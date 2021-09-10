Carterville hands Murphysboro first loss, 31-21

MURPHYSBORO — Cartervillle jumped out to a 24-7 lead in the third quarter and held on to hand Murphysboro its first loss, 31-21, in a SIRR cross division football game on the turf at “Doc” Bencini Field Friday night.

“I was kicking myself the last 15 minutes after the team had us in a good position up 24-7 with 50 seconds left in the third and I got greedy and I went for a big play, and they made a great play to get the interception which gave them momentum,” Carterville coach Brett Diel said. “That was my fault 100%. Defense bailed us out in the end and the offense put together a great drive to finish it out. The team stuck together and we made a play when we needed it.”

The Lions upped their record to 2-1 to end their opening non-conference schedule with Du Quoin at home up next while the Red Devils dropped to 2-1 with Massac County at home next week Friday.

“The kids have a never die attitude and never gave up, but tonight Carterville was the better team,” Murphysboro coach Gary Carter said. “We were behind by 17 points and pulled to within three with time remaining. It comes down to the resiliency of these kids. It came down to having to make some plays and tonight we couldn’t do it at the end. We just have to continue to get better. Next week is conference.”