When Bryan Boemer realized he missed a call from SIU football sports information director Tom Weber this summer, he was eager to call him back. After all, it had been a while since he touched base with Weber, since his Saluki football career ended in 2011.

Then Weber gave him news he wasn’t expecting: Boemer was going into the Saluki Hall of Fame.

“I was kind of in shock,” Boemer said. “Playing your whole career as an offensive lineman, you’d never expect to get a nomination for a Hall of Fame. It brought back a lot of memories and I’ve heard from a lot of old teammates since then.”

And most of those memories were good ones. No, make those great ones. Boemer was one of seven O-linemen named to the school’s All-Century Team, which makes sense when one realizes that in 2011, he won the FCS version of the Rimington Award, given to the nation’s top center.

How good was Boemer? He was named an All-American by three different entities – the Associated Press, Sporting News and American Football Coaches Association – after his senior year. He was a two-time first team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection.

Not bad for a guy who was a converted offensive tackle and struggled to snap the ball correctly during his early days on campus.

“Nick Hill was the quarterback during my (redshirt) freshman year in 2007,” Boemer said, “and I was snapping to him one day and having a hard time. He told me that I needed to work on my snapping.”

Boemer listened and worked. By his estimation, he took major strides when coach Jerry Kill, who recruited him to SIU, left following the 2007 season to replace Joe Novak at Northern Illinois. Boemer specifically credits Scott Fuchs and Phil Meyer, who were Dale Lennon’s offensive line coaches during his time with the Salukis, for helping develop him.

Boemer said Meyer helped him get the most from his 6-foot-2, 317-pound frame.

“He taught me most of what it takes to be a great lineman,” Boemer said of Meyer. “He paid a lot of attention to my technique and strength. I don’t think I ever stopped adjusting until the end of my career. You always learned something new.”

Boemer made 35 straight starts to finish his SIU career, helping the program earn FCS playoff berths in 2008 and 2009. The Salukis were a top 5 rushing offense nationally in 2009 and averaged more than 30 points per game in his sophomore and junior seasons.

As a senior, Boemer graded out at 93 percent and didn’t allow a single sack. Although it didn’t make the postseason, SIU recorded seven 200-yard rushing games, a measure of how effective Boemer was in the middle of the line.

“I’d say my speed and strength,” Boemer said when asked his strong points as a player. “I was undersized as far as height but being 310 and strong helps a lot at the center position.”

Boemer is no longer 310 pounds, although he remains strong. After working in sales following his SIU career, Boemer realized he wasn’t cut out to sit behind a desk for eight hours a day. So he trained for and passed the test in St. Louis County to become a paramedic and firefighter, a job he’s held for 7 ½ years.

Boemer has been married for just over four years to Grace and the couple has two young daughters. He’s looking forward to induction weekend Oct. 20-21.

“Carbondale has changed quite a bit since I went to SIU but I hope we have enough time to see everything,” he said of his plans for that weekend.