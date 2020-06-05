Buddy Bass Tournament registering teams tonight

The tournament is scheduled to kick off Saturday at 6 a.m. at Crab Orchard Lake. The Knights of Columbus is located at 213 North 16th Street in Herrin. Two-man teams can enter for $170 per team, which includes their entry into the biggest bass competition. Prize money will be awarded to the winners.

"There have been a few bigger money ones in the area, I think at Kincaid Lake and Lake of Egypt, but I think this is the first one at Crab," Special Olympics co-director Kim Talley said. "We're glad that people can get out and enjoy all Southern Illinois has to offer. And it's a good news opportunity. We're happy to give people something positive to think about, with everything that is going on."