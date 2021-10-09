Carbondale wins S-7 tennis title over Althoff

CARBONDALE — Maybe only the sky is the limit for Carbondale High School tennis star Skylar Moore.

The sophomore standout continues to play other worldly as she captured her second consecutive South Seven Conference tournament championship Saturday on her home court, besting Natalie Cohn of Belleville Althoff in three sets in the title match: 4-6, 6-1, 10-4.

"Skylar has set a precedent that nobody has ever seen before," said Terriers head coach Mike Butler. "And that is winning the No. 1 singles title both her freshman and sophomore years and claiming Most Valuable Player honors. That's never happened before."

Carbondale laid claim to the team title for the first time since 2014 with 27 points, edging out the Crusaders of Belleville Althoff (25). Marion was third with 15 points followed by Centralia's 13 and Mount Vernon's 12.

"Winning this tournament is really a boost to our morale," Butler said. "I'm thrilled this team came through like it did today in winning conference. We had been second each of the last six years. It's now onward to the Herrin Sectional next Friday where we hope to defend our sectional championship."

Placing third in the No. 1 singles flight was Marion's Margeaux Bruce, who defeated Katie Fisher of Mount Vernon, 6-2, 6-1.

In Flight 2 of singles play, Caitlin Conrad of Althoff posted a win over Longmei Ge of Carbondale in the title match, while senior Gracie Connor of Marion rolled past Brylie Brands of Mount Vernon, 6-2, 6-1 for third.

In Flight 3, freshman Eislee Moore of Carbondale blanked Tess Schmider of Althoff, 6-0, 6-0 to win the title.

And finally in Flight 4, Jessie Harper of the Terriers won a close title match over Kelly Cohn of Althoff, 6-1, 2-6, 10-7.

Hope Ziegler of Marion claimed the third-place match with a win over Faith Barban of Mount Vernon, 6-2, 6-1.

There was only one doubles match that resulted in points for Carbondale. The duo of Emily Funk and Daphne Johnson won the Flight 2 championship over Madison Francois and Addy Mcdonald of Centralia, 6-1, 3-6, 10-6.

"Jessie played great today as did Eislee and our doubles team," Butler said. "The girls worked hard today."

