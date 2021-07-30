Carbondale native Clark-Kittleson named NFCA's new membership manager

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Olivia Clark-Kittleson, a Carbondale native who led Southern Indiana to the Division II national softball championship in 2018, has been named the new membership manager and project specialist for the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
NFCA Executive Director Carol Bruggeman and the board of directors announced the addition of Clark-Kittleson Thursday. Clark-Kittleson served as an intern from July 2018 to June 2019 at the NFCA. She will primarily focus on membership, events and marketing and serve as divisional liaison for member coaches. She will also lead the association’s StrikeOut Cancer program. Additionally, Clark-Kittleson will assist with the NFCA branding initiative and coordination of exhibit show operations at the annual convention and coaches clinics.
"We are delighted to welcome back Olivia as part of our NFCA team!" Bruggeman said in a statement from the association. "As an enthusiastic intern a few years ago, fresh off winning a national championship at Southern Indiana, she was a true utility player, investing and assisting in many areas of our association."
Clark-Kittleson was a two-time All-Great Lakes Valley Conference selection and Schutt Sports/NFCA DII Top 25 Freshman honoree. She graduated cum laude in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and strength and conditioning.
"I am very excited to be back in Louisville with the NFCA staff," Clark-Kittleson said. "I want to thank Carol, the entire Board of Directors, and the NFCA team for the opportunity to continue working with an incredible community of coaches that are dedicated to elevating the game of softball. I am eager to get to work and continue the success and development of the association."
Following Clark-Kittleson’s initial stop at the NFCA, she served as a graduate assistant coach at Georgia Southern University, earning a master’s degree in public administration in 2021.
— NFCA Media Services