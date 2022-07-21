Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu forms bonds at Sabens Martial Arts Academy in Carbondale

Andrew Sabens journey to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu may be a little unconventional, but it started from somewhere universal.

“I had two older brothers who beat me up,” he said with a big laugh.

The youngest, and smallest member of an athletic family, Sabens found himself tired of being on the receiving end of a brotherly beat down and while BJJ, a discipline predicated on giving smaller fighters a chance against bigger foes, would make align with Sabens’ goals, he initially rejected it.

“I didn’t like grappling at first,” he said. “I was there at the first wave, the first UFC before anybody even knew what it was. My coach showed it to me, I think in like ’93 and I didn’t like it. I was in high school and wanted to fight on my feet.”

That first UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) was set up by the legendary Gracie family to show-off BJJ as the superior martial art and Royce Gracie, the smallest member of the family, was chosen as their champion and dominated the field in the single day tournament. Seeing it should’ve been a selling point for Sabens — and his coach even predicted that BJJ was going to dominate within five years. But Sabens wasn’t sold on it, instead opting for Bruce Lee’s discipline of Jeet Kune Do and the Filipino weapon art Kali, Eskrima.

Now, Sabens has been running a BJJ school in Carbondale for almost a decade. So what changed his mind on the Gracie style of combat? Well, the same thing that got him into martial arts to begin with.

“I had a club where we would do Jeet Kune Do at SIU in the mid-90s and we’d do all out fighting, what people would call MMA now. We were doing it back then — actually striking and all that,” he recalled. “I kept getting taken to the ground and getting beat up bad on the ground and I realized I had to start learning this because no matter how good you are on your feet, someone is going to be able to take you down. Once I realized how bad I was getting dominated on the ground, I knew I needed to start learning this and that’s when I focused on it.

“I don’t like losing,” he continued with a grin. “Like everybody, when you get beat, you find something you want to get better at. I just pursued it and was really trying hard.”

Getting better at getting better

Sabens has been teaching martial arts in Carbondale in some form since 1995 when he ran the club at SIU, opening the doors for the Sabens Martial Arts Academy in 2013. Teaching in the area for over 25 years gives Sabens the advantage of having a lot of experienced students to help ease the newcomers into BJJ.

“When they come in, they get good really fast because we have those senior people. A lot of people have been with me for 10 years plus. They know the game, know how to play and help others,” he explained. “My big thing is helping everyone who comes through that door. I think that’s what draws them in because they come in and get over those nerves really fast and realize this is fun.”

It’s also created a familial bond between the students that is evident from watching a class for any amount of time. Students will spend three to five minutes trying to get position and apply a choke or submit their opponent and when the horn sounds, they high five and get up smiling.

“Clap, bump and roll,” Scott Huppert, a fourth degree brown belt who’s been training with Sabens since 2011, sums it up. “At the time you’re rolling, you don’t think of the other person as your friend or whatever — they’re after you and you’re after them. But it takes that other person for you to get better. Without your partner, you’re not going to get better. You can train all you want, but without that other person going just as hard as you are, you’re not going anywhere.”

Sabens said his policy has always been to shut down egos at the door so that new students don’t feel that pressure right away and it helps them get better faster.

“If they can just do that, get in and see that everybody is here to help them,” he said. “If they can get in the door and give it a try, it can turn into a lifelong thing they’ll continue to do.”

That trust and eagerness to help and learn is exemplified after a Tuesday night class where a white belt and blue belt stayed after to get some extra work in. Huppert points out the pair and notes the difference in experience.

“You see them two right there and he can dominate her at any time, just really thrash her. But slow rolling and teaching her and learning himself at the same time,” he explained. “It’s definitely a bond. After spending 13 years with the same people, blood, sweat and tears, you can build a bond with them.”

Sabens calls it “the American Way” of wanting to get good at something immediately, and while that isn’t the case with BJJ, the varying levels of experience students in his class have certainly helps the growth come.

