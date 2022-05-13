 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Track | South Seven Conference

Boys Track | Mount Vernon edges Marion for the South Seven title

  Updated
  • 0

CENTRALIA – It was a two-team race and the Marion Wildcats could not quite catch the Mount Vernon Rams Friday in the battle for the South Seven Conference crown on the boys side.

The Rams tallied 177 team points compared to Marion’s 153. Cahokia was third with 91 points. Carbondale was fourth with 67 points. Centralia was fifth with 44 points and Belleville Althoff was sixth with 16 points.

Mount Vernon head coach Clint Turner was proud of his team’s victory, stating it was the school’s first league title since 2004.

“The conference meet is always tight, no matter where you’re at or where you’re ranked,” Turner said. “The 200 meters and 1600 relay there at the end put the clamps on things for us, but it was pretty tight.”

Turner said the Rams have placed second at the league meet nine different times since winning it 18 years ago.

“It seems like we’ve been chasing Cahokia forever,” he said. “There’s still a lot more for us to do this season. This was sweet coming, though – glad we finally got it.”

The Wildcats were paced by senior Bryson Wilson and sophomore Dylon Nalley, who each won a pair of events. Wilson laid claim to first place in the long jump (21 feet, 7 ½ inches) and 400 meter dash (49.38 seconds).

Wilson said he was pleased with the way he and his teammates performed.

“Of course, we wanted to win the meet, but it’s hard to be upset when we had so many PRs (personal records). Today was a good day because we exceeded our expectations as a team.”

Nalley gobbled up titles in the distance races (4:33.53 in the 1600 meters and 9:30.30 in the 3200 meter run).

“I was so in the zone today,” Nalley said. “I was laser focused, just an excellent day for me today, my best performance of the spring by far. Today just shocked me. I was not expecting any PRs.”

Wildcats head coach Chico Castellano said the Rams won the meet largely because of their depth in the sprint events and sprint relays.

“They’re good in those events and that’s one of our weaknesses,” he said. “Hopefully, next year we will have some better sprinters, but overall, we did a good job. Dillon was spectacular in both the 3200 and 1600, and he’s just a sophomore. I’m very proud of him. Bryson took first in the 400 and the long jump. He had a big day and scored some points for us.”

Carbondale’s Austin Dedecker earned the lone first-place finish for the Terriers, winning the 200 meter dash in 22.40 seconds.

john.homan@thesouthern.com

618-925-0563

EVENT RESULTS

Shot Put: JehChys Brown, Centralia, first (55 feet, 11 inches); Kane Carter, Marion, second (48-10); Wyatt Pilson, Mount Vernon, third (48-4); Maurice Marvin, Marion, fourth (46-3) and Deshaunsae King, Mount Vernon, fifth (45-6 ½); Jordan Lopez, Carbondale, sixth (45-0). 

Discus: JehChys Brown, Centralia, first (165 feet, 8 inches); Kane Carter, Marion, second (151-5); Jordan Lopez, Carbondale, third (145-11); Jordan Beverly, Marion, fourth (144-1); Micah Watson, Carbondale, fifth (139-4); and Justin Walker, Mount Vernon, sixth (135-2). 

High Jump: Nicholas DeLoach, Cahokia, first (6 feet, 2 inches); Jo’viano Howard, Cahokia, second (6-0); Fischer Davis, Mount Vernon, third (5-10); Dustyn Collins, Centralia, fourth (5-10); Jacari Virden, Mount Vernon, fifth (5-8); Elliott O’Keefe, Marion, tied for sixth (5-6); and Zach Oates, Marion, tied for sixth (5-6). 

Long Jump: Bryson Wilson, Marion, first (21 feet, 7 ½ inches); Jo’viano Howard, Cahokia, second (21-1); Jacob Morrison, Mount Vernon, third (21-1); Nicholas DeLoach, Cahokia, fourth (20-9 ½); Arion Hill, Centralia, fifth (18-3); and Makari Roper, Carbondale, sixth (18-0 1.2). 

Triple Jump: Nicholas DeLoach, Cahokia, first (46 feet, 1 inch); Lorenzo Johnson-Cutler, Cahokia, second (41-10); Lucas Martin, Mount Vernon, third (39-11 ½); Landon Simpson, Mount Vernon, fourth (38-4 ½). 

Pole Vault: Colin Beers, Marion, first (15 feet); Tanner Koontz, Mount Vernon, second (14-6); Dakota Minor, Mount Vernon, third (12-6); and Garrett Mohler, Marion, fourth (12-6). 

100 meters: Marcus Garrett, Mount Vernon, first (11.22 seconds); Anthony Lash, Mount Vernon, second (11.26); Austin Dedecker, Carbondale, third (11.35 seconds); Bryson Wilson, Marion, fourth (11.54 seconds; Brennan Gleason, Carbondale, fifth (11.60 seconds); and River Doss, Marion, sixth (11.63 seconds). 

200 meters: Austin Dedecker, Carbondale, first (22.40 seconds); Marcus Garrett, Mount Vernon, second (22.46 seconds); Jacob Morrison, Mount Vernon, third (22.93 seconds); Brennan Gleason, Carbondale, fourth (23.01 seconds); Jacob Brooks, Centralia, fifth (24.71 seconds); and Elijah Johnson, Centralia, sixth (24.82 seconds). 

