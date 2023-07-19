MARION — Chase Austin said he is making progress.

He wants to build on a strong freshman season of baseball at Division III Centre College in Danville, Kentucky with a solid, if not strong performance this summer with the Thrillville Thrillbillies summer league team.

A 2022 Marion High School graduate, Austin is slowly working toward his goal. Forcing his way into the starting lineup as a rightfielder, he has upped his batting average to .222 with 10 hits in 45 at bats with a .368 on-base percentage. He has scored eight runs, driven in six, drawn nine walks, and been hit by a pitch twice. He has only fanned four times.

At Centre College, Austin hit .301 for the spring with a team-best 39 runs batted in. He had one stunning game there, going 6-for-6 at the dish with eight RBIs – both new school records.

For his efforts, Austin was named the Southern Athletic Association’s Player of the Week in March and was voted to the All-Conference team (honorable mention).

“The experience here with the Thrillbillies has been awesome and an honor. You work your whole life to be able to do stuff like this,” said Austin, who is listed as a 6-foot-1, 205 pound lefthanded-hitting and righthanded throwing infielder and outfielder.

“I guess you could say I’ve come full circle (playing his high school ball in Marion and now back in town with the Thrillbillies),” he said. “You get to come out here and your family and friends are in the crowd. You get to influence a whole other generation of kids from this area like others have done before me. It’s an honor.”

Austin said he fondly recalls coming out to Marion Stadium years ago as a youth to watch the Southern Illinois Miners play. He remembers how intoxicating the experience was for him and so many others.

“And now, kids are coming up to me and asking for my autograph,” he said. “it’s been really enjoyable.”

Austin said he did not have the best of starts this summer.

“I started off really slow, struggling a lot at the plate, but finally, started to get my swing back a little so that I could help contribute to the team.”

Austin said playing for the Thrillbillies gives him the opportunity to get at bats against some good college pitchers, better preparing him for his sophomore season of baseball at Centre College.

“It’s all about getting better as a ballplayer, and playing here helps quite a bit,” he said. “It’s great to face some D1 pitching and see how I stack up against that. The more I succeed against that level of competition, the better my sophomore year should be.

“I’ve set some big goals for next season. I want to be our conference MVP and make All-Region. Hopefully, I can continue to stay in the groove offensively.”

Thrillbillies manager Ralph Santana spoke highly of Austin.

“Chase has been one of our best hitters of late,” Santana said. “I like the fact that he came back from adversity, and you have to have that in this game because everybody goes through some ups and downs. He’s looking great up there at the plate right now.”

Santana described Austin as “a high-character kid,” adding that he’s been a great addition to the team.

“Chase’s got a bright future,” Santana said. “He can hit the ball a long ways. He can run. He is a utility guy who can play almost any position, which makes him very valuable. If he can put it all together, he could do really well moving forward.”