Carterville hands Murphysboro first loss, 31-21

MURPHYSBORO — Cartervillle jumped out to a 24-7 lead in the third quarter and held on to hand Murphysboro its first loss, 31-21, in a SIRR cross division football game on the turf at “Doc” Bencini Field Friday night.
“I was kicking myself the last 15 minutes after the team had us in a good position up 24-7 with 50 seconds left in the third and I got greedy and I went for a big play, and they made a great play to get the interception which gave them momentum,” Carterville coach Brett Diel said. “That was my fault 100%. Defense bailed us out in the end and the offense put together a great drive to finish it out. The team stuck together and we made a play when we needed it.”
The Lions upped their record to 2-1 to end their opening non-conference schedule with Du Quoin at home up next while the Red Devils dropped to 2-1 with Massac County at home next week Friday.
“The kids have a never die attitude and never gave up, but tonight Carterville was the better team,” Murphysboro coach Gary Carter said. “We were behind by 17 points and pulled to within three with time remaining. It comes down to the resiliency of these kids. It came down to having to make some plays and tonight we couldn’t do it at the end. We just have to continue to get better. Next week is conference.”
Carterville scored at the buzzer at the half and took off where it left off in the third quarter starting its first drive at its own 34 and like the touchdown drive at the end of the second quarter once again marched down the field mainly on the arm of Andrew Hellriegel ending with Hellriegel scoring from the two.
During the drive Hellriegel completed four passes for 61 yards, including a 31-yard pass Blake Burkey on a 3rd-and-5 from the Murphysboro 45. Jaron Luttenbacher kicked the extra point and the Lions led 17-7 with 8:47 remaining.
The Lions came right back with Talon Walker recovering a Red Devil fumble at the Murphysboro 28. Five plays later Ethan Lannom scored from the two and after Luttenbacher kicked the point the Lions led 24-7 with 2:19 remaining in the third.
Carterville then forced a three-and-out, but on the Lions first play Arojae Hart intercepted Hellriegel at the Murphysboro 42 and returned it five yards to give the Red Devils a second life at their own 47 with 55 seconds left.
Five plays later Devon Clemons went up the gut for 39 yards and a touchdown. Ethan Sunny kicked the point and the Red Devils cut the lead to 24-14 with 11:46 left in the fourth quarter.
The Red Devils went for broke with an onsides kick and Grayson Guthman made the gamble pay off recovering the ball at the Carterville 46.
“We figured if they didn’t have the ball they couldn’t put points on the board,” Carter said.
The Red Devils then got lucky when Drew Caldwell’s first pass down the middle was short, but a sure interception was dropped. Seven plays later, including a facemask penalty, Calvon Clemons scored from the 14 and after Sunny’s extra point the Red Devils trailed 24-21 with 9:32 remaining.
Murphysboro got the ball right back recovering a fumble on Carterville’s first play after successfully stopping the Red Devils from recovering a second onsides kick attempt. However, Townsend Barton intercepted Caldwell three plays later setting up the Lions at their own 43 with 7:33 left.
“Townsend is a big game player who came up with a huge play for us because they were driving to take the lead,” Diel said. “We had only a three-point at the time and they had all the momentum in the world and he deflated it. When he got that the offense finished it off.”
Carterville then went to the ground mainly behind reserve Nolan Hartford (33 yards on six carries) eating up 5:33 to set up second-and-goal at the seven. A holding penalty pushed them back to the 17 with less than two minutes left. Facing a 4th-and-goal from the 13 with 1:02 remaining Carterville called a timeout.
“Ethan was running the ball real well, but Nolan was fresh and he closed it down for us,” Diel said. “On that last drive coach did a great job keeping me in check on the time left making sure we took every second we possibly could. That last drive was big.”
When play resumed Helllriegel found Peyton Bittle in the right flat and the junior wideout juked around a defender and scored. Luttenbacher barely made the kick and the Lions led 31-21 with 57 seconds left.