Can the UIC Flames 'heat up' in the Valley?

Much like coaches will usually say “take one game at a time” and profess respect for even the most outmatched opponent, real estate agents tend to intone that it’s about location, location and location.

That in part explains why when the Missouri Valley Conference looked for a 12th school, the University of Illinois-Chicago was its clear choice.

It’s not that the Flames’ basketball programs have been consistent winners in recent years. The men’s basketball team has reached 20 victories just once since 2004 and the women’s basketball squad has won 11 games – in the last four years. Total.

But the appealing thing for MVC commissioner Jeff Jackson and league officials was that UIC gives it a geographic match for Loyola, now of the Atlantic 10. And it should be noted that Loyola’s men’s basketball program was in rebuild mode when it entered the Valley nine years ago.

It hasn’t been lost on Jackson that UIC is in similar shape to where the Ramblers were before Porter Moser, with help from current SIU coach Bryan Mullins, turned Loyola into a Final Four team in 2018.

“With UIC, it was about getting ourselves re-established in the Chicago area,” Jackson said. “We think they are a sleeping giant.”

So does men’s basketball coach Luke Yaklich, who’s entering his third season with the Flames. Yaklich certainly has the pedigree, having arrived at UIC after successful stints as a defensive-minded assistant under John Beilein at Michigan and Shaka Smart at Texas.

What’s more, Yaklich brings some Valley experience to a school without it. An Illinois State graduate, he worked under Dan Muller from 2013-17, helping the Redbirds go 17-1 in the MVC in 2016-17 before they became an NCAA committee snub after losing to Wichita State in the finals of Arch Madness.

Yaklich is introducing the new league to his players in an intentional, deliberate fashion.

“Small, bite-sized pieces,” he said. “I may show them what UNI’s floor is, what it’s like to play there. We’ll talk a little about each program, the venue, things like that. We’re showing them a bit of their style of play, slowly doing that.”

“They’ve heard a lot of that the past 2-3 months. They know the media exposure and level of play the MVC has. We’ll ramp it up a little more when we get to September, October.”

One Flames coach who will have to ramp it up a bit earlier – and probably already has – is Justin Ingram. Like Yaklich, the school’s volleyball coach knows plenty about the MVC. He led SIU to 101 wins in five years and a 2015 at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament.

Ingram has it rolling at UIC, too. It captured the Horizon League Tournament title in its final year in the league, earning an NCAA berth.

“I’m familiar with the high level of competition we will face,” he said. “Each year, the MVC teams position themselves to earn multiple NCAA Tournament bids. We plan to continue competing for championships while facing new challenges and rivals.”

With the Flames in the fold, the Valley not only stays in Chicago, but now boasts arguably the most photogenic batter’s eye in college baseball. Curtis Granderson Stadium, named after the former MLB star who donated $5 million to his alma mater to help build the ballpark, has a great view of the downtown skyline directly behind the center field wall.

Bet on UIC hosting a conference tournament sooner instead of later. Jackson and other MVC officials are wagering that the school gets a boost from being in a more prestigious conference and doesn’t stay an afterthought to its other Valley rookies – Belmont and Murray State.

“We are joining the second-oldest conference in the country and a very competitive conference,” said chancellor Michael Amaridis on the January day when UIC was admitted to the Valley.

“And by doing so, we expect to raise the bar. We are up for the challenge.”