Buddy Bass Tournament registering teams tonight

CARBONDALE — The Buddy Bass Tournament, an event benefiting the Southern Illinois Special Olympics, is registering teams tonight at the Herrin Knights of Columbus beginning at 6:30.
The tournament is scheduled to kick off Saturday at 6 a.m. at Crab Orchard Lake. The Knights of Columbus is located at 213 North 16th Street in Herrin. Two-man teams can enter for $170 per team, which includes their entry into the biggest bass competition. Prize money will be awarded to the winners.
Fans will not be allowed at the tournament but can watch the weigh-in Saturday on the Southern Illinois Special Olympics' Facebook page at 3 p.m.
"There have been a few bigger money ones in the area, I think at Kincaid Lake and Lake of Egypt, but I think this is the first one at Crab," Special Olympics co-director Kim Talley said. "We're glad that people can get out and enjoy all Southern Illinois has to offer. And it's a good news opportunity. We're happy to give people something positive to think about, with everything that is going on."
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!