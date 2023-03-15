Local coaches were united when asked their assessment of the talent pool in boys track this spring.

Marion, Mount Vernon, Herrin, Benton and Du Quoin are thought to be the best teams in The Southern Illinoisan’s coverage area.

MARION

The Wildcats get the early nod after finishing ahead of Mount Vernon in two indoor meets the last few weeks.

Senior leadership will be provided by Sean Hudspath in the 400, 800, 1600, and 3200-meter opens and distance relays; Maurice Marvin in the shot put and discus throws; Tommy Wiseman in the 100 and 200 meters and sprint relays. Jaxon Lawrence is another senior who will lend assistance in the pole vault. Benja Stone provides points in the distance races and relays.

The junior class is paced by All-Stater Dylon Nalley, who will run the distant events. He was the state champion last fall in cross country, breaking records along the way.

Junior Hayden Lees will be a factor in the 400 and 800 meters, as well as relays. Junior Jordyn Beverly will compete in the shot, disc, and sprints. Junior Garret Mohler adds depth in the pole vault. Junior Mekye Lomax will run in the 400, 800 and relays. Junior Patrick Walker will figure into the mix in sprints and relays.

Sophomore Haydan Little is expected to contribute in both the low and high hurdles. Freshman Max Wade will help out in the sprints.

“We have some very talented athletes who will score lots of points for us this season,” said Marion coach Enrico “Chico” Castellano. “Our depth is a good thing. What helps is that our kids are driven. They want to win.”

Castellano said returnees didn’t like finishing runner-up to Mount Vernon in most meets.

“We’ve done well so far in the indoor meets, but must continue to stay focused when switching to the outdoors.”

MOUNT VERNON

Rams coach Clint Turner said he expects to have a good team again this spring, but does not know if it can be as good a team as last year’s.

“Losing a couple of All-State pole vaulters to graduation doesn’t help,” he said. “We just don’t have the overall depth that we had a year ago. But we are still strong in the sprints and sprint relays.”

Senior Anthony Lash should excel in the 100 and 200 meters. Senior Fischer Davis will likely be strong in the high jump, long jump and sprint relays.

Returning state champion, senior Jacob Morrison, is back for the long jump. He set a personal best mark of 23 feet, 4 inches last season. He will also compete in sprints and relays.

Senior Wyatt Pilson will throw the shot and discus. He qualified for state in 2022, but fell short of the finals.

Junior Trey Mygatt is back to run the 800 meters. He has placed 10th the last two years at the state meet.

Junior Brandon Etheridge will run the distance events – 1600 and 3200 meters.

Junior Jicari Virden is a solid high jumper and will also compete in sprints and relays. Junior Caedmon Cook is another distance runner who is expected to contribute points.

“It should be a pretty good conference race,” Turner said. “Marion is strong. Centralia has some quality kids. Carbondale always puts out a good group and Cakokia has really impressed me in the sprints and relays at the indoor meets. I think the teams in our league will make some noise in the postseason.”

HERRIN

The Tigers have the best 100-meter man in the state in sophomore Chris Nelson. He was so good last year that he won a state title against varsity runners as a freshman. That kind of thing just doesn’t happen very often.

Nelson will also compete in the 200 meters, 400 meters, long jump and sprint relays.

The state championship 4x100 relay team only graduated one in Riley Chrostoski. Back are Logan Clough, Kyrese Lukens and Nelson. Added into the mix will likely be Jonathan Harrison. None are seniors.

Lukens will also compete in the 100 and 200 and one or two of the jumping events. Clough will run the 400 meters as will Harrison.

“We will be very strong, of course, in the sprints and relays,” said Herrin coach James Elliott. “We should also be pretty decent in the distance races with senior Braden Hudgens, sophomore Wyatt Hall, and freshman Braden Davis."

Senior Jack Reed and junior John Braid will be active in the discus throw. Both may also compete in jumping events.

“We finished seventh at state as a team last year,” Elliott said. “I think it’s a realistic goal for us to be in the hunt for a state championship. We will have to stay healthy and remain focused on the task at hand.”

BENTON

The Rangers will excel in the distance races for sure with the return of cross country state champion Gavin Genisio. The junior standout will compete at various times in the 800, 1600 and 3200 meters.

“Gavin just ran a 4:11 mile at an indoors meet, which is amazing,” said Benton coach Aaron Webb. “I am really looking forward to seeing what he can do outdoors this spring.”

If it weren’t for Genisio, more of the focus would be on sophomore Gabe McLain. The son of cross country coach Brent McLain, Gabe is a chip off the old block, having recently turned in a time of 4 minutes, 29 seconds in the mile.

Sophomore Lucas Kinsman and twin brother, AJ Kinsman are key cogs to this year’s success. Lucas competes in the sprints and sprint relays, while AJ competes in the shot put.

Sophomore Ethan Osborn will score points in the pole vault, having already cleared 10 feet, 6 inches. Sophomore Jasser Zepeda will compete in the hurdle events.

“I don’t have any seniors expected to contribute and no juniors other than Gavin,” Webb said. “So, obviously, we are a very young team. Still, I think we will be one of the stronger 2A schools around.”

DU QUOIN

The Indians remain one of the better boys track teams in the region. Back to compete is state qualifier Jakob Eaton in the pole vault. He cleared 12-5 ½ at the state meet, but did not reach the finals. This year, the senior’s goal is to at least make it to the finals.

Senior Kameron Hugya qualified for state in the 110-meter high hurdles with a personal best time of 16.53 seconds. It was just shy of qualifying for the finals. Like Eaton, his goal is to make it to the finals this spring.

Other key performers include senior Malik Jones and junior Da’Marion Johnson, who will compete in the sprints and relays. Both qualified for state last year in the 4x100 relay and placed seventh at state.

Junior Brayden Jokish will compete in the sprints and relays. Junior Conor Gross will showcase his talents in the 400 and 800 meters.

Junior Trelin Smith is back to compete in the jumping events – high, long, and triple.

Sophomore Reed Tilley is penciled in for the distance events. Sophomore Eli Nehring will compete in the pole vault and has already cleared 11 feet, 6 inches.

Sophomore Drake Juhl will toss the shot and disc. Sophomore Cash Mydler will also participate in the shot and disc and sophomore Jubal Alvis will run sprints and relays.

“The conference race should be pretty tight,” said Du Quoin coach Derek Beard. “Pinckneyville is going to be very strong in the distance races again with Isaac Teel leading the way. Carterville is coming along. It should be interesting.”

Beard said he is hoping experience will be a plus for Du Quoin.

“Hopefully, that will carry us in some of our meets and rub off on our younger kids.”

The Indians’ first outdoor meet isn’t until early next month.