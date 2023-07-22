CHRISTOPHER — Meet Joe Bullock, blue-collar worker.

A coal miner for more than 30 years since he graduated Christopher High School, attended college and finished his tour of duty with the Navy, Bullock was as hard a worker on the gridiron, basketball court, and track for the Bearcats as he is today underground, earning a living for his family.

Bullock is a 1985 graduate of the Franklin County school and was the second-best overall athlete there to Phil Steinmetz, who was a state champion track athlete and accomplished football and basketball player.

“I couldn’t pick a better guy to play second fiddle to,” Bullock said of his former teammate and good friend, Steinmetz. “We’ve always gotten along well.”

Despite this expected show of humility, don’t believe for a minute that Bullock was anybody’s second fiddle. He stood tall among his contemporaries in the early 1980s – a time when there was a plethora of talented athletes in the Black Diamond Conference.

Just a handful of those talented athletes included guys like Matt Swalls and Sean Connor from neighboring Zeigler-Royalton; Brad Beasley and Steve Samuel from Carterville; Tony Kendrick and Tim Husch from Johnston City; Doug Comte and Robbie Hicks from Elverado; and Steve Dorris and David Flatt from Sesser-Valier.

Bullock was an All-Conference wide receiver and safety in football for a Bearcats team that finished 6-3 his senior year.

He was also All-Conference, All-South and Honorable Mention All-State in basketball his junior year and qualified for state his senior year in track in the triple jump and 400 meter dash. He was also a member of two relay teams that set school records.

Bullock, along with Bruce Caraker, Kerry Steinmetz and Phil Steinmetz, set the 4 x 400 meter relay school record of 3 minutes, 26.2 seconds at the Benton Relays. The quartet of Mike Miles, Caraker, Phil Steinmetz and Bullock also set the 4 x 800 record with a time of 8:26.2 at the Du Quoin Invitational.

“The 800 meters might have been my best event,” Bullock said. “But I could never break two minutes. I got down to 2:01 or a little under, I think. And in the high jump, I cleared 6-foot-3 and went 43 feet in the triple jump. I could also run times of around 51 in the 400 meters. I ran a lot of different events.”

Bullock acknowledged that while basketball was his favorite sport, track was probably the sport in which he excelled the most as he was an above-average scorer in several events.

That said, he did hit a game-winning shot at Trico in basketball his junior year and recalls some wild battles with state champion, McLeansboro; Waltonville; and Du Quoin; as well as conference matches with Z-R, Carterville, and Sesser-Valier.

“Joe was a greater athlete than he ever realized,” said Tom Wheeler, who coached Bullock in basketball and track in the 1980s. “Everyone knew Phil was the guy and Joe accepted that. They worked together well and helped each other out a lot. Brent Gossett was also a strong athlete in that same class with Phil and Joe. It was a good group to coach.”

More important, Wheeler said, is how Bullock grew into adulthood.

“He’s a good Dad, husband, and Christian,” Wheeler said. “That has been his greatest success in life.”

Steinmetz also spoke fondly of his former teammate.

“If not for Joe, I wouldn’t have accomplished as much in sports,” he said. “Joe pushed me to be better. When I got hurt, he would run with me before school started, and motivated me to get back in shape. He was a good friend then and we’re still good friends today. We go out as couples all the time to dinner or a movie. We enjoy hanging out together.”

Another of Bullock’s friends today was a competitor in high school – Tony Kendrick of Johnston City.

“Joe is an outstanding person,” Kendrick said. “We kind of hit it off in high school because we competed in football and track. We both high jumped together. A lot of times other guys would scratch out and we’d be the only two jumping,” Kendrick said.

“We have stayed friends over the years. I had a lot of respect for Joe Bullock as an athlete, and even more today. We talk all the time.”

Bullock said he doesn’t see as many games as he used to, but still tries to keep in touch with all things Bearcats.

“The thing that bothers me the most is that more and more kids aren’t playing two and three sports,” he said. “That’s because of AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) ball, travel ball, and club teams. Parents pay to have their kids specialize in one sport in the hope of getting them a college scholarship. And high school sports are losing out.”

Bullock said he, of course, misses the camaraderie and competitiveness of high school athletics.

“I owe a lot to Coach Wheeler, too,” he said. “He was my guy. He believed in me and challenged me to be the best athlete I could be. And there was no getting out of running track in the spring,” Bullock laughed. “He said I was going to run, so I ran. I may not have known it then, but that was a very special time in my life.”

Now in his mid-50s, Bullock said he spends most of his free time fishing.

“I like to fish in bass tournaments. I guess I always have to be competing with someone for something,” he said.

He and his wife of 33 years – Angela (Feira, a native of Sesser) – have two adult children, Domenick, who works for Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon and owns antique shop, and Savannah King, who is a social worker for Herrin Elementary School. They also have one grandchild – Peyton Jo – a kindergartner at Du Quoin.