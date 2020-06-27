Carterville, Massac County try to continue dynasties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARTERVILLE — Two local sports dynasties hired new coaches for the upcoming school year earlier this week.

Carterville High School announced principal Todd Rogers will return to lead the girls basketball program that finished third in the state in Class 2A this year. Rogers led the Lady Lions to four regional titles and six 20-win seasons between 2004-13 before stepping away. Carterville hired Matt Crain, who won at least 20 games in his seven seasons, including this past club's record 2020 run that ended in Normal.

Carterville capped a 31-3 season with a 61-38 win over Port Byron in the Class 2A third-place game in late February. Senior forward Jeniah Thompson was named The Southern Illinoisan's Girls Basketball Player of the Year. The Lady Lions lost two other seniors, Abbey Crain and Megan Barton, but could return two starters in Rogers' first season back.

Massac County High School's girls golf team, which has won four state championships, announced Mallory (Gentry) McVey as its new coach Tuesday. McVey was an instrumental part in the Lady Patriots' 2006 Class 1A state championship, finishing 15th as an individual. Massac County won the title by two shots over Effingham St. Anthony.

McVey replaced Laurie Glass, who led the squad for the last five years. The Lady Patriots won the 2017 state championship and finished second twice during her tenure (2015 and 2018).

