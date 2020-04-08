Carterville High School delivering sacked lunches to help hungry homes

There is a vital need for sacked meals to go out to students across the area according to Carterville High School Food Service Director Jeanie Ellis.
The COVID-19 pandemic has left a lot of families in need of meals that were relied upon heavily back when schools were still open. Some parents have had their hours cut at work, while others have been laid off completely making it harder to feed their children.
The volunteer work done through school’s such as Carterville, Marion, Herrin and Carbondale is just a small list of how many schools across the world are pitching in to help out hungry households.
“We have served over 550 meals a day and are reaching a really good population,” said Ellis. “We’ve received a lot of wonderful feedback on our sacked meals. I spoke with a single mother that is down to working two days a week and you couldn’t imagine what one little bag of food does for her two daughters.”
There are sign up sheets for teachers and staff members that volunteer to ride around in school buses to deliver lunches in a food truck kind of style. All the lunches are cold meals as if you packed it yourself at home.
One of those volunteers is Carterville’s girls basketball coach Matt Crain. With there being a large number of boxes to be loaded onto the school buses every day, Crain tries to chip in any time he can to help his community.
“I am a very small piece to the puzzle, but I see how hard they work and just want to contribute to helping families feed their kids,” said Crain. “It takes a lot of work to accomplish what these schools have been doing. Staying organized and loading 500-plus meals a day takes a lot, while you’re also trying to keep everything sanitized.”
Breakfast and lunches are both delivered to designated drop sights that are up on the school’s websites. The district pays for the commercial food as if it were coming through the schools for a normal lunch day.
“I just try to give them an extra body and even if it’s 10 minutes I try and help in any way possible,” said Crain. “With all of these volunteers the biggest undertaking is keeping yourself clean. Luckily, the schools are taking all precautions and keeping everything as sanitized as possible.”
Ellis is in charge of regulating the sacked lunches and her cooks are still the ones that come in to generate the bags. The buses include two district employees, the bus driver and then the volunteers for that day. Each meal includes two milks, a cereal or granola bar, fruits, a sandwich and then a grain that is usually a bag of chips.
School websites such as Carterville High School’s includes a “Grab and Go” meal information link that includes times and locations for meal drop offs. Meals go out as early as 11:30 a.m. at remote locations and end around 12:55 p.m.
Locations in Carterville include James Street Park, Hocbriar, the intersection of Peach Lane and Spillway Road, Cambria Park, the north parking lot at Carterville Junior High School, Mac-Weld parking lot, Paradise Acres bus stop and the Crainville Baptist Church parking lot.
Schools are more than happy to accommodate getting families their meals if they can’t make it to a certain location on time by contacting Ellis at 618-985-2940 extension 4192 or by email at jellis@cartervilleschools.org.
The pickup locations and times will remain static from when they began on March 18 and run through the April 30 date that President Donald Trump has extended the federal social distancing guidelines up until.
