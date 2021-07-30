Carbondale native Clark-Kittleson named NFCA's new membership manager

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Olivia Clark-Kittleson, a Carbondale native who led Southern Indiana to the Division II national softball championship in 2018, has been named the new membership manager and project specialist for the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

NFCA Executive Director Carol Bruggeman and the board of directors announced the addition of Clark-Kittleson Thursday. Clark-Kittleson served as an intern from July 2018 to June 2019 at the NFCA. She will primarily focus on membership, events and marketing and serve as divisional liaison for member coaches. She will also lead the association’s StrikeOut Cancer program. Additionally, Clark-Kittleson will assist with the NFCA branding initiative and coordination of exhibit show operations at the annual convention and coaches clinics.

"We are delighted to welcome back Olivia as part of our NFCA team!" Bruggeman said in a statement from the association. "As an enthusiastic intern a few years ago, fresh off winning a national championship at Southern Indiana, she was a true utility player, investing and assisting in many areas of our association."