CARBONDALE – Women's soccer head coach Graeme Orr has announced that Carley Kandel will be joining the Southern Illinois coaching staff ahead of the 2023 season.

"I am delighted to make Carley my first hire at SIU," Orr said. "She has a player-centered coaching philosophy and I believe she will be an incredible addition to the athletic department at SIU."

Kandel, a Jeromesville, Ohio native, spent the previous two seasons at Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Ga., as a graduate assistant coach. At Valdosta State, Kandel assisted with practice, scouting and recruiting, fundraising, and other functions of the team.

In her first season at Valdosta State, the Blazers went 11-7-1 and made an appearance in the NCAA South Region tournament in 2021.

Prior to Valdosta State, Kandel was a four-year letter winner and two-time captain on the women's soccer team at Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio, from 2017 to 2020. There, she graduated with a degree in early childhood education.

"The players are going to love interacting with her on a daily basis," Orr said. "We are very fortunate to have her on board."

University of North Alabama Assistant Coach Tara McQueen said Kandel will make an incredible contribution to the SIU program.

"Carley has helped mentor and develop players on and off the field, setting them up for success in their future,” McQueen said. “Her competitiveness and drive will be a major asset to the team's success. I am excited to see the things Carley does at SIU.

Valdosta State University junior forward Molly Wooldridge spoke highly of her former coach.

"Coach Carley has been someone who has pushed me every day to be the very best that I can be,” Wooldridge said. “Her passion for the game, along with her dedication, has made a program where we feel supported and motivated to be successful on the field and in our lives!"

Landon Carter, senior goalkeeper at Valdosta State, said Kandel made a tremendous impact on the soccer program there.

“Her persistent belief in our potential on and off the field has been a massive contribution to our team's success,” Carter said. “She brings a positive light to every situation and is a true role model and someone who is dedicated to helping others."

Junior forward Ansley Decenzo with Vadolsta State felt similarly.

"Words cannot express all that Coach Carley has done for the program. She has deep gratitude and passion for not only the game but for us as players,” Decenzo said. “Coach Carley's unwavering belief in the program has inspired me, as well as the other girls, to be the best player and teammate we can be. We are forever grateful for the countless amount of time that she has dedicated to us."