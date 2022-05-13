Boys Track | Mount Vernon edges Marion for the South Seven title

EVENT RESULTS
Shot Put: JehChys Brown, Centralia, first (55 feet, 11 inches); Kane Carter, Marion, second (48-10); Wyatt Pilson, Mount Vernon, third (48-4); Maurice Marvin, Marion, fourth (46-3) and Deshaunsae King, Mount Vernon, fifth (45-6 ½); Jordan Lopez, Carbondale, sixth (45-0).
Discus: JehChys Brown, Centralia, first (165 feet, 8 inches); Kane Carter, Marion, second (151-5); Jordan Lopez, Carbondale, third (145-11); Jordan Beverly, Marion, fourth (144-1); Micah Watson, Carbondale, fifth (139-4); and Justin Walker, Mount Vernon, sixth (135-2).
High Jump: Nicholas DeLoach, Cahokia, first (6 feet, 2 inches); Jo’viano Howard, Cahokia, second (6-0); Fischer Davis, Mount Vernon, third (5-10); Dustyn Collins, Centralia, fourth (5-10); Jacari Virden, Mount Vernon, fifth (5-8); Elliott O’Keefe, Marion, tied for sixth (5-6); and Zach Oates, Marion, tied for sixth (5-6).
Long Jump: Bryson Wilson, Marion, first (21 feet, 7 ½ inches); Jo’viano Howard, Cahokia, second (21-1); Jacob Morrison, Mount Vernon, third (21-1); Nicholas DeLoach, Cahokia, fourth (20-9 ½); Arion Hill, Centralia, fifth (18-3); and Makari Roper, Carbondale, sixth (18-0 1.2).
Triple Jump: Nicholas DeLoach, Cahokia, first (46 feet, 1 inch); Lorenzo Johnson-Cutler, Cahokia, second (41-10); Lucas Martin, Mount Vernon, third (39-11 ½); Landon Simpson, Mount Vernon, fourth (38-4 ½).
Pole Vault: Colin Beers, Marion, first (15 feet); Tanner Koontz, Mount Vernon, second (14-6); Dakota Minor, Mount Vernon, third (12-6); and Garrett Mohler, Marion, fourth (12-6).
100 meters: Marcus Garrett, Mount Vernon, first (11.22 seconds); Anthony Lash, Mount Vernon, second (11.26); Austin Dedecker, Carbondale, third (11.35 seconds); Bryson Wilson, Marion, fourth (11.54 seconds; Brennan Gleason, Carbondale, fifth (11.60 seconds); and River Doss, Marion, sixth (11.63 seconds).
200 meters: Austin Dedecker, Carbondale, first (22.40 seconds); Marcus Garrett, Mount Vernon, second (22.46 seconds); Jacob Morrison, Mount Vernon, third (22.93 seconds); Brennan Gleason, Carbondale, fourth (23.01 seconds); Jacob Brooks, Centralia, fifth (24.71 seconds); and Elijah Johnson, Centralia, sixth (24.82 seconds).
400 meters: Bryson Wilson, Marion, first (49.38 seconds); Austin Dedecker, Carbondale, second (49.82 seconds); Hayden Lees, Marion, third (51.48 seconds); Judd Hicks, Mount Vernon, fourth (51.50 seconds); Jacari Virden, Mount Vernon, fifth (53.05 seconds); and Carson True, Centralia, sixth (55.56 seconds).
800 meters: Trey Mygatt, Mount Vernon, first (2 minutes, 0.38 seconds); Sean Hudspath, Marion, second (2:03.06); Logan Morgan, Marion, third (2:04.43); Chalin Bathon, Mount Vernon, fourth (2:07.04); Connor Rodgers, Centralia, fifth (2:10.50); and Ben Wollard, Carbondale, sixth (2:15.40).
1600 meters: Dylon Nalley, Marion, first (4 minutes, 33.53 seconds); Benja Stone, Marion, second (4:44.99); Caedmon Cook, Mount Vernon, third (4:46.74); Ben Wollard, Carbondale, fourth (4:54.70); Connor Riley, Althoff, fifth (4:59.03); and Chace Massie, Carbondale, sixth (5:00.03).
