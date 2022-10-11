Carterville wins fourth straight junior high state title in softball, Harrisburg claims baseball championship

CARTERVILLE — Back-to-back state championships is impressive. Four straight undefeated state titles is off-the-charts sick.

That's exactly what the Carterville Junior High School softball team accomplished last week in Centralia when the Lions beat Marion, 4-0, in the Class L (Large School) championship match. Other state tourney victories came over Waterloo (5-2) and Mount Carmel (10-2).

The win over Marion marked the third time this season that Carterville had beaten the talented Wildcats squad.

According to veteran head coach Cody Ashton, Carterville has won 94 straight games. The last loss was in the state championship game in 2018. There were some close calls this season, however.

The Lions had to go extra innings to beat Union County, Kentucky and Carterville had to come from behind to beat Johnston City - the Class M (Mid-Sized School) state champs.

"When we won our first state championship four seasons ago, we did so with a lot of eighth-graders," Ashton said. "But the last three seasons, we have had quite a few sixth- and seventh-graders make an impact with the team. Our top three pitchers on this year's team - Emilyn Ford, Lainey Workman, and Masyn Kries - are all seventh-graders and seven of our Top 10 players are also seventh-graders. That speaks well for our future."

There are only three eighth-graders on the squad this fall - Zoe Taylor, Addy Wright and Jaycee Mardirosian.

Seventh-graders include: Ford, Kries, Workman, Makaya Crickman, Kailli Jones, Peyton Applehans, Merryn Elliott, Reese Haust, Kendall Henriksen, Callie Scott, and Abigail Smith.

Sixth-graders are: Grace Chapman, Violet Fager, Anna Hubbard, Alexia Jeralds Anderson, and Everleigh Orendoff. Assistant coach is Mike Monje.

The Johnston City Indians beat Nashville, 2-1, in the Class M state championship softball contest.

In Class S (Small School) softball, Okawville defeated Jonesboro, 5-3, in the title game.

On the baseball diamond, Harrisburg romped past Fulton Junior High of O'Fallon, 14-6, to claim the championship in Class L. Du Quoin placed third in that class with a 9-4 win over Millstadt.

In Class M, Hardin County lost to Smithton, 4-2, in the battle for first place, while Sesser-Valier knocked off St. James-ICC, 9-4 to lay claim to third.

In Class S, Woodlawn beat Holy Childhood of Mascoutah, 3-1, to earn the state title, while Galatia placed fourth.