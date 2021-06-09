Boys Track | Wilson wins twice; Marion places third

Area teams enjoyed a solid day Wednesday at the Class 2A Mascoutah Sectional. Marion finished third with 76 points, followed by Carbondale in fourth with 48 points and Herrin in a tie for fifth with Cahokia with 39 points.

Event champions from Southern Illinois included Carbondale's Alex Partlow in the 3200 with a time of 9:34.71, followed by teammate Tucker Poshard at 9:40.42. Both qualified for the June 18 Class 2A meet at Eastern Illinois University.

Marion's Bryson Wilson turned in a personal record of 49.86 seconds to win the 400-meter race, while Benton freshman Gavin Genesio captured the 1600 in 4:20.63. Partlow earned second at 4:25.93.

Herrin senior Mason Clough won the high jump with an effort of 6-1. Marion's Dyson Roye soared 15-5 to win the pole vault, edging teammate Colin Beers, who finished at 15-0.

Wilson added a second win in the long jump with a mark of 21-8, nipping teammate Venson Newsom and his effort of 21-0. Finally, Herrin's Billy Braid scored victory in the triple jump with a leap of 44-2.

Mascoutah won the team title with 115 points, eight more than East St. Louis.

