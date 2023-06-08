What an improbable story is that of Trico High School graduate Korey Bunselmeyer.

When playing baseball for the Pioneers in 2019, Bunselmeyer, a junior at the time, was an above-average catcher.

With no spring season in his senior year of 2020 due to COVID-19, he was at a bit of a disadvantage as he walked onto the Rend Lake College baseball team in the fall of that year.

Add in the fact that RLC had a new head coach and the future didn’t appear bright for Bunselmeyer.

“Our coach asked who on our team thought they could pitch. I stepped forward with a bunch of other guys,” Bunselmeyer said. “They (RLC Warriors) had recruited a catcher who was clearly better than me, so I knew that if I had continued to catch, I would have been a back-up at best.”

Given the opportunity to show what he could do, Bunselmeyer showed off a fastball that was consistently in the mid 80s.

“I didn’t pitch a whole lot when I was at Trico, and when I did, it was only because we didn’t have anybody else available to throw,” he said. “I was surprised I threw as hard as I did.”

Bunselmeyer said his college coach told him to use the winter to his advantage.

“I played a lot of long toss and did a lot of stretching and when I came out the next spring (2021), I was throwing in the low 90s. At that point, coach (Walker Bullington) said I didn’t have to worry about catching anymore. I was a pitcher now and eventually moved my way into the closer’s role at Rend Lake my freshman year.”

Bunselmeyer continued to hone his craft that following summer, competing with the Cape Girardeau Catfish, a Prospect League team that caters to college-age ballplayers who have hopes of playing pro baseball.

“I started out as the set-up guy with Cape and ended up as their closer, too. I closed out the league championship game as it turns out.”

Bunselmeyer returned to Rend Lake for his sophomore season and continued to make progress.

“I became one of their starters. I had some good outings and I had some rough ones,” he said. “There was one game where I hit seven batters in three innings. It was the worst outing of my life. At that point, I was questioning whether pitching was ever going to work for me. But then when the conference season rolled around, my command of the strike zone got more consistent and I was pretty much lights out for a while.”

Bunselmeyer said he was fortunate that one of the University of Illinois assistant coaches happened to see him pitch that spring of 2022 and liked what he saw.

“I was consistently throwing in the 90s and occasionally touching 94 and 95. It was one of my best games. He made me an offer on the spot and I accepted.”

Bunselmeyer just completed his junior year – his first with the Illini – this past spring and fared well, posting a 2-2 record out of the bullpen with two saves and a 2.81 earned-run-average, which was even better in Big 10 games (1.4). He also had 24 strikeouts in 25.2 innings.

“One of my best games was probably against Rutgers,” he said. “We needed to beat them to make it into the conference tournament. I came into the game with a one-run lead and runners on first and third with one out in the eighth inning and managed to get out of it. I then pitched a scoreless ninth, getting their last batter looking at the third strike. That was a big moment for me.”

Bunselmeyer is now spending some time this summer competing with a Waterloo, Iowa team in the Northwoods League.

“The goal is to build some innings so that I can possibly be a starter my senior year at Illinois,” the Trico grad said. “Of course, there’s the potential I could get drafted (MLB draft) too, but I’ll worry about that if it happens.”

Bunselmeyer said he never envisioned a role with the Illini when finishing up his high school career.

“And as a pitcher instead of a catcher. I never anticipated that,” he said. “I’ve been blessed. I owe much of my success to Coach Bullington, who gave me the opportunity to pitch. I wouldn’t be where I am at today if not for him.”

Jason Huseman coached Bunselmeyer from his sixth-grade season through his sophomore season at Trico Junior High and High School.

“The success Korey’s having both surprises me and doesn’t,” Huseman said. “He was always one of the hardest-working kids we had. When the new rule went into effect limiting innings pitched, I was looking for guys who could pitch and throw strikes. Korey started some games for us and relieved in others. What I remember is how he worked and worked and worked until he got better with his control. He definitely helped us.”

Huseman said he wishes Bunselmeyer the best this summer and with the Illini.

“I can’t think of a more deserving kid,” he said.

Bunselmeyer said he throws a hard sinker with a slider and change up. He also credited his pitching coach at the U of I (Mark Allen) for fine tuning his pitching skills.

“It’s my hope that I get the opportunity to play pro ball someday and somehow enjoy a long and successful career,” he said. “For now, I’m just trying to improve my command and develop into a starting pitcher.”