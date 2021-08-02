Brownsville, Marion advance to Colt World Series title game

MARION – Behind the scoreless relief pitching of Nathan Alvear and a 4-0 lead, Brownsville, Texas, held on to beat Greensboro, North Carolina, 4-3 Monday night to advance to Tuesday's Colt World Series championship game at Rent One Park.
“That was a game,” Brownsville coach Gabriel Salas said. “It was tough and we competed to the end. We told the kids we wanted to score early, so we could control the game, and that’s what they ended up doing. We kept scoring one or two runs an inning early and even though we didn’t score at the end we knew we could stop them with our pitching.”
Brownsville took the hard way to the championship game, losing 14-4 in five innings to Covina and 8-2 to Marion. Since then, the team from Texas beat Greensville 11-10 in eight innings and Aroma Park 10-0 in five to reach the semifinals.
In Monday’s opening game of the semifinals, Brownsville beat Aroma Park again, 19-4, in five innings before coming back to beat Greensboro in the nightcap. The Sleuth will play the winner of Marion and Covina for the title.
Roel Gonzales pitched into the fifth inning for the Sleuth, giving up three runs on six hits with two walks, a hit batsman and three strikeouts.
Trailing 4-1 in the fifth, Greensboro loaded the bases with one out against Gonzales on one-out back-to-back base hits and a hit batsman. Gonzales got the second on a foul ball outside the third-base line, but walked the next batter to force in a run, and a second run scored a wild pitch on ball four to cut the lead to 4-3.
Alvear came in from his usual spot at short and walked the first batter he faced on five pitches to reload the bases. He escaped the jam by striking out the next hitter on three pitches. Alvear then set down the side in order in the sixth and seventh to earn the save with only one ball getting out of the infield.
“It was a good game all around,” Alvear said. “I was nervous I’m not going to lie, but after I finished the inning I felt relieved after that. My fastball and my slider were working tonight. I play shortstop and will either start or relieve when I pitch. I will do anything to help my team.”
Brownsville scored two runs in the top of the first when Angelo Solis and Luis Carter led off with line drives to leftfield. Alvear drove in the first run of the game on a ground out to short. Then Jasean Brown hit Salvador Hernandez III and Maximo Moreno, Jr. to load the bases and Jacob Salas made him pay with a sacrifice fly to center to score Carter.
Brownsville extended its lead in the second starting with a leadoff single by Joshua Alvear, who advanced to second on a wild pickoff attempt by Brown and then to third on a wild pitch on a dropped third strike. Alvear scored on a ground ball to the shortstop. Brownsville upped its lead to 4-0 in the third. With two outs Salas singled off the glove of the second baseman and scored two pitches later on a double by Gonzales into the right centerfield gap.