds); Oluwapelumi Badejo-Carbondale, second; Judd Hicks-Mount Vernon, third; Max Wade-Marion, fourth; Jacari Virden-Mount Vernon, fifth; and Ravonne Clemons-Althoff Catholic, sixth.

300 Meter Hurdles: Keshawn Lyons-Cahokia, first (39.43 seconds); Arion Hill-Centralia, second; Haydan Little-Marion, third; Lorenzo Johnson-Cutler-Cahokia, fourth; Sawyer Lusby-Mount Vernon, fifth; and Marceille McCormick-Carbondale, sixth.

1600 Meter Run: Dylon Nalley-Marion, first (4:28.62); Caedmon Cook-Mount Vernon, second; Benja Stone-Marion, third; Zion Wilkins-Carbondale, fourth; Sam Hiller-Althoff Catholic, fifth; and Branden Etheridge-Mount Vernon, sixth.

200 Meter Dash: Austin Dedecker-Carbondale, first (22.15 seconds); Carson Green-Centralia, second; Anthony Lash-Mount Vernon, third; Peter Baxtron-Cahokia, fourth; Tommy Wiseman-Marion, fifth; and Mogolodi Kebinang-Carbondale, sixth.

4 x 400 Relay: Cahokia-first in 3:26.15 (Pennington, Raiford, Lyons, and Thomas); Marion-second; Carbondale-third; Mount Vernon-fourth; and Althoff Catholic-fifth.