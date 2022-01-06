College Sports | Murray State expected to join the Missouri Valley Conference

Barring an unexpected turn of events Friday morning from Murray State’s Board of Regents, the Missouri Valley Conference will pick up an 11th member for the 2022-23 school year.

The western Kentucky school is expected to depart the Ohio Valley Conference in a special meeting and join fellow OVC member Belmont in the MVC next school year. Murray State has been an OVC member since its inception in 1948.

“They’re a nationally-known program,” said SIU coach Bryan Mullins on Thursday morning. “Adding Belmont and Murray State shows the league’s commitment. The goal for our league is to get multiple (NCAA Tournament) bids and be one of the top non-BCS leagues in the country. Adding those schools just enhances our league.”

This isn’t the first time the Racers have tried to join the MVC. It made a bid in 2017 when the MVC opted for Valparaiso in order to give Loyola a travel partner. But Loyola’s departure for the Atlantic 10 Conference next year has left the MVC in an aggressive mode that will more than fill the Ramblers’ vacancy.

In fact, multiple sources have reported that the MVC could announce a 12th member for next year before January ends. The favorite appears to be the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC), owing largely to its ability to keep the conference in Chicago.

The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) and Kansas City have also pitched their worthiness for inclusion in the conference. MVC officials have indicated to its members that the conference will move to a 20-game schedule, starting next year.

Murray State has been one of the nation’s top mid-major programs for years, peaking twice in the past decade. Its 2011-12 team was ranked as high as 9th at one point and went 31-2, losing in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Marquette.

Three years ago, the Racers took the nation by storm with a sophomore guard named Ja Morant, beating Belmont in a classic OVC title game that attracted the likes of Magic Johnson and other NBA scouts to Evansville’s Ford Center.

Morant led Murray State to a first round NCAA blowout of Marquette in Hartford before losing in the second round against Florida State. Morant became the first player in NCAA history to average at least 20 points and 10 assists for an entire year, and is now scoring more than 25 ppg in his third year with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies.

The Racers have endured just one losing season in the last 35 years under eight different coaches. Matt McMahon is in his seventh year at the school and has them off to an 11-2 start this year that includes a victory at Memphis.

Murray State sponsors 15 sports, nine on the women's side and six on the men's side. Included among them is one of the nation's best rifle programs, plus baseball and softball programs that SIU has played on a regular basis.

