BENTON — There were some outstanding candidates to consider – Dayton Hoffman (170), who put together a tremendous season and career at Murphysboro High School; Anna-Jonesboro sophomore Drew Sadler (108); junior Blue Bishop of Herrin (145); and junior Tony Keene of Harrisburg (120).

All deserve special recognition.

But our choice for the top male wrestler in The Southern Illinoisan coverage area this school year could only be one guy and that is repeat winner, Mason Tieffel, of Benton.

The junior, competing at 138 pounds, went 52-2 this past season, but more important, won the state championship, defeating Carter Rude of Newman Central Catholic, 6-2, in the title match after falling behind 2-0.

He was the only one from our region who won a championship and is now only the second Benton wrestler to capture an IHSA championship. Zach Wilson was the other state champion in 2008.

Gabe Craig of the Rangers won the Illinois Wrestling Coaches Association state title in 2020 after the IHSA state meet was cancelled due to COVID-19.

It was a storybook ending for Tieffel, who placed third at state as a freshman at 120 pounds and second at state last year at 126 pounds. This year, Tieffel bumped up not one, but two weight classes and still found his way to the top of the medal stand beating higher-seeded wrestlers in the process.

“About the best way to describe Mason is relentless,” said Rangers coach Aaron Robinson. “He’s always attacking. He’s not a big, physical kid, but he’s special. Ever since he started wrestling as a little kid, he seemed to understand what it took to win a match.”

Robinson said Tieffel is nearly flawless in his technique when grappling.

“He knows how to score. He’s rarely taken down and when he does get taken down, he is very good at escaping.”

Despite a COVID-19-shortened season his freshman year, Tieffel has shot up the career wins list at Benton and now finds himself only 13 wins shy of Peyton Smith’s school record of 149 set in 2016.

Tieffel already owns the single-season record for wins at Benton at 52, surpassing Craig’s 51 set in 2020.

“I think Mason is already itching to get back to state and win another state title,” Robinson said. “He wants to go undefeated next year.”

The junior’s only two losses this year were to Santino Robinson of Mascoutah – state champion in the larger-school class – and Dresden Grimm of Auburn. Tieffel also had to beat the defending state champion – Brock Smith of Riverdale – en route to claiming his championship.

Tieffel said one of the keys to his success on the mat is that he tries not to overthink things when competing.

“In that championship match, it was all about staying focused, especially when I fell behind 2-0. I came back with two escapes to tie it and then added two take downs. After that second take down in the third period, I knew I had him (Rude). I was pretty excited when it was over.”

Tieffel said the first-place finish makes all the hard work in the offseason and during the regular season worthwhile.

“Absolutely,” he said. “I had to work really hard to get here and I don’t plan on giving it (title) back next year. My goal is to get another one. I started training two days after the state meet.”

Burnout is not a factor with Tieffel. He is well rounded. He is an infielder on the Rangers baseball team this spring and an exemplary student, having never earned anything lower than an ”A” in high school.

“I plan to play travel ball this summer and will still find time to wrestle at camps and tournaments,” Tieffel said. “I am even thinking about competing in a freestyle tournament in Fargo, North Dakota this summer.”

Tieffel said he thanks his father – Jason – for introducing him to the sport as a child.

“He wanted me to try it, but never forced me to do it. As it turns out, I liked it and kept with it.”

Tieffel said he would like the opportunity to wrestle in college and will look into his options after next year. He said he plans to pursue a degree either in civil engineering or architecture.

For now, however, he is content to enjoy high school life.