400 meters: Bryson Wilson, Marion, first (49.38 seconds); Austin Dedecker, Carbondale, second (49.82 seconds); Hayden Lees, Marion, third (51.48 seconds); Judd Hicks, Mount Vernon, fourth (51.50 seconds); Jacari Virden, Mount Vernon, fifth (53.05 seconds); and Carson True, Centralia, sixth (55.56 seconds). 

800 meters: Trey Mygatt, Mount Vernon, first (2 minutes, 0.38 seconds); Sean Hudspath, Marion, second (2:03.06); Logan Morgan, Marion, third (2:04.43); Chalin Bathon, Mount Vernon, fourth (2:07.04); Connor Rodgers, Centralia, fifth (2:10.50); and Ben Wollard, Carbondale, sixth (2:15.40). 

1600 meters: Dylon Nalley, Marion, first (4 minutes, 33.53 seconds); Benja Stone, Marion, second (4:44.99); Caedmon Cook, Mount Vernon, third (4:46.74); Ben Wollard, Carbondale, fourth (4:54.70); Connor Riley, Althoff, fifth (4:59.03); and Chace Massie, Carbondale, sixth (5:00.03). 

3200 meters: Dylon Nalley, Marion, first (9 minutes, 30.30 seconds); Benja Stone, Marion, second (10:44.17); Evan Taylor, Mount Vernon, third (10:53.20); Chace Massie, Carbondale, fourth (11:14.06); Traeger Halama, Mount Vernon, fifth (11:22.76); and Phoenix Richard, Carbondale, sixth (13:30.32). 

110 meter high hurdles: Alec Sledge, Mount Vernon, first (14.93 seconds); Keshawn Lyons, Cahokia, second (15.05 seconds); River Doss, Marion, third (16.0 seconds); Arion Hill, Centralia, fourth (16.52 seconds); Michael Pittman, Mount Vernon, fifth (16.53 seconds); and Justin Spiller, Cahokia, sixth (17.21 seconds). 

300 meter intermediate hurdles: Keshawn Lyons, Cahokia, first (40.62 seconds); Michael Pittman, Mount Vernon, second (41.39 seconds); Alec Sledge, Mount Vernon, third (42.10 seconds); Haydan Little, Marion, fourth (42.46 seconds); Lorenzo Johnson-Cutler, Cahokia, fifth (43.32 seconds); and River Doss, Marion, sixth (43.56 seconds). 

4x100 meter relay: Mount Vernon (Marcus Garrett, Alec Sledge, Anthony Lash and Jacob Morrison), first in 43.10 seconds; Cahokia (Keshawn Lyons, Jailon Devine, Markel Staples-Jones and Justin Spiller), second; Centralia (Jacob Brooks, Elijah Johnson, Cedric Powe and Arion Hill), third; Carbondale (Boston Robbins, Chris Burnside, Makari Roper and Gabriel Hilliard), fourth; Marion (Collin Murkel, Jordan Beverly, Garrett Mohler and Haydan Little), fifth; and Althoff (Stuart Johnson, Charleston Coldon, Lucious Done and Malike Nave). 

Varsity 4x200 meter relay: Mount Vernon (Marcus Garrett, Fischer Davis, Anthony Lash and Jacob Morrison), first in 1 minute, 30.43 seconds; Carbondale (Brennan Gleason, Chris Burnside, Boston Robbins and Gabriel Hillard), second in 1:35.48; Cahokia (Jailon Devine, Omarion Goden, Chris Moore and Markel Staples-Jones), third in 1:37.50; Althoff (Stuart Johnson, Charleston Coldon, Lucious Done and Malik Nave), fourth in 1:40.35; Marion (Jarod Chmiel, Jack Tate, Kaden Rogowski and Elliott O’Keefe), fifth in 1:45.15.  

4x400 meter relay:  Mount Vernon (Judd Hicks, Alec Sledge, Michael Pittman and Trey Mygatt), first in 3:28.55; Marion (Hayden Lees, River Doss, Sean Hudspath and Bryson Wilson), second in 3:34.58; Cahokia (Jailon Devine, Zion Taylor, Jaylen Pennington and Christopher Moore), third in 3:40; Althoff (Ravonne Clemons, John Mize, Marques Dixon and Stuart Johnson), fourth in 3:49.50; Centralia (Tyler Bates, Connor Rodgers, Keaton Morgan and Carson True), fifth in 3:57.01; and Carbondlale (Boston Robbins, Luke Langan, Gabriel Hillard and Sam Mathias), sixth in 3:59.31. 

4x800 meter relay: Marion (Noah Gilley, Jack Gregory, Mekye Lomax and Logan Morgan), first in 8 minutes, 21.54 seconds; Mount Vernon (Chalin Bathon, Caedmon Cook, Branden Etheridge, and Trey Mygatt), second; Althoff (Daniel Bradley, Ravonne Clemons, Jack Hiller and Connor Riley), third; Carbondale (Ajay Altman, Sam Mathias, Jasper Stanwood and Ben Wollard), fourth; Cahokia (Jailon Devine, Shermaine Farrar, Chris Moore and Zion Taylor), fifth.  

