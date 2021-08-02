Brownsville, Marion advance to Colt World Series title game

Alvear came in from his usual spot at short and walked the first batter he faced on five pitches to reload the bases. He escaped the jam by striking out the next hitter on three pitches. Alvear then set down the side in order in the sixth and seventh to earn the save with only one ball getting out of the infield.

“It was a good game all around,” Alvear said. “I was nervous I’m not going to lie, but after I finished the inning I felt relieved after that. My fastball and my slider were working tonight. I play shortstop and will either start or relieve when I pitch. I will do anything to help my team.”

Brownsville scored two runs in the top of the first when Angelo Solis and Luis Carter led off with line drives to leftfield. Alvear drove in the first run of the game on a ground out to short. Then Jasean Brown hit Salvador Hernandez III and Maximo Moreno, Jr. to load the bases and Jacob Salas made him pay with a sacrifice fly to center to score Carter.