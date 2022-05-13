Boys Track | Mount Vernon edges Marion for the South Seven title

CENTRALIA – It was a two-team race and the Marion Wildcats could not quite catch the Mount Vernon Rams Friday in the battle for the South Seven Conference crown on the boys side.

The Rams tallied 177 team points compared to Marion’s 153. Cahokia was third with 91 points. Carbondale was fourth with 67 points. Centralia was fifth with 44 points and Belleville Althoff was sixth with 16 points.

Mount Vernon head coach Clint Turner was proud of his team’s victory, stating it was the school’s first league title since 2004.

“The conference meet is always tight, no matter where you’re at or where you’re ranked,” Turner said. “The 200 meters and 1600 relay there at the end put the clamps on things for us, but it was pretty tight.”

Turner said the Rams have placed second at the league meet nine different times since winning it 18 years ago.

“It seems like we’ve been chasing Cahokia forever,” he said. “There’s still a lot more for us to do this season. This was sweet coming, though – glad we finally got it.”

The Wildcats were paced by senior Bryson Wilson and sophomore Dylon Nalley, who each won a pair of events. Wilson laid claim to first place in the long jump (21 feet, 7 ½ inches) and 400 meter dash (49.38 seconds).

Wilson said he was pleased with the way he and his teammates performed.

“Of course, we wanted to win the meet, but it’s hard to be upset when we had so many PRs (personal records). Today was a good day because we exceeded our expectations as a team.”

Nalley gobbled up titles in the distance races (4:33.53 in the 1600 meters and 9:30.30 in the 3200 meter run).

“I was so in the zone today,” Nalley said. “I was laser focused, just an excellent day for me today, my best performance of the spring by far. Today just shocked me. I was not expecting any PRs.”

Wildcats head coach Chico Castellano said the Rams won the meet largely because of their depth in the sprint events and sprint relays.

“They’re good in those events and that’s one of our weaknesses,” he said. “Hopefully, next year we will have some better sprinters, but overall, we did a good job. Dillon was spectacular in both the 3200 and 1600, and he’s just a sophomore. I’m very proud of him. Bryson took first in the 400 and the long jump. He had a big day and scored some points for us.”

Carbondale’s Austin Dedecker earned the lone first-place finish for the Terriers, winning the 200 meter dash in 22.40 seconds.