“It makes them feel more comfortable. I’ve been there when I just had a brand new school with two people and it’s tough because everyone comes in, they feel sloppy. They don’t feel like they’re doing it correct,” he explained. “When a new person comes in now, you can see it right here, a white belt rolling around with a seasoned brown belt. He gets to not feel so awkward because he’s getting somebody who knows the movement and is going to coach him and tell him where to put his hand.”

Different paths

Not everybody came to BJJ the same way Sabens did. While self defense is one of the main reasons people first get started with the sport, some come in looking for a better work out than they’ll get at the gym while some, like Huppert, were drawn in looking for direction.

“I was looking for a place to belong,” he said. “Everyone has a purpose in this world and at the time, I was a lost soul looking for something that interests me and would see me interested and keep me away from the bad elements that I was involved with.”

Huppert also said he gets a laugh whenever someone says they need to get in shape first before starting the journey of BJJ, countering with jiu-jitsu being the best workout you can get.

“There’s nothing you’re ever going to do that’s going to simulate jiu-jitsu. You’re not going to find anything to get you ready for jiu-jitsu except for jiu-jitsu. You have to do it to be able to do it,” he said. “It’s funny listening to people talk about needing to get in shape or have to get ready or this, that. No. Just come in.”

And the workout is intense, especially in the middle of a summer heatwave. From 6 p.m. until 9, Sabens runs three different 50 minute classes — striking, no gi grappling and gi grappling. Some come for one or two and some people stay for all three. After the striking class on last Tuesday, a student named Gabe had to go outside to throw up. It isn’t something anyone is embarrassed by. It’s a point of pride.

“I tell the guys that I don’t care because we’re going hard. If you want to just chill and hang out, you can do that when you get home and sit on the couch,” Sabens said. “If we’re here, we get to work. Classes are 50 minutes and we work the full 50 minutes. So much of the game is having that cardio to push through and persevere.”

That’s just another way to get better because, in a fight, it can come down to who has the best cardio. And Sabens knows about the practical applications of his martial arts because he employed them during his time as a Carbondale police officer for over 20 years. While Sabens encourages everyone to take a martial arts class, he definitely thinks all law enforcement should be trained in something.

“I don’t know why every police officer isn’t training something — it doesn’t have to be jiu-jitsu but something where you’re being contested. But it’s ego. I was in the field for 20 years and know how they are and know what it’s about and I can say that,” he said with a wry smile. “We’ve got about six to eight Carbondale police officers who train in here now. We’ve got some Herrin cops and some correctional officers so there are some. Not enough, because I think they all need to be trained — not just here, but in something… Even when I was in the field, it blew my mind how many people don’t do it in that field.”

Bringing in the best

Sabens has dedicated himself to martial arts and it’s taken him around the country learning from some of the best. He knows that not everybody has the ability or the willingness to spend that kind of time and money to get those lessons and that’s why he brings them to his school.

Throughout the years, Saben has brought some of the most prestigious martial arts masters to give seminars and work with his students to give them the same sorts of opportunities he’s had throughout his life.

“They love it and that was one of my big goals opening a gym — getting people in here and getting them that experience,” he said. “They don’t have to travel, get the hotels and airfare. They can just show up. I do my seminars for my students and it’s free. I pay for it so they can get that experience because that’s my gratitude back to them for helping me live my dream of having a school and gym. So I bring that here and luckily through the years, I’ve made some contacts with high level people so we’re able to make that happen.”

Sabens Martial Arts Academy is tucked away behind TJ Jewelry at 1224 W. Main Street in Carbondale. Classes range from $70 to $90 and if you’re interested, Sabens encourages you to just walk in the door.

“They’re going to hesitate. I’ve had people show up in the door, stand there, look in and turn around,” he said. “If they just come in and I always do that with newcomers — you can sit and watch, but I encourage them to jump in and take the class, try it.”