Canadian Wild staying home in 2021

MARION — The coronavirus had everything to do with the Canadian Wild of Southern Illinois kicking its 2020 season down the line, but it has nothing to do with the team staying exclusively in the region this year.

With the Tokyo Games two months away, the Wild, which is made up of members of the Canadian National Team, like their setup at SIU and Rent One Park in Marion enough to stay here until late June. They plan to live in Carbondale, about 20 miles away, where they can practice at West Stadium and lift on the Salukis' campus. They also plan to play all 16 games on their schedule in the home of the Southern Illinois Miners, because the Olympic tournament is expected to take place on an artificial turf field at a baseball stadium, too.

"It's a big piece of our preparation, to be honest with you," Wild coach Mark Smith said Friday at the team's Media Day. "We've got 16-20 games here against selected competition, and we space 'em out. All games will be played here at Rent One Park, so, no travel for us. It's great to not have to get on a plane, or get on a bus for 10 hours to find games, and we have an exceptional opportunity to train and live in Carbondale. Our ability to train there allows us to maximize our time."