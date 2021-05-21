Canadian Wild staying home in 2021

MARION — The coronavirus had everything to do with the Canadian Wild of Southern Illinois kicking its 2020 season down the line, but it has nothing to do with the team staying exclusively in the region this year.
With the Tokyo Games two months away, the Wild, which is made up of members of the Canadian National Team, like their setup at SIU and Rent One Park in Marion enough to stay here until late June. They plan to live in Carbondale, about 20 miles away, where they can practice at West Stadium and lift on the Salukis' campus. They also plan to play all 16 games on their schedule in the home of the Southern Illinois Miners, because the Olympic tournament is expected to take place on an artificial turf field at a baseball stadium, too.
"It's a big piece of our preparation, to be honest with you," Wild coach Mark Smith said Friday at the team's Media Day. "We've got 16-20 games here against selected competition, and we space 'em out. All games will be played here at Rent One Park, so, no travel for us. It's great to not have to get on a plane, or get on a bus for 10 hours to find games, and we have an exceptional opportunity to train and live in Carbondale. Our ability to train there allows us to maximize our time."
The @CanadianWildSI are back. Here is coach Mark Smith on the team’s return to Marion and Rent One Park. @thesouthern pic.twitter.com/VscikFhlzc— Todd Hefferman (@THefferman) May 21, 2021
The National Pro Fastpitch League (NPF), which had teams from Australia, China and Canada in 2019, postponed its 2021 season last December because of potential travel issues. The Wild are scheduled to open the season against the USSSA Pride, the perennial championship contenders in the NPF, on May 28 in the first game of a four-game series. They are also scheduled to host Team Mexico, which the Wild beat in order to qualify for the Tokyo Games, all-stars from the Florida Gulf Coast League, and Team Netherlands.
The Wild went 22-20 in their inaugural season, finishing third in the six-team NPF in 2019.
Infielder Jenn Salling, one of three sixth-year pros on the team with pitcher Danielle Lawrie and outfielder Jennifer Gilbert, is anxious to start one of the team's last legs toward the Olympics. COVID-19 shut down the 2020 NPF season in March, and the team didn't reconvene until January of this year. They just returned from a short training session in Florida, and can finally see the light at the end of the two-year tunnel.
"When you get up in the morning, you always have that mission in mind. You always have that goal in mind, why you're doing what you're doing, and what you're looking to achieve," Salling said. "And that's always in the forefront of our brain, and I think that we're always understanding that this is an insane grind so we're all respectful of people's time, and taking a breather. Our staff is wonderful about those things. I think just having an awareness of that, because if you don't take breaks, if you don't take a breather, and you don't have time away, it can get a little messy."
Single-game tickets for the Wild (they are not selling season passes this year) are $8 apiece and are on sale now at canadianwild.prestosports.com. Fans can also purchase tickets by calling 618-998-8499. Groups of 10 or more can get tickets for $6 apiece.
