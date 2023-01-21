College Basketball | Logan men breeze past Wabash Valley

CARTERVILLE – Four players reached double figures Saturday as the John A. Logan College men's basketball team posted an 82-66 Great Rivers Athletic Conference win over visiting Wabash Valley.

Top scorer for the Volunteers was Curt Lewis, who flipped in 17 points. It was not one of his best all-around games, but the sophomore forward helped keep Wabash Valley at arm's length throughout the afternoon.

Elijah Jones followed with 16 points. Quimari Peterson contributed 14 and Isaiah Stafford hit for 10.

Also contributing on the offensive end were KJ Debrick-6, James Dent-5 and Teon Nesbitt-5.

Logan led 44-27 at the half and upped the advantage to 20 on more than one occasion, but could not quite send the Warriors packing as Wabash Valley closed to within seven late before the home team re-established control.

Logan is now 17-2 overall and a perfect 9-0 in the league. The Vols have also won 15 consecutive games - a school record. The last time Logan, ranked No. 6 in the nation, tasted defeat was Nov. 11 in Vincennes against Northeast Mississippi.

"We just have to keep playing - whether we are up 10, 12, 15, or 20," said Vols first-year head coach Tyler Smithpeters. "Once you give a team like Wabash Valley some hope, their confidence goes through the roof. as we saw today. They started to hit some shots. I know it's hard for us to play at an elite level every game, but we've got to get to that point."

Smithpeters said the Vols did not play well defensively in the second half, surrendering 39 points.

"We had 10 fouls in the first 10 minutes of the second half," he said. "We've just got to do a better job of being consistent. We've been that the last few games, but to be elite, it has to be every game."

Smithpeters was pleased with the balanced scoring.

"It's hard to guard us. We're not worried about offense. We know we can score the ball," he said. "It's what we do defensively that matters. We just have to have the mentality that we don't care who we're playing or what the score is - we're just going to keep playing harder than the other team.

"I still don't think we've had a game that we've put a complete 40 minutes together," Smithpeters said. "And maybe that's a good thing. When we do, that's going to be very scary for other teams."

Wabash Valley, which falls to 3-6 in the league and 10-11 overall, was led offensively by Ksuan Casey's 17 points. Gary Clay followed with 15 and Jakob Heady added 14.