3200 meters: Dylon Nalley, Marion, first (9 minutes, 30.30 seconds); Benja Stone, Marion, second (10:44.17); Evan Taylor, Mount Vernon, third (10:53.20); Chace Massie, Carbondale, fourth (11:14.06); Traeger Halama, Mount Vernon, fifth (11:22.76); and Phoenix Richard, Carbondale, sixth (13:30.32).
110 meter high hurdles: Alec Sledge, Mount Vernon, first (14.93 seconds); Keshawn Lyons, Cahokia, second (15.05 seconds); River Doss, Marion, third (16.0 seconds); Arion Hill, Centralia, fourth (16.52 seconds); Michael Pittman, Mount Vernon, fifth (16.53 seconds); and Justin Spiller, Cahokia, sixth (17.21 seconds).
300 meter intermediate hurdles: Keshawn Lyons, Cahokia, first (40.62 seconds); Michael Pittman, Mount Vernon, second (41.39 seconds); Alec Sledge, Mount Vernon, third (42.10 seconds); Haydan Little, Marion, fourth (42.46 seconds); Lorenzo Johnson-Cutler, Cahokia, fifth (43.32 seconds); and River Doss, Marion, sixth (43.56 seconds).
4x100 meter relay: Mount Vernon (Marcus Garrett, Alec Sledge, Anthony Lash and Jacob Morrison), first in 43.10 seconds; Cahokia (Keshawn Lyons, Jailon Devine, Markel Staples-Jones and Justin Spiller), second; Centralia (Jacob Brooks, Elijah Johnson, Cedric Powe and Arion Hill), third; Carbondale (Boston Robbins, Chris Burnside, Makari Roper and Gabriel Hilliard), fourth; Marion (Collin Murkel, Jordan Beverly, Garrett Mohler and Haydan Little), fifth; and Althoff (Stuart Johnson, Charleston Coldon, Lucious Done and Malike Nave).
Varsity 4x200 meter relay: Mount Vernon (Marcus Garrett, Fischer Davis, Anthony Lash and Jacob Morrison), first in 1 minute, 30.43 seconds; Carbondale (Brennan Gleason, Chris Burnside, Boston Robbins and Gabriel Hillard), second in 1:35.48; Cahokia (Jailon Devine, Omarion Goden, Chris Moore and Markel Staples-Jones), third in 1:37.50; Althoff (Stuart Johnson, Charleston Coldon, Lucious Done and Malik Nave), fourth in 1:40.35; Marion (Jarod Chmiel, Jack Tate, Kaden Rogowski and Elliott O’Keefe), fifth in 1:45.15.
4x400 meter relay: Mount Vernon (Judd Hicks, Alec Sledge, Michael Pittman and Trey Mygatt), first in 3:28.55; Marion (Hayden Lees, River Doss, Sean Hudspath and Bryson Wilson), second in 3:34.58; Cahokia (Jailon Devine, Zion Taylor, Jaylen Pennington and Christopher Moore), third in 3:40; Althoff (Ravonne Clemons, John Mize, Marques Dixon and Stuart Johnson), fourth in 3:49.50; Centralia (Tyler Bates, Connor Rodgers, Keaton Morgan and Carson True), fifth in 3:57.01; and Carbondlale (Boston Robbins, Luke Langan, Gabriel Hillard and Sam Mathias), sixth in 3:59.31.
4x800 meter relay: Marion (Noah Gilley, Jack Gregory, Mekye Lomax and Logan Morgan), first in 8 minutes, 21.54 seconds; Mount Vernon (Chalin Bathon, Caedmon Cook, Branden Etheridge, and Trey Mygatt), second; Althoff (Daniel Bradley, Ravonne Clemons, Jack Hiller and Connor Riley), third; Carbondale (Ajay Altman, Sam Mathias, Jasper Stanwood and Ben Wollard), fourth; Cahokia (Jailon Devine, Shermaine Farrar, Chris Moore and Zion Taylor), fifth.