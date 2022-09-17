Burtis helps Bulldogs escape with win over Redbirds

WEST FRANKFORT – Junior linebacker Braden Burtis made the two biggest plays of the game Saturday afternoon, allowing the Harrisburg Bulldogs to sneak away with a hard-fought 20-14 win over the host Redbirds of West Frankfort.

With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 3-1 overall, 1-0 in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference. The Redbirds fall to 2-2 overall, 0-1 in the league.

Facing fourth and long at his own 35, Burtis positioned himself in punt formation. A rugby-style kicker, Burtis rolled to his right, but instead of kicking it, he simply kept running. The play netted 21 yards to the Redbirds' 44 and a first down, which allowed the Harrisburg drive to continue. It ended several minutes later with a 5-yard touchdown run by senior workhorse Ross Rider at the 7:15 mark of the fourth period.

The Redbirds returned the ensuing kickoff to the 16. Despite the poor field position, they marched 68 yards to the Harrisburg 16 before stalling as Burtis stepped in front of a Gavin Mann pass for the interception, leaving a little over a minute on the clock for the Bulldogs to run out.

And although Rider fumbled, he managed to recover his own miscue, preventing the Redbirds from getting one last crack at victory. Harrisburg head coach Matt Griffith then called for back-to-back victory formations with the quarterback taking a knee as time wound down.

"It was a frustrating win," said Griffith who was quite displeased with his team's overall effort. "West Frankfort did a lot of things right. They established themselves at the line of scrimmage. They were pushing us back and giving us fits and they were plugging holes on our offensive side of the ball. They played well today."

Griffith praised Burtis for his two game-saving plays.

"Fortunately, the fake punt there got us the first down and kept our drive alive, and then the big play at the end with the interception," the second-year head coach said. "This was definitely our toughest win. We got the job done, but we have a lot of work ahead of us.

"This was a D or C (performance) at best," he said. "We passed the test and got the win, but not by any stretch of the imagination was this something to hang our hat on. We have a lot of work to do to get ready for Massac County this week."

Redbirds head coach Brian Beery was pleased with his team's effort.

"Our kids... they definitely played up today. This was probably the best game that we've played this year, but that's our goal - to play better every week. We're young. We have a ton of sophomores playing. If we're getting better every week, then we'll give other teams better games as we go along in the season."

No sophomore stood out more in the game than the Redbirds' halfback Travion Johnson. He may be the best-kept secret in Southern Illinois.

"Travion is a very good running back," Beery said. "He does a lot of good things. Last year as a freshman, he did too much dancing. This year, he's making vertical cuts down the field just like we need him to. He does an unbelievable job."

Unofficially, Johnson rushed for 100 yards on 20 carries and scored the game's first touchdown on a 1-yard run with 4 minutes left in the opening quarter. The extra-point kick by Mann made the score 7-0.

The lead didn't last long.

Tevin Godsey, an outstanding athlete in his own right, returned the kickoff 75 yards for the score. The play ran 11 seconds off the clock. Trenton Price booted the extra point for a 7-7 tie.

After both teams traded punts, the Redbirds got the ball at their own 1-yard line and proceeded to drive 99 yards for the go-ahead touchdown. The big play was a 71-yard flea-flicker pass play from Mann to Brady Melvin, who fired the ball to Keagan Bowers, who got behind the Bulldogs' secondary, caught the pass and raced unscathed to the endzone.

The PAT was true for a 14-7 lead with 7:01 to play in the half.

Harrisburg next drove the ball to the West Frankfort 30 before turning it over on downs. The Redbirds, however, were unable to run out the clock and had to punt back to the Bulldogs.

This time, the Bulldogs capitalized as junior quarterback Jack Ford connected with Godsey for a 48-yard TD pass, beating man coverage. The PAT was good to tie the game at 14 with 0:53 left in the half.

West Frankfort nearly scored when Melvin snagged a 30-yard pass from Mann and two Harrisburg defenders wiped out trying to break up the play. The Redbirds ran out of time as the half ended.

The fake punt run by Burtis late in the third quarter set the stage for the touchdown run by Rider and the follow-up interception by Burtis with the game on the line. Rider finished with 86 yards on the day, 63 of those coming in the second half. He also caught three passes for 18 yards.

"We felt that this team that we were playing - Harrisburg - was probably better than us athletically, so we wanted to have a couple of cheap ways to get some points on the board," Beery said.

One was the double-pass play from Mann to Melvin to Bowers. The other was a 42-yard pass play from Johnson to Cameron Joyner that set up a score.

Harrisburg plays host to Massac County Friday, while the Redbirds travel to Benton for a noon showdown on Saturday.