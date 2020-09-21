Carbondale Basketball | 'One of a kind' Joe Hamilton dies at age 53

“He lived it,” Miller said. “Joe was a guy who played here, was a great player and then came back here. He knew how to give young people the confidence they needed, whether it was on the floor or another walk of life.”

With Hamilton at his side, Miller took Carbondale to consecutive state tournaments in 2004-05. It placed fourth in 2004 in Class 2A, then reached the finals the following year before losing to cap a 31-3 season.

Albertini said Hamilton was authentic on and off the floor.

“You see someone that talented and great at his sport, it doesn’t always translate over to coaching,” Albertini said, “but it did with him. He was a father figure to a lot of these young men, a father figure a lot of them needed.

“Everywhere he went, everyone knew him and knew what he meant to the kids and community. He treated everyone like his best friend.”

The cliché about someone being a right-hand man could have been created for Miller and Hamilton’s professional relationship. When Hamilton was able to join Miller’s staff in 2000, he became more than a coach.