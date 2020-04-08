Carterville High School delivering sacked lunches to help hungry homes

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There is a vital need for sacked meals to go out to students across the area according to Carterville High School Food Service Director Jeanie Ellis.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left a lot of families in need of meals that were relied upon heavily back when schools were still open. Some parents have had their hours cut at work, while others have been laid off completely making it harder to feed their children.

The volunteer work done through school’s such as Carterville, Marion, Herrin and Carbondale is just a small list of how many schools across the world are pitching in to help out hungry households.

“We have served over 550 meals a day and are reaching a really good population,” said Ellis. “We’ve received a lot of wonderful feedback on our sacked meals. I spoke with a single mother that is down to working two days a week and you couldn’t imagine what one little bag of food does for her two daughters.”

There are sign up sheets for teachers and staff members that volunteer to ride around in school buses to deliver lunches in a food truck kind of style. All the lunches are cold meals as if you packed it yourself at